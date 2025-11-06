FIS Achieves Exclusive Category Leader Recognition Across All Quadrants in Chartis Credit Risk Management Report

Key Facts

  • FIS has been named a Category Leader in all eight quadrants of Chartis Research's Credit Risk Management vendor analysis report.
  • The recognition solidifies FIS' reputation for driving resilience and efficiencies across the credit industry - an increasingly important part of the global money lifecycle.

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced it has been celebrated by Chartis Research as a front-runner across all eight quadrants of the industry expert's latest Credit Risk Management vendor analysis report. This distinguished recognition emphasizes FIS' track record of unlocking institutional grade credit risk capabilities for the entire credit industry spectrum, as its participants work to navigate a climate of evolving economic, regulatory and technological forces on behalf of their borrowers and investors.

Acknowledged with best-in-class accolades in the Traded Credit Solutions, Market-linked Credit Solutions and Credit Curve Solutions quadrants, the report illustrates how valuable FIS' innovations continue to be for commercial lending and credit trading firms seeking to hedge and calculate their credit and counterparty risks.

"In an era where traditional institutions face increasing challenges in managing and extending credit effectively—a cornerstone of economic growth—this recognition reaffirms our pledge to dismantle technological barriers," said Andres Choussy, President of Capital Markets at FIS. "We understand that the modern economy relies heavily on robust credit systems, yet financial institutions often struggle to keep up with outdated infrastructure. This report underscores how FIS is at the forefront of providing the innovative solutions needed to navigate these essential challenges."

The Chartis Research report highlights the necessity for a paradigm shift in credit risk management processes, driven by globalization, the growth of non-bank lenders, and newly emerging regulatory demands. Through leveraging Advanced AI technology and cloud infrastructure, FIS' cutting-edge solutions like the Cross Asset Trading and Risk Suite , Loan Services Suite, and Enterprise Risk Hub provide firms with the invaluable real-time data integration and sophisticated analytics they need to ensure robust risk assessment and compliance.

"FIS' Category Leader placing in Chartis' Credit Risk Management 2025 report reflects its consistent strength across both the trading and banking books, with coverage of the entire credit risk and portfolio management lifecycle," said Anish Shah, Research Director at Chartis. "This is the result of several factors: FIS's end-to-end credit risk and portfolio management capabilities, top-tier calculation engines and an ability to address both enterprise and regulatory risk, combined with a global presence and strong technology and functional coverage."

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money life cycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fidelity National Information ServicesFISNYSE:FISFintech Investing
FIS
The Conversation (0)
Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

The latest version improves performance, display rendering, battery life, and comfort, while offering innovative features with visionOS 26 and all-new spatial apps and Apple Immersive content Apple® today introduced Apple Vision Pro ™ with the powerful M5 chip that delivers a leap forward in... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

The new iPad Pro features the next generation of Apple silicon, with a big leap in AI performance, faster storage, and the game-changing capabilities of iPadOS 26 Apple® today introduced the new iPad Pro® featuring the incredibly powerful M5 chip. M5 unlocks the most advanced iPad® experience... Keep Reading...
Apple unveils iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced Pro models ever

Apple unveils iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced Pro models ever

With an all-new design powered by A19 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro features the best-ever performance, camera systems, and battery life in an iPhone Apple® today introduced iPhone 17® Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with a striking new design that delivers a dramatic leap in performance. Both models feature A19... Keep Reading...
Apple debuts iPhone 17

Apple debuts iPhone 17

iPhone 17 features the innovative Center Stage front camera, a bigger and brighter new display with ProMotion, and the A19 chip for improved performance Apple® today announced iPhone® 17, featuring the new Center Stage® front camera that takes selfies to the next level; a powerful 48MP Fusion... Keep Reading...
Introducing iPhone Air, a powerful new iPhone with a breakthrough design

Introducing iPhone Air, a powerful new iPhone with a breakthrough design

iPhone Air features an impossibly thin and light design that is more durable than any previous model, with innovative camera experiences and remarkable all-day battery life Apple® today debuted the all-new iPhone Air™, the thinnest iPhone® ever made, with pro performance. iPhone Air features a... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Precious Metals Investing

1911 GOLD ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE APPEAL

Tech Investing

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Announces PEA for Ana Paula Underground with Strong Economics and Sustainable Cash Generation