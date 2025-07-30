Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
July 29, 2025
European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
07 September 2023
European Lithium
Overview
As the global push to halt climate change gains momentum, the European Commission is looking to regionalize the battery supply chain to capitalize on the rapid electric vehicle (EV) growth and limit its dependency on other countries through heavy investment and policy changes. Europe’s electric vehicle market value reached US$29.49 million in 2021 and is projected to increase up to US$143.08 million by 2027, indicating a compounded annual growth rate of 23.4 percent in that period.
Even though Europe is one of the largest global producers of motor vehicles, it currently does not have a local supply of lithium hydroxide which is heavily used in EV battery technology. According to experts, the market is set to remain in a structural shortage until 2025One company that aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain is European Lithium (ASX:EUR,FRA:PF8), a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe. The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.
“Our aim is to be the first supplier of lithium from Europe, for Europe,” European Lithium chairman Tony Sage said.
The company is focused on its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium project located in Carinthia, Austria. The pre-existing mine is located in a mining-friendly region with multiple mineral discoveries in the surrounding area. The property features a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of one percent lithium hydroxide, with a total resource of 12.88 million tonnes based on resources measured, indicated and inferred in zone 1 only.
The Wolfsberg Lithium project resource has the potential to double based on positive drill results in another zone on the property.
Based on the definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in March 2023, Wolfsberg Lithium Project is well positioned to become a leading producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe. It is set to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market that is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine. The battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) prices modeled in the DFS are projected to be at a 39-percent discount to current spot prices in 2025 and then escalate by 2 percent per annum. The estimated capex is US$866 million which supports a post-tax NPV of US$1.5 billion.
European Lithium has established several strategic relationships with an aim to deliver value to the Wolfsberg Lithium Project through development and during production. This includes a partnership with KMI for liaising with Austrian authorities.
The company commissioned Dorfner Anzaplan to construct the pilot plant, which was successfully completed on schedule. Anzaplan has also overseen the completion of metallurgical test work on bulk ore extractions. Testing will allow significantly higher recovery rates at the start of production as opposed to only assessing metallurgical data from the core as other mining companies often do, giving European Lithium the advantage of a streamline refinement process.
The company has support from the European Battery Alliance, GREENPEG and other government initiatives, believing it has the potential to become a major, first-to-market producer of lithium in Europe. The company also remains committed to clean production in an effort to support sustainability.
Based on the DFS, the company plans to begin the permitting process of its Wolfsberg Lithium project and prepare the mining plan for the mining authority to authorize the mine and concentrator construction. Afterward, the company will determine the approval requirements of the carbonate hydroxide conversion plant with the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and then initiate the final financing plan.
European Lithium, through its wholly owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium Aľ GmbH (ECM), signed a binding long-term lithium offtake agreement with top-tier European auto manufacturer BMW to secure the company’s first offtake of battery grade lithium hydroxide from its Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria.
The company is aiming to commence production of lithium hydroxide from the project in 2027 — subject to funding and approvals by the Austrian government.In a bid to expand its project portfolio, European Lithium executed a binding Heads of Agreement with 2743718 Ontario Inc., a subsidiary of Richmond Minerals (TSXVRMD), to acquire 100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project, a group of exploration licenses covering 114.6 square kilometers, targeting lithium with known occurrences in the Styria mining district of Austria.
Company Highlights
- European Lithium is a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe.
- The company aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain.
- The company’s focus is on its wholly owned advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg) located in Carinthia, Austria.
- Wolfsberg is a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of one percent lithium oxide, with a total resource of 12.88 million tonnes based on measured, indicated and inferred resources in zone one only.
- Wolfsberg’s definitive feasibility study results demonstrate potential to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market that is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine.
- The Wolfsberg resource estimate has significant upside with the potential to double based on positive drill results.
- Through its wholly owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium Aľ GmbH (ECM), European Lithium signed a binding long-term lithium offtake agreement with top-tier European auto manufacturer BMW AG (BMW) to secure the company’s first offtake of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from Wolfsberg.
- The company has signed a binding agreement to build a Saudi Arabia-based hydroxide processing plant in partnership with Obeikan and deliver significant cost savings.
- The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.
