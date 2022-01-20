Finlay Minerals Ltd. is pleased to announce the results of its 1,968 metres nine hole, oriented-core drill program completed in November, 2021 on its Silver Hope Property. The Silver Hope property is located approximately 70 kilometres southeast of Houston, BC and surrounds Newmont Corporation's former Equity Silver Mine. Aimed at outlining shallow zones of open-pit copper-silver-gold mineralization, the program ...

FYL:CA