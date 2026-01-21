EUR sells a further 5m CRML Shares for approximately $A124m

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
January 20, 2026
European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (“European Lithium” or the “Company”) advises that it has completed a sale of 5 million ordinary shares in Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML). BMO Capital Markets Corp. helped facilitate the transaction by acting in a market maker capacity pursuant to the affiliate provisions of Rule 144.
The transaction will generate net proceeds of approximately A$124 million to EUR, therefore increasing the Company’s cash reserves to A$322m.
Following the transaction EUR will still hold 48,036,338 ordinary shares in CRML. Based on the closing share price of CRML (being US$17.17 per share as of 20 January 2026), the Company’s current investment is valued at US$824,783,923 (A$1,228,928,046) noting that this valuation is subject to fluctuation in the daily share price movement of CRML.
Tony Sage, Executive Chairman of European Lithium, commented “This transaction again proves our investment in the Tanbreez project has been a huge success and hopefully the EUR share price should finally reflect its true asset value. The sale will also provide EUR with additional financial flexibility while maintaining a significant exposure to CRML. The proceeds will further strengthen our balance sheet and positions the Company to continue advancing its core projects, look for new opportunities or return capital to shareholders.”
About European Lithium
European Lithium Limited is an exploration and development stage mining company focused on lithium assets in Austria, Ukraine, and Ireland. It also has significant holdings in CUFE Ltd ( copper/ gold / bismuth) in the Northern Territory, MOAB (uranium in Tanzania), Cyclone Metals Ltd ( Iron Bear Project in Canada) and a direct 7.5% stake in the Tanbreez rare earth project in Greenland.
For more information, please visit https://europeanlithium.com.
About Critical Metals Corp.
Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next-generation technologies for Europe and its Western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest, rare- earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.
Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio. With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.
For more information, please visit https://criticalmetalscorp.com/.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
