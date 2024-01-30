- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Fireweed Metals CEO Eyes New "World-class" Critical Metals District in Yukon
“The Yukon government in combination with the federal government of Canada has committed C$71 million to improve the access to our projects. So that's a key component of de-risking,” said Fireweed Metals CEO Brandon Macdonald.
Collaboration with provincial, territorial and federal governments is key to de-risking mining projects and ultimately drawing investors in to advance these projects, according to Fireweed Metals (TSXV:FWZ,OTCQB:FWEDF,FWB:M0G) CEO Brandon Macdonald.
Macdonald was discussing his company’s strategy to build a new world-class critical metals district in Yukon, Canada, where Fireweed is developing its Macpass and Mactung projects, which cover more than 978 square kilometers.
“We see these two projects next to each other as a unique opportunity in terms of shared infrastructure, even potential operational synergies and capital synergies. So as we advance these projects and de-risk them, it puts us in a place to have two globally significant mines — one for zinc and one for tungsten — right next to each other,” the chief executive said.
He said commitments from the Yukon and federal governments to build the infrastructure necessary to improve access to these projects will be key in de-risking and attracting capital investment to advance these critical minerals assets.
“It's on us to drill out and define our project and do the engineering … but we recognize that ultimately, the capital to do that comes from investors," Macdonald said. "So any effort (the government) can do to make us more appealing as an investment makes a huge difference in our ability to advance the project.”
Watch the full interview with Fireweed Metals CEO Brandon Macdonald above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Fireweed Metals (TSXV:FWZ,OTCQB:FWEDF,FWB:M0G). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Fireweed Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Fireweed Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Fireweed Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.