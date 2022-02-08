Finlay Minerals CEO Robert Brown: Advancing the Silver Hope Property in BC
Finlay Minerals (TSXV:FYL) is planning a 2022 drill program on the Equity East, Allin and Gaul zones after the company drilled 76.57 meters at 0.45 percent copper, 14.6 grams per tonne (g/t) silver and 0.14 g/t gold in the Gaul zone on the Silver Hope property.
Finlay Minerals CEO Robert Brown is determined to advance the property towards building a mineral resource.
“The Silver Hope has the same rock types as the Golden Triangle for the north and BC,” Brown said. "What we've been looking for is copper, silver and gold on the silver bowl. We have been focused on finding deposits, both to the south of Equity silver, which we refer to as gold zone, and now to the east. We've had drill campaigns in 2021, which have been quite successful."
He added that the company is currently finding shallow mineralization in basically an open-pit configuration. Finlay is slated to do some infill drilling after completing soil geochemistry-induced polarization geophysics and an airborne magnetic survey.
Last year, Finlay commenced a diamond drill program along the main trend and completed an induced polarization geophysical survey over the Equity East and Allin zones on its Silver Hope property located approximately 70 kilometers southeast of Houston, BC, and surrounding Newmont’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) former Equity silver mine.
“What we'll do in 2022 is some infill drilling and expansion drilling to the south and some metallurgical work. We will look into recoveries and if everything works out, we'll put together a mineral resource as well,” Brown shared.
“We'd like to build out a mineral resource. We're an exploration company; we’re not miners. We would sell the asset depending on how it all came together.”
