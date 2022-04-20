Copper Investing News

Fabled Copper Corp. announces the 13th set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in Northern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below Figure 1 - Location Map Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; A total of 19 specific areas were mapped and prospected during the 2021 field season plus ...

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; A total of 19 specific areas were mapped and prospected during the 2021 field season plus 5 select areas for UAV drone surveys. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - 2021 Neil Property Work Site Locations

A total of 19 specific areas were mapped and prospected during the 2021 field season and we started the New Year by reporting our findings on the Lady Luck occurrence in the south end of the Neil Property, followed by the Mac; the 8A, Harris, the 2a and 2b, the Creek, Keays south, Belcher Creek, Magnum Drone Survey Mission, the Magnum, Neil Drone Survey Mission, Neil vein / breccia, EM-1 and now the Ram Creek copper occurrence. See Figure 3 below.

Figure 3- Neil Property, Ram Creek Copper Occurrence Location

Ram Creek Occurrence

The area containing the Ram Creek Occurrence had ten chip samples and 1 example of mineralized quart-carbonate collected. See Table 1 and Figure 4 below.

Figure 4 - Ram Creek Sample Locations

Two quartz-carbonate veins and surrounding sheared stockwork outcrop on the north side of a ridge

at the 1,800 meter elevation and located on the south side of a bowl. See Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 - Ram Creek Copper Occurrence

These 2 veins were chip sampled across 2.65 meters. The chip samples contained less than 2% sulphides and this section (samples D-723006 - 010) across 2.65 meters assayed low in copper (0.15%), with the best copper result of 0.74% copper across 0.40 meters, (sample D-723007). See Table 1 and Photo 2 below.

Photo 2 - Chip Sample Location of Ram Creek Copper Occurrence Over 2.65 meters

North of these two veins, numerous sheared northwest to northwest striking quartz-carbonate

veins, containing little or no sulphide content, were observed at elevations of approximately 1,800 meters.

Five veins were chip sampled and copper analyses indicate they contained trace copper (

Photo 3 -Chip Sample Site of Ram Creek Copper Occurrence

Sample D-723016 of quartz-carbonate float, mineralized with 4% chalcopyrite, was collected across the bowl, 120 meters north of the exposed vein on the ridge. This sample had a copper content of 1.47%.

Table 1 - Ram Creek Surface Samples

Sample Number

Elevation

(meters)

Sample

Type

Width

(meters)

Copper

%

Composite

(copper % avg x meters)

D - 723006

1,801

Chip

0.30

0.11

0.15 / 2.65

D - 723007

1,801

Chip

0.40

0.74

0.15 / 2.65

D - 723008

1,799

Chip

0.60

0.09

0.15 / 2.65

D - 723009

1,800

Chip

1.20

0.01

0.15 / 2.65

D - 723010

1,802

Chip

0.15

0.01

0.15 / 2.65

D - 723011

1,801

Chip

0.25

0.50

D - 723012

Chip

0.75

0.09

D - 723013

1,802

Chip

0.75

0.00

D - 723014

1,795

Chip

1.00

0.01

D - 723015

1,809

Chip

1.00

0.00

D - 723016

Float

1.47

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fabled Copper Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698108/Fabled-Copper-Report-up-to-147-Copper-on-the-Ram-Creek-Copper-Occurrence

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

