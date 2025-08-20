Outstanding New 2024 Diamond Drill Results Tanbreez Project

Outstanding New 2024 Diamond Drill Results Tanbreez Project

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Outstanding New 2024 Diamond Drill Results Tanbreez Project

Download the PDF here.

european lithiumeur:auasx:euraustralia investinglithium investing
EUR:AU
European Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

European Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
European Lithium

European Lithium


Keep reading...Show less

Developing the Advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Deposit in Austria

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.8m (A$2.7m)

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.8m (A$2.7m)

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.8m (A$2.7m)

Download the PDF here.

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)

Download the PDF here.

EUR Sells 2m CRML Shares for U$5m (A$7.8m)

EUR Sells 2m CRML Shares for U$5m (A$7.8m)

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Sells 2m CRML Shares for U$5m (A$7.8m)

Download the PDF here.

CRML secures US$120M LOI for development of Tanbreez Project

CRML secures US$120M LOI for development of Tanbreez Project

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced CRML secures US$120M LOI for development of Tanbreez Project

Download the PDF here.

Two people in suits shaking hands, symbolizing agreement or partnership.

Livium and Mineral Resources Form Joint Venture to Advance LieNA Technology

Livium (ASX:LIT) and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) said on Monday (August 11) that they have agreed to a 50/50 joint venture regarding the LieNA lithium-processing technology.

LieNA, the joint venture entity, was formerly a subsidiary of Livium, the owner of the intellectual property for the LieNA technology — an innovative process designed to recover lithium from spodumene.

The joint venture's formation comes after the completion of Stage 1A activities under a joint development deal. The companies first began working together in August 2023, and agreed to additional Stage 1A work in January.

Keep reading...Show less
Rusty metal gate secured with a chain and padlock.

Lithium Prices Surge After CATL Halts Major Mine in China

Lithium prices and mining stocks around the world soared this week after Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) suspended operations at one of the world’s largest lithium mines.

The halt at the Jianxiawo lepidolite mine in Jiangxi province’s Yichun city, a hub for China’s lithium production, came after the mine’s permit expired on August 9.

Keep reading...Show less
Wooden blocks spell "lithium" with mini figures mining and scaling.

New Study Highlights Western Australia's Lithium Leadership and Future Potential

Western Australia has a strong lithium history, and a recent study could help inform future exploration.

Put together by researchers from the Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA), Curtin University and the University of Western Australia, the report focuses on the formation of high-grade lithium deposits.

It states that Western Australia supplies around 35 percent of the world's lithium, with much of that coming from pegmatite, a coarse-grained rock commonly found in the state's Archean terrains.

Keep reading...Show less
Assorted battery tops in various sizes and colors, arranged closely together.

AI Uncovers Five Potential Lithium Alternatives for Next-generation Batteries

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has helped a group of scientists identify five new materials that could power the next wave of batteries without relying on lithium.

The study, published on June 26 in Cell Reports Physical Science, focuses on materials that could enable multivalent-ion batteries — a technology long touted for its potential, but hindered by practical challenges.

Keep reading...Show less
Text saying "lithium" overlaid on stock chart with a globe in the background.

Top 9 Global Lithium Stocks of 2025

Lithium prices continued their downward trajectory in 2025's second quarter, with battery-grade lithium carbonate hitting a four year low of US$8,329 per metric ton in late June.

Lithium hydroxide followed suit as oversupply and bearish sentiment weighed on the market.

Despite strong electric vehicle (EV) demand, mine supply — driven largely by China, Australia, Argentina and emerging African producers — has outpaced consumption, with Fastmarkets forecasting a 260,000 metric ton surplus for 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue battery with Australian flag design on a wooden surface.

5 Best-performing ASX Lithium Stocks of 2025

Global demand for lithium presents a significant opportunity for Australia.

Australia remains the world’s largest lithium miner, supplying nearly 30 percent of global production in 2024, though its dominance is waning as other lithium-producing countries like Zimbabwe, Argentina and Brazil scale up output.

This influx of supply has pushed lithium prices to multiyear lows, with battery-grade spodumene trading under US$800/tonne — pressuring even efficient Australian producers to trim output or delay projects.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

European Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

European Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Orphan Drug Designation Granted by U.S. FDA for Anal Cancer

Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

Homerun Resources: Establishing a Vertically Integrated Leader in High-purity Silica

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Cleantech Investing

Homerun Resources: Establishing a Vertically Integrated Leader in High-purity Silica

Gold Investing

Viani Drilling and Sampling Results

Gold Investing

Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone

Copper Investing

Matt Geiger: Hard Assets at Turning Point, How I'm Investing Now

silver investing

Top 10 Silver-producing Countries

Gold Investing

Sitka Intersects Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold from near Surface in Initial Six Diamond Drill Holes Completed at the Contact Zone, RC Gold Project, Yukon

×