- European Lithium entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition, a US special purpose acquisition company, to which European Lithium will sell down its interest in its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg and Wolfsberg Lithium Project) and merge with Sizzle via a newly formed, lithium exploration and development company named, Critical Metals Corp.
- European Lithium has acquired 100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project, a group of exploration licenses covering 114.6 square kilometers, targeting lithium with known occurrences in the Styria mining district of Austria and nearby the Wolfsberg Lithium Project
- The company received high-grade lithium assays from sampling undertaken at various prospects within the Eastern Alps Lithium Satellite Projects, located in Austria, which are held 20 percent by European Lithium and 80 percent by EV Resources Limited (ASX: EVR).
Developing the Advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Deposit in Austria
24 July
EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.8m (A$2.7m)
European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.8m (A$2.7m)
09 July
EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)
European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)
25 June
EUR Sells 2m CRML Shares for U$5m (A$7.8m)
European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Sells 2m CRML Shares for U$5m (A$7.8m)
18 June
CRML secures US$120M LOI for development of Tanbreez Project
European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced CRML secures US$120M LOI for development of Tanbreez Project
16 June
Trading Halt
European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Trading Halt
8h
Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2025
As the global push toward electrification accelerates, lithium remains a critical piece of the energy transition.
Continued oversupply remained a persistent headwind for lithium prices through the first half of 2025. Demand for the battery metal jumped 29 percent year-over-year in 2024, fueled by surging electric vehicle sales and rising power needs from sectors like data centers and heavy industry.
Fastmarket’s analysts expect lithium demand to grow 12 percent annually through 2030, supported by structural trends such as renewable energy integration and battery energy storage.
However, a rapid increase in global supply — particularly from China, Australia and South America — has driven prices to multi-year lows, raising concerns about project economics and the sustainability of new production.
Against this backdrop, Canadian lithium stocks are gaining attention as investors look for companies positioned to benefit from long-term demand growth while navigating short-term price pressure.
The Investing News Network breaks down the top-performing Canadian lithium stocks of 2025 for investors below. This list was created on July 22, 2025, using TradingView's stock screener, and all data was current at that time. Only companies with market caps above C$10 million for the TSX and TSXV and above C$5 million for the CSE are included.
1. NOA Lithium Brines (TSXV:NOAL)
Year-to-date gain: 58.82 percent
Market cap: C$488.32 million
Share price: C$0.30
NOA is a lithium exploration and development company with three projects in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle region. The company’s flagship Rio Grande project and prospective Arizaro and Salinas Grandes land packages total more than 140,000 hectares.
As NOA works to advance its flagship asset, the company brought on Hatch in April to lead the preliminary economic assessment (PEA).
The PEA will evaluate the project's economic and development potential with a target production of 20,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) annually, with a scalable plant design that could double capacity to 40,000 metric tons per year.
NOA has also been working to secure a water source in the arid region through a drilling program targeting fresh water. In late June, the company discovered a fresh water source at the project, located near high-grade lithium zones in the project's northeast area. According to the company, the location means the water source could support future production facilities or evaporation ponds.
The well, drilled to 190 meters in the northern part of the property, is being tested and developed.
Shares of NOA reached a year-to-date high C$0.425 on July 17, 2025.
2. Wealth Minerals (TSXV:WML)
Year-to-date gain: 40 percent
Market cap: C$23.93 million
Share price: C$0.07
Wealth Minerals is focused on the acquisition and development of lithium projects in Chile, including the Yapuckuta project in Chile’s Salar de Atacama, as well as the Kuska Salar and Pabellón projects near the Salar de Ollagüe.
Wealth Minerals’ shares spiked to a year-to-date high of C$0.095 on February 9, 2025, following the company’s acquisition of the Pabellón project.
According to Wealth, Pabellón has been shortlisted by Chile’s Ministry of Mining as a potential site for a Special Lithium Operation Contract based on its geological and environmental suitability. Located in Northern Chile near the Bolivia border, the project spans 7,600 hectares across 26 exploration licenses about 70 kilometers south of the Salar de Ollagüe.
