Condor Energy

Field Work on Main Reservoir Targets in Peruvian TEA Completed

Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to report progress in the work being done at the Technical Evaluation Agreement (Tumbes TEA) offshore Peru. Condor in partnership with Jaguar Exploration Inc (Jaguar) has undertaken geological field work in order to assist in the interpretation of the legacy seismic and well data already gathered on the Tumbes TEA.

Highlights

  • A geological field trip has been undertaken to support the work being done in the evaluation of the Peruvian Tumbes TEA.
  • Field mapping, sample collection and paleocurrent measurements have assisted in building depositional models for the primary reservoir objectives, the Zorritos and Mancora Formations.
  • The interpretation derived from the field work will be integrated with the depositional models being developed using seismic attributes within the 3D seismic data offshore.
  • Major sediment input systems are recognised for both the Zorritos and Mancora Formations, delivering considerable thicknesses of potential reservoir sandstones into the Tumbes TEA area.
  • Samples collected have been sent to the laboratory for analysis to determine porosity and permeability for reservoir properties and Total Organic Content and Vitrinite Reflectance for source rock properties.

Figure 1 – Field work area in the onshore section of the Tumbes basin.

Condor Director Scott Macmillan commented:

“The proximity of the TEA adjacent to the onshore segment of the basin which hosts outcrops of the main reservoir targets provides us with an ability to study the depositional environment of the Tumbes and integrate this with the seismic attributes from the 3D seismic data into the offshore. This will provide us with valuable insight on the play fairways of our main reservoir targets and assist with identifying and high grading future drilling targets in addition to the Bonito, Raya and Volador prospects and Piedra Redonda gas field in our licence area.”

Condor has identified the Zorritos and the Mancora Formations as the main reservoir targets1. The Zorritos oil play has been proven to be oil bearing in the Albacora and Corbina oil fields as well as in the Delfin discovery.

The Mancora gas play has been proven by the Piedra Redonda gas field2 which contains a gross ‘Best Estimate’ Contingent Resources of 404 billion cubic feet (Bcf) plus ‘Best Estimate’ Prospective Resources# of 2.2 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas contained within the Company’s Tumbes TEA (Figure 1). The Mancora gas play has also been proven in the onshore segment of the Tumbes Basin where additional gas discoveries have been made and tested adjacent to the TEA.

#Cautionary Statement: The estimated quantities of gas that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both a risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially recoverable hydrocarbons.

The Tumbes is a forearc basin which expands both onshore and offshore with both the Zorritos and Mancora Formations outcropping in the onshore section. In this context, geological field work was carried out in order to know and understand (through sedimentological and stratigraphic analysis) the sedimentary characteristics and, especially, the sedimentary environments of the reservoir rocks present in the basin.

The results obtained complement the mapping being done on the 3D seismic data, where varous seismic attributes such as spectral decomposition and acoustic impedence inversion are being used to build depositional models in the offshore section of the basin.

A generalised stratigraphic column for the prospective sedimentary sections within the onshore parts of the basin has been constructed based on the observations made on the trip (see Appendix). More detailed stratigraphic sections and interpretations of depositional environments together with measurements of palaeocurrents have provided sufficient information to build depositional models for the target reservoirs.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Condor Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CND:AU
Condor Energy
Condor Energy

Condor Energy


Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy: Leading Independent Upstream and Midstream Gas Developer in Brazil


Gas stove and world map.

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production contracted slightly in 2023, slipping from 4.09 trillion cubic meters in 2022 to 4.08 trillion cubic meters in 2023, according to data from Statista.

While the United States registered a 4 percent uptick in natural gas production in 2023, Russia’s natural gas production fell by 16 percent during the period on lower exports to Europe.

Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy


Alvopetro Announces June 2024 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces June 2024 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces June 2024 sales volumes of 1,669 boepd including natural gas sales of 9.6 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 67 bopd and oil sales of 10 bopd, based on field estimates. Our Q2 2024 sales averaged 1,629 boepd compared to 1,701 boepd in Q1 2024.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation .

Social Media

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgDn_igrQgdlj-maR6fWB0w

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil . Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil , building off the development of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Abbreviations:

boepd

=

barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day

bopd

=

barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day

BRL

=

Brazilian real

m 3

=

cubic metre

m 3 /d

=

cubic metre per day

Mcf

=

thousand cubic feet

Mcfpd

=

thousand cubic feet per day

MMcfpd

=

million cubic feet per day

NGLs

=

natural gas liquids

BOE Disclosure . The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning the expected natural gas sales under the Company's long-term gas sales agreement. The forward‐looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Alvopetro, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning expectations regarding natural gas demand, the success of future drilling, completion, and testing, equipment availability, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, recompletion and development activities, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, the impact of global pandemics and other significant worldwide events, the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, foreign exchange rates, general economic and business conditions, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/03/c9289.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Elixir Energy

Nomgon Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operations update on the work currently underway in its 100% owned Nomgon IX Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Production Sharing Contract (PSC) in the South Gobi Basin, Mongolia.

Keep reading...Show less
Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

FN Media Group News Commentary - The green hydrogen market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and advancements in electrolysis and renewables. Government support through policies and investments is also boosting growth. Its versatility and scalability make green hydrogen a key player in the transition to sustainable energy. The market is even being propelled by its increasing use in fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and high-energy-intensive industries like steel and ammonia production, further driving demand and market expansion. A report from MarketsAndMarkets said: "The green hydrogen market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD $30.6 Billion by 2030, growing at 61.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030." The report said: "Hydrogen's versatility has expanded beyond its traditional role in fuel cells for electric vehicles, now encompassing the production of alternative fuels like ammonia, methanol, and synthetic liquids. These energy carriers are gaining prominence and are poised to drive future demand. In developing economies, green hydrogen presents a pathway to a low-carbon future, offering a nearly carbon-free fuel option for marine transportation, hydrogen fuel cells in electric vehicles (EVs), and industrial backup power. The diverse array of applications positions the green hydrogen sector as a lucrative venture with significant growth potential. The market for green hydrogen in vehicle fuel cells is rapidly evolving, providing the convenience of fossil fuels without the associated emissions." Active companies in the markets this week include Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (OTCQB: CHHYF) (TSXV: CH), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), FuelCell Energy, Inc . (NASDAQ: FCEL).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Condor Energy
Alma Gold Closes Private Placement and Announces Debt Settlement

Broad High Grade Lithium Intersections Extend BP33

Adavale Commences Exploring at Highly Prospective Luhuma Nickel Project

Okapi Acquires Maybell Uranium Project in Colorado, USA

×