FIS Brings AI-Powered Advancements to Seamless, Personalized Digital Banking Experiences

Key Facts

  • FIS has integrated Glia's AI-powered customer interaction platform into FIS' Digital One online banking platform, enabling financial institutions to deliver a multi-channel digital interaction solution that blends AI-based service with high-touch human support for superior banking experiences.
  • The native ecosystem integration allows AI agents to quickly respond to routine inquiries 24/7 while intelligently routing complex issues to qualified human agents, delivering reduced resolution times and personalized service that instantly adapts to individual customer needs.
  • By embedding advanced AI capabilities into FIS' trusted digital banking infrastructure, financial institutions can modernize customer service operations without disrupting existing systems, reaping the benefits of a virtual workforce and high-touch, personalized service.

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Glia, a leader in AI-powered banking interactions, to deliver advanced AI-powered customer engagement capabilities across FIS' Digital One suite of retail and business banking products. This strategic integration enables financial institutions to provide their customers with seamless, intelligent, and personalized banking experiences while driving operational excellence.

Integrated directly into FIS' Digital One online banking platform, Glia's AI for All™ creates a unified ecosystem where AI and human expertise work together to serve bank customers more effectively. AI agents quickly respond to routine inquiries 24/7 while intelligently routing complex issues to qualified human agents with full context, delivering reduced resolution times and personalized service that adapts to individual customer needs.

Bank customers get the quick, personalized support they deserve, while frontline teams are freed from repetitive and mundane tasks, allowing them to focus on high-impact interactions.

"At FIS, we're committed to unlocking financial technology at every touch point of the customer experience," said Hashim Toussaint, Head of Retail Digital & Open Banking at FIS. "By integrating Glia's sophisticated AI and digital interaction capabilities into our Digital One platforms, we're enabling banks and credit unions to reap the benefits of a virtual workforce and high-touch, personalized service. This new technology aligns perfectly with our recently announced Banking Modernization Framework, where open banking serves as a cornerstone for institutions looking to transform their operations and customer experiences. It truly represents the future of banking—where intelligent automation meets human insight."

The advanced Digital One platform now delivers:

  • Seamless transfer experience across channels: Customers enjoy consistent, context-aware interactions whether they're using mobile applications, web platforms, or speaking with live agents, eliminating the frustration of repeating information across touch points.
  • Faster resolution times : AI agents handle routine inquiries instantly while intelligently routing complex issues to the most qualified human agents, significantly reducing wait times and improving first-call resolution rates.
  • 24/7 availability: Customers can access intelligent assistance around the clock, with AI agents capable of handling account inquiries, transaction support and basic financial guidance outside traditional banking hours.

"Financial institutions today face the dual challenge of meeting rising customer expectations while managing operational costs," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and cofounder of Glia. "Adding Glia's AI-powered platform to FIS's digital online banking products creates a powerful solution that doesn't force organizations to choose between efficiency and experience—they can have both."

"We work hard to maintain the customer trust that we've prided ourselves on for 130 years, and to do that, we've invested in partnerships with both FIS and Glia to ensure our web and mobile presence is as personalized, quick, and supportive as our in-branch experience," said Karla West, Call Center Manager, AVP, PrimeSouth Bank. "We have a truly continuous digital experience where customers can get the help they need instantly—whether they're just browsing our site or managing their account. It's about meeting them right where they are with the same high-touch service they'd find in our branches."

Financial institutions interested in learning more about FIS' enhanced Digital One platforms can contact their FIS representative or visit www.fisglobal.com/digital-banking .

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses and developers. We unlock financial technology that underpins the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients confidently run, grow and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing the power that comes when reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and X .

Kim Snider
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
904.438.6278
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fidelity National Information ServicesFISNYSE:FISFintech Investing
FIS
The Conversation (0)
Apple unveils iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced Pro models ever

Apple unveils iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced Pro models ever

With an all-new design powered by A19 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro features the best-ever performance, camera systems, and battery life in an iPhone Apple® today introduced iPhone 17® Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with a striking new design that delivers a dramatic leap in performance. Both models feature A19... Keep Reading...
Introducing iPhone Air, a powerful new iPhone with a breakthrough design

Introducing iPhone Air, a powerful new iPhone with a breakthrough design

iPhone Air features an impossibly thin and light design that is more durable than any previous model, with innovative camera experiences and remarkable all-day battery life Apple® today debuted the all-new iPhone Air™, the thinnest iPhone® ever made, with pro performance. iPhone Air features a... Keep Reading...
Apple debuts iPhone 17

Apple debuts iPhone 17

iPhone 17 features the innovative Center Stage front camera, a bigger and brighter new display with ProMotion, and the A19 chip for improved performance Apple® today announced iPhone® 17, featuring the new Center Stage® front camera that takes selfies to the next level; a powerful 48MP Fusion... Keep Reading...
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX - V: WLR) (F r ankfurt:6YL ) ("WLR" o r t h e " Comp a ny") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases of June 10, 2025, that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to close the non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "). On July... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Continues to Intersect Lithium Mineralization on Globex's Lac Escale Royalty Property

Brunswick Continues to Intersect Lithium Mineralization on Globex's Lac Escale Royalty Property

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report that Brunswick Exploration Inc.... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

InMed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. Neil Klompas to It's Board of Directors

CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Hydrogene complete avec succes le demantelement des equipements d'hydrogene a Quebec et annonce l'arrivee des principales composantes a Sorel-Tracy

Trading Halt

Related News

Gold Investing

Predictive Discovery and Robex Merge, Combining West African Gold Projects

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogene complete avec succes le demantelement des equipements d'hydrogene a Quebec et annonce l'arrivee des principales composantes a Sorel-Tracy

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Brokered LIFE Financing of $5 Million

resource investing

Nine Mile Metals Closes Oversubscribed Non Flow Through Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Spargoville