In May, Wealth formed a joint venture with the Quechua Indigenous Community of Ollagüe to advance the Kuska project. The new entity, Kuska Minerals SpA, is 95 percent owned by Wealth and 5 percent by the community, which also holds anti-dilution rights and a seat on the five-member board.
3. Avalon Advanced Materials (TSX:AVL)
Year-to-date gain: 37.5 percent
Market cap: C$38.26 million
Share price: C$0.055
Avalon Advanced Materials is a Canadian mineral development company focusing on integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. Avalon is developing the Separation Rapids and Snowbank lithium projects near Kenora, Ontario, and the Lilypad lithium-cesium project near Fort Hope, Ontario.
Separation Rapids and Lilypad are part of a 40/60 joint venture between Avalon and SCR Sibelco, with Sibelco serving as the operator.
Avalon started the year with a revised mineral resource estimate for the Separation Rapids project, which boosted resources in the measured and indicated category by 28 percent.
Company shares rose to C$0.07, a year-to-date high, on July 15, the day after Avalon released its results for its fiscal quarter ended May 31.
A week later, Avalon announced an additional C$1.3 million in funding through its C$15 million convertible security agreement with Lind Global Fund II. The drawdown, expected to close within two weeks, will support project development and general corporate needs, according to the company.
4. Frontier Lithium (TSXV:FL)
Year-to-date gain: 20 percent
Market cap: C$125.41 million
Share price: C$0.54
Pre-production mining company Frontier Lithium aims to be a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts in North America.
The company's flagship PAK lithium project, which is a joint venture with Mitsubishi (TSE:8058), holds the “largest land position and resource” in a premium lithium mineral district located in the Great Lakes region of Ontario, Canada. Frontier also owns the Spark deposit, located northwest of the PAK project.
Shares of Frontier Lithium reached a year-to-date high of C$0.79 on March 4. The stock uptick coincided with a government release reporting the federal and provincial governments supported the company's plans to build a critical minerals refinery in Northern Ontario.
Once complete, the proposed lithium conversion facility will process lithium from the PAK mine project into approximately 20,000 metric tons of lithium salts per year.
In late May, Frontier released a definitive feasibility study for the mine and mill segment of its PAK project. The study outlines a 31 year mine life with average production of 200,000 metric tons of spodumene concentrate. As for the economics, it projects net revenue of C$11 billion, an after-tax NPV of C$932 million and a 17.9 percent internal rate of return.
5. Century Lithium (TSXV:LCE)
Year-to-date gain: 17.31 percent
Market cap: C$51.58 million
Share price: C$0.30
US-focused Century Lithium is currently advancing its Angel Island lithium project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company is also engaged in the pilot testing phase at its on-site lithium extraction facility, which will process material from the lithium-bearing claystone deposit.
On May 6, Century Lithium announced the successful completion of testwork on the direct lithium extraction (DLE) process at its demonstration plant.
The results exceeded expectations, showing 91.6 percent lithium recovery and an eluate grade of 575 milligrams per liter (mg/L) from a 328 mg/L lithium concentrate feed. The company says these improvements could significantly reduce capital and operating costs at its Angel Island project.
Shares of Century Lithium registered a year-to-date high of C$0.49 on May 19.
Recently, the company participated in First Phosphate’s (CSE:PHOS,OTCQB:FRSPF) successful production of commercial-grade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) 18650 battery cells.
As noted in the press release, the cells were made using North America-sourced materials, including lithium carbonate from Century’s Angel Island project in Nevada that was processed at its demonstration plant alongside high-purity phosphoric acid and iron from First Phosphate’s Bégin-Lamarche project in Québec, Canada.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
24 July
Top 3 US Lithium Stocks of 2025
As the global economy shifts toward electrification and clean energy, lithium has emerged as a cornerstone of the energy transition, and the US is racing to secure its place in the supply chain.
Lithium-ion batteries are no longer just critical to electric vehicles (EVs); they're becoming vital across sectors to stabilize power systems, particularly amid growing reliance on intermittent renewables.
According to Fastmarkets, demand for battery energy storage systems (BESS) is accelerating, driven by data centers, which have seen electricity consumption grow 12 percent annually since 2017.
In the US, where data infrastructure is heavily clustered, BESS demand from data centers alone could make up a third of the market by 2030, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 35 percent.
As the US works to expand domestic production and reduce import dependence, policy uncertainty, including potential rollbacks of EV tax credits and clean energy incentives, clouds the investment outlook.
Against this backdrop, the Investing News Network has created an overview of the top-performing US lithium stocks on the NYSE and NASDAQ. This list was created on July 22, 2025, using TradingView's stock screener, and all data was current at that time. Only companies with market caps above C$10 million were considered.
1. Sociedad Química y Minera (NYSE:SQM)
Year-to-date gain: 10.43 percent
Market cap: US$10.82 billion
Share price: US$40.64
SQM is a major global lithium producer, with operations centered in Chile’s Salar de Atacama. The company extracts lithium from brine and produces lithium carbonate and hydroxide for use in batteries.
SQM is expanding production and holds interests in projects in Australia and China.
Shares of SQM reached a year-to-date high of US$45.61 on March 17, 2025. The spike occurred a few weeks after the company released its 2024 earnings report, which highlighted record sales volumes in the lithium and iodine segments. However, low lithium prices weighed on revenue from the segment, and the company's reported net profit was pulled down significantly due to a large accounting adjustment related to income tax.
In late April, Chile’s competition watchdog approved the partnership agreement between SQM and state-owned copper giant Codelco aimed at boosting output at the Atacama salt flat. The deal, first announced in 2024, reached another milestone when it secured approval for an additional lithium quota from Chile's nuclear energy regulator CChEN.
Weak lithium prices continued to weigh on profits, with the company reporting a 4 percent year-over-year decrease in total revenues for Q1 2025.
2. Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)
Year-to-date gain: 9.67 percent
Market cap: US$719.1 million
Share price: US$3.29
Lithium Americas is developing its flagship Thacker Pass project in Northern Nevada, US. The project is a joint venture between Lithium Americas at 62 percent and General Motors (NYSE:GM) at 38 percent.
According to the firm, Thacker Pass is the “largest known measured lithium resource and reserve in the world.”
Early in the year, Lithium Americas saw its share rally to a year-to-date high of US$3.49 on January 16, coinciding with a brief rally in lithium carbonate prices.
In March, Lithium Americas secured US$250 million from Orion Resource Partners to advance Phase 1 construction of Thacker Pass. The funding is expected to fully cover development costs through the construction phase. On April 1, the joint venture partners made a final investment decision for the project, with completion targeted for late 2027.
Other notable announcements this year included a new at-the-market equity program, allowing the company to sell up to US$100 million in common shares.
3. Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR)
Year-to-date gain: 8.46 percent
Market cap: US$467.28 million
Share price: US$2.90
Lithium Argentina produces lithium carbonate from its Caucharí-Olaroz brine project in Argentina, developed with Ganfeng Lithium (OTC Pink:GNENF,HKEX:1772).
The company is also advancing additional regional lithium assets to support EV and battery demand.
Previously named Lithium Americas (Argentina), the company was spun out from Lithium Americas in October 2023.
While shares of Lithium Argentina spiked in early January to a year-to-date high of US$3.10, the share price has been trending higher since June 19 to its current US$2.90 value.
Notable news from the company this year includes its name and ticker change and corporate migration to Switzerland in late January and the release of the full-year 2024 results in March.
In mid-April, Lithium Argentina executed a letter of intent with Ganfeng Lithium to jointly advance development across the Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes basins in Argentina. The plan includes a project fully owned by Ganfeng as well as two jointly held assets majority-owned by Lithium Argentina.
The company released its Q1 results on May 15, reporting a 15 percent quarter-over-quarter production reduction, which it attributed to planned shutdowns aimed at increasing recoveries and reducing costs.
Overall, the production guidance for 2025 is forecasted at 30,000 to 35,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate, reflecting higher expected production volumes in the second half of the year.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
21 July
Lithium Market Update: Q2 2025 in Review
The second quarter of 2025 brought more downward pressure for lithium prices, as values for lithium carbonate continued to contract, slipping to their lowest level since January 2021.
After starting the year at US$10,484.37 per metric ton, battery-grade lithium carbonate rose to a year-to-date high of US$10,853.85 on January 27. Prices sank through Q1 and most of Q2, bottoming at US$8,329.08 on June 24.
