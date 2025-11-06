FIS Achieves Exclusive Category Leader Recognition Across All Quadrants in Chartis Credit Risk Management Report

Key Facts
- FIS has been named a Category Leader in all eight quadrants of Chartis Research's Credit Risk Management vendor analysis report.
- The recognition solidifies FIS' reputation for driving resilience and efficiencies across the credit industry - an increasingly important part of the global money lifecycle.
FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced it has been celebrated by Chartis Research as a front-runner across all eight quadrants of the industry expert's latest Credit Risk Management vendor analysis report. This distinguished recognition emphasizes FIS' track record of unlocking institutional grade credit risk capabilities for the entire credit industry spectrum, as its participants work to navigate a climate of evolving economic, regulatory and technological forces on behalf of their borrowers and investors.
Acknowledged with best-in-class accolades in the Traded Credit Solutions, Market-linked Credit Solutions and Credit Curve Solutions quadrants, the report illustrates how valuable FIS' innovations continue to be for commercial lending and credit trading firms seeking to hedge and calculate their credit and counterparty risks.
"In an era where traditional institutions face increasing challenges in managing and extending credit effectively—a cornerstone of economic growth—this recognition reaffirms our pledge to dismantle technological barriers," said Andres Choussy, President of Capital Markets at FIS. "We understand that the modern economy relies heavily on robust credit systems, yet financial institutions often struggle to keep up with outdated infrastructure. This report underscores how FIS is at the forefront of providing the innovative solutions needed to navigate these essential challenges."
The Chartis Research report highlights the necessity for a paradigm shift in credit risk management processes, driven by globalization, the growth of non-bank lenders, and newly emerging regulatory demands. Through leveraging Advanced AI technology and cloud infrastructure, FIS' cutting-edge solutions like the Cross Asset Trading and Risk Suite , Loan Services Suite, and Enterprise Risk Hub provide firms with the invaluable real-time data integration and sophisticated analytics they need to ensure robust risk assessment and compliance.
"FIS' Category Leader placing in Chartis' Credit Risk Management 2025 report reflects its consistent strength across both the trading and banking books, with coverage of the entire credit risk and portfolio management lifecycle," said Anish Shah, Research Director at Chartis. "This is the result of several factors: FIS's end-to-end credit risk and portfolio management capabilities, top-tier calculation engines and an ability to address both enterprise and regulatory risk, combined with a global presence and strong technology and functional coverage."
FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money life cycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .
