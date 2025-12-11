FIS Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Retail Core Banking Systems, North America

Key Facts
- FIS positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Retail Core Banking Systems, North America
- Two FIS solutions, FIS HORIZON and FIS Integrated Banking Solution (IBS), recognized in the report for ability to execute and completeness of vision
FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced its designation as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Retail Core Banking Systems, North America. This recognition underscores the strength of FIS' core banking solutions, HORIZON and Integrated Banking Solution (IBS), and their role in enabling financial institutions to modernize and transform their banking operations.
The Gartner evaluation assessed vendors based on criteria including product capabilities, overall viability, customer experience, innovation, and market understanding.
"This recognition from Gartner validates FIS' commitment to helping financial institutions modernize their core banking infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation," said Melissa Cullen, Head of Core Banking Solutions, FIS. "Our modernization framework empowers banks to meet evolving customer expectations while maintaining the operational excellence and regulatory compliance they require. We're honored to support hundreds of financial institutions on their modernization journeys with proven solutions and continuous innovation."
FIS' modernization framework provides tailored pathways for transformation, whether enhancing existing capabilities, migrating to cloud-native architectures, or reimagining the technology foundation entirely. This approach acknowledges that modernization is not one-size-fits-all, enabling institutions to balance business needs, risk tolerance, and strategic objectives while delivering iterative business value.
To help banks compete in an increasingly digital and customer-centric marketplace, FIS continues to invest in advanced capabilities including composable architecture, cloud deployment, API-first design, and artificial intelligence (AI) to help financial institutions create differentiated client experiences in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
