FIS to Present at Upcoming Conference

FIS® (NYSE: FIS) , a global leader in financial technology, will present at 12:15pm ET on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at the UBS Global Technology & AI Conference.

A live audio webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of FIS' homepage, www.fisglobal.com .

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

For More Information
Kim Snider
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Corporate Communications
904.438.6278
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

George Mihalos
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations
904.438.6119
georgios.mihalos@fisglobal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fidelity National Information ServicesFISNYSE:FISFintech Investing
FIS
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

The latest version improves performance, display rendering, battery life, and comfort, while offering innovative features with visionOS 26 and all-new spatial apps and Apple Immersive content Apple® today introduced Apple Vision Pro ™ with the powerful M5 chip that delivers a leap forward in... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

The new iPad Pro features the next generation of Apple silicon, with a big leap in AI performance, faster storage, and the game-changing capabilities of iPadOS 26 Apple® today introduced the new iPad Pro® featuring the incredibly powerful M5 chip. M5 unlocks the most advanced iPad® experience... Keep Reading...
Apple unveils iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced Pro models ever

Apple unveils iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced Pro models ever

With an all-new design powered by A19 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro features the best-ever performance, camera systems, and battery life in an iPhone Apple® today introduced iPhone 17® Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with a striking new design that delivers a dramatic leap in performance. Both models feature A19... Keep Reading...
Apple debuts iPhone 17

Apple debuts iPhone 17

iPhone 17 features the innovative Center Stage front camera, a bigger and brighter new display with ProMotion, and the A19 chip for improved performance Apple® today announced iPhone® 17, featuring the new Center Stage® front camera that takes selfies to the next level; a powerful 48MP Fusion... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board

Pinnacle Flies LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

Glenstar Receives Drill Permit for Phase 2 Program at Green Monster Project

Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Related News

gold investing

Barrick Regains Control of Mali Gold Mine

lithium investing

CATL Reportedly Plans to Restart Key Chinese Lithium Mine By December

Critical Metals Investing

Antimony's Rise: A Strategic Shift

Manganese Investing

Rubidium Could be Next Frontier for Critical Minerals Exploration, Investment

battery metals investing

Battery Metals Outlook

Lithium Investing

Liontown Resources’ Spodumene Auction Attracts Nine Countries

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board