Lithium hydroxide followed a similar trajectory, with Fastmarkets analysts noting an 89 percent drop in prices for battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate between 2022 and 2025.
“The lithium industry is definitely navigating a period of complexity,” said Paul Lusty, head of battery raw materials at Fastmarkets, at Fastmarkets' Lithium Supply & Battery Raw Materials conference in June.
“We're facing headwinds, no doubt, and we're also seeing quite a lot of negative or bearish sentiment widespread in the market, and I think at times, it's amplified by voices that really overlooked the phenomenal levels of demand that we're seeing in many aspects of the market.”
However, Lusty explained that despite facing a multi-quarter price slump, lithium’s long-term drivers remain robust, and are primarily driven by what he described as “mega trends.”
“The fundamentals are really still very strong, and these are anchored in some very powerful, mega trends that we see developing within the global economy; the urgent drive for climate change mitigation, the once in a generational shift in the global energy system, and also the rise of energy intensive technologies such as artificial intelligence,” he said.
Chinese expansions behind lithium oversupply
Although the long-term outlook for lithium remains positive, oversupply and market saturation have added headwinds during the first half of 2025. Demand, particularly from the electric vehicle (EV) sector, remains strong, but global lithium mine supply has outpaced it, rising by an estimated 22 percent in 2024 alone.
“We're forecasting similar year on year increases for both 2025 and 2026 equivalent to around 260,000 tons of additional (lithium carbonate) alone just this year,” explained Fastmarkets' Lusty.
“Chinese producers have been particularly aggressive in terms of expanding capacity.” Australia, Argentina and Chile are also driving growth alongside emerging producers like Brazil, and several African nations.
According to data from the US Geological Survey, mined supply from China increased 14.85 percent from 35,700 metric tons in 2023 to 41,000 in 2024, however an asterisk notes that the tallies are estimates, and exact numbers may be “withheld to avoid disclosing company proprietary data.”
For Fastmarkets, the total is likely higher.
“China has rapidly expanded its mining footprint, boosting domestic lithium output by 55 percent since 2023 and is on track to surpass Australia as the world’s top producer by 2026," said Lusty. “One of the most notable developments has been the rise of African supply that we started to see over the last two years,” said Lusty.
Africa’s emerging role in the lithium sector
The importance of African supply to the future lithium market was also the topic at Claudia Cook’s presentation, "The Lithium Market Shift: China’s and Africa’s Role in Redefining Supply."
During the 20 minute overview Cook explained that China is increasingly looking to African hard-rock lithium supply to provide feedstock for the country’s growing chemical segment.
So much so that by 2030 18 percent of global hard-rock lithium supply will originate from the continent.
Additionally, the continent will see a 170 percent uptick in hard-rock lithium supply output between 2025 and 2035, according to Cook, who attributes the massive expansion to China’s need to diversify its lithium sources due to domestic supply constraints. To facilitate this demand, China has invested heavily in African production.
“In 2025, 79 percent of African output will be China owned,” she said. “That percentage reduces down to 65 percent in 2035 however, with the increase in tonnage, even though there's a reduction in percentage, there'll be an almost doubling in terms of how much that's actually being put out.”
Regionally, Cook pointed to Zimbabwe and Mali as the country’s poised to see the most growth.
In 2025, Zimbabwe alone is expected to account for 70 percent of African lithium supply, though its share is projected to fall to 43 percent by 2035 as new countries come online.
Despite that shift, African output overall is set to rise significantly, with nations like the DRC, Ethiopia, and Namibia expected to begin production by 2035, said Cook.
Lithium demand surges, but prices lag
The rapid increase in supply has pushed prices to multi year lows, levels that are unsustainable and fail to incentivize new production. Despite this demand remains strong and is expected to grow.
According to the US Geological Survey, global consumption of lithium in 2024 was estimated to be 220,000 tons, a 29 percent increase from revised consumption of 170,000 tons in 2023.
Much of the demand story is attributed to soaring global EV sales, which were up 35 percent in Q1. Lithium consumption in this segment is projected to grow 12 percent annually through 2030.
“Globally, electric car sales this year are forecast to surpass about 20 million units in 2025 representing more than a quarter of all cars sold,” said Lusty.
Future lithium demand remains underpinned by deep structural shifts in global energy consumption.
“We’re witnessing extraordinary battery demand tied to the electrification of the global economy and the rise of renewable energy,” said Lustyt, pointing to surging electricity needs and the increasing role of storage solutions.
In 2024, global electricity demand rose by over 4 percent, adding 1,100 terawatt-hours to the grid, more than Japan’s total annual consumption. This marks the largest year-on-year increase outside post-recession rebounds and reflects broad trends such as greater electricity access, the proliferation of energy-intensive appliances, the expansion of artificial intelligence and data centers, and the shift to electric-powered heavy manufacturing.
Notably, 95 percent of future demand growth is expected to be met by renewables like solar and wind, further boosting the need for battery energy storage systems (BESS) to manage intermittency and stabilize grids.
“Batteries are now essential — not just for EVs, but to balance power systems across sectors,” Lusty added.
Data centers, in particular, are becoming a key growth driver. Since 2017, their electricity use has grown 12 percent annually, according to Fastmarkets, with the US seeing half its centers concentrated in five regional hubs.
By 2030, BESS demand from data centers alone could represent a third of the market, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 35 percent over the next five years.
Overall, lithium demand is forecast to grow 12 percent annually through 2030, underpinned by EV adoption, renewable integration, and digitalization. While China currently accounts for 60 percent of global demand, that dominance is expected to wane as other regions scale up.
“The long-term fundamentals remain intact,” he said, “and it's hard to envision a future where lithium isn’t central to the global economy.”
What's next for lithium in 2025?
After June saw prices slip to year-to-date lows, lithium saw a brief uptick in early July amid speculation about supply cuts from Australian miners Mineral Resources (ASX:MN,OTC Pink:MALRF) and Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR,OTC Pink:LINRF). However, gains were reversed after the rumors were denied.
In the US, policy uncertainty continues to weigh on sentiment. A rollback of EV tax credits under the Trump administration could spark a short-term sales bump, but longer-term support appears fragile.
New fair competition rules in China, aimed at curbing downstream dumping, have fueled speculation about broader impacts. While upstream effects are unclear, the policy contributed to July’s brief price rise.
“The nascency of the lithium market means that it is prone to be led by sentiment,” wrote Cook in a monthly update.
"We have especially seen this at play this month as prices ticked up momentarily mainly from rumors of supply cuts, highlighting how twitchy and reactive the market currently is," she continued.
"These rumors have since been denied … However, with healthy inventory levels and continued ramp-up of production, the reported supply cuts, even if they proved true, may not be enough to dip the market into a deficit.”
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
09 July
Ekin Ober on Why AI Could Be Mining’s Most Valuable Tool Yet
For Ekin Ober, bringing generative artificial intelligence (AI) to the critical metals sector through her work at Aethos Labs wasn’t just about technological innovation — it reshaped how she thinks about strategy and sustainability in mining.
Now a principal at Kinterra Capital, Ober applies that broad, cross-disciplinary lens to investment decisions, emphasizing the importance of digital fluency, stakeholder alignment and long-term viability.
Her experience helps her identify operational bottlenecks and social license challenges early — essential in guiding assets like nickel and copper projects from concept to production.
The Investing News Network (INN) sat down with Ober during the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply & Battery Raw Materials conference in Las Vegas, to learn more about the amalgamation of AI and mining.
While mining has long been viewed as a slow adopter of new technologies, Ekin Ober sees the tide turning — especially when it comes to AI.
However one of the largest learning curves has been educating industry stakeholders about the value of generative AI.
“They don’t need to be tech experts,” she said, “but it’s our job to show them how the tools work, and how their concerns can be addressed.”
As AI gains traction across the sector, she noted that even conservative markets are beginning to host dedicated discussions on the technology — a sign that change is accelerating.
How AI is being deployed
In addition to benefiting project planning through better modeling and digital twin, AI is making mining more efficient, safe and environmentally responsible.
In exploration, startups like KoBold use machine learning to analyze geological data, drastically cutting the time and cost of identifying potential lithium, copper, nickel and cobalt deposits
Operationally, majors such as Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), deploy AI-powered autonomous haul trucks, drills and predictive maintenance systems that have slashed downtime and fuel use by up to 15 percent, while boosting throughput by 10 to 15 percent.
On the environmental front, AI tools optimize water management, monitor air quality and reduce waste, BHP’s Escondida mine reportedly saved over 3 gigaliters of water and 118 gigawatt hours of energy since 2022.
While AI isn't without its own controversy, usually arising from its energy consumption, Ober explained that AI integration can help reduce a mining site's overall energy intensity.
It is estimated that one billion daily AI prompts utilize 340 megawatt hours of electricity each day, while a mining site can use upwards of 1000 - 5000 megawatt hours. According to data from Natural Resources Canada, global mining operations consume 3 percent - 6 percent of the world's electricity.
Together, AI can help the mining sector better target deposits and reduce the amount of energy deployed.
“Drill holes (alone) use 3000 liters of diesel. And when you look at grinding, grinding ore is 70 percent of the mine’s electricity (consumption),” said Ober.
She added: So if you're using the technology for scans, you're able to use computer vision and scan a core, or look at the geography to reduce the number of drills, or the grinding exercise that you're going through, then it can actually save 1000s of hours of energy, conserving more than it consumes.”
From policy bottlenecks to permit approvals
This efficiency has made AI data sets appealing to governments as well. Through initiatives like DARPA’s CriticalMAAS and a collaboration with the US Geological Survey, AI models can now transform geologic map processing — from years to mere days — by automating georeferencing and mineral feature extraction.
These tools help rapidly assess hundreds of critical minerals across vast regions, accelerating decision-making and reducing exploration risk.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon’s AI-driven metals forecasting program, now managed by the Critical Minerals Forum, models supply, pricing and policy scenarios to bolster US sourcing strategies — especially for rare earths, nickel and cobalt.
For Ober, AI can also be integral to the often extended permitting process, while also implementing ESG goals and best practices. She explained that at Kinterra, AI is already playing a key role in streamlining permitting assessments, one of the most complex hurdles in mine development.
The firm has built a closed-loop system using large language models layered with its own criteria and values, including permitting stages, Indigenous engagement and community sentiment. The tool filters thousands of data points — from state filings to news releases and emails — extracting only what’s relevant.
Jurisdiction-specific updates are then summarized and delivered directly into Microsoft Teams, offering a real-time, digestible overview of key permitting signals.
“We need the company and the community to be engaged,” she said. “We take a very proactive approach. We engage very early on.”
Industry wide Ober sees AI improving the efficiency and transparency of mining permitting.
“One of the biggest concerns we hear is around security,” said Ober. “But we already trust companies like Google, Microsoft and Apple with sensitive data every day. If you’re using legitimate tools with strong policies in place, it’s manageable.”
Ober believes AI’s biggest value lies in its ability to accelerate slow, document-heavy government processes.
“Permitting can stall a project for years — not because of technical issues, but because no one has time to read the documents,” she said. “That’s where AI can help. Large language models can extract key information, layer in governance or environmental criteria and summarize it in a way that’s actionable.”
To address the risk of accuracy, Kinterra has designed its systems to generate traceable outputs.
“You can click a link and go straight to the original document and quote,” she explained, adding that this level of transparency is crucial for regulators and investors alike.
“It’s hard to commit capital when you don’t know if or when a permit will be granted,” she said. “AI won’t replace people, but it can get us to decision points faster — something the entire sector needs.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
08 July
Chris Berry: The West Must Invest in Refinement Now or Fall Further Behind
China’s grip on the battery metals sector has drawn increasing scrutiny in recent years as nations confront growing concerns around supply chain risk and resource security.
Through a blend of domestic output and aggressive overseas investment, particularly in Africa and South America, Chinese companies now command a significant share of upstream supply.
The country is responsible for roughly 60 percent of global rare earths production and controls over 70 percent of cobalt supply through its stakes in mines across the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Meanwhile, its lithium footprint continues to grow through key assets in Chile, Argentina and Australia, reinforcing China’s strategic control across the entire battery metals value chain.
In addition to resource extraction China also firmly controls the global midstream of the battery metals supply chain, particularly in refining and processing. The country currently accounts for approximately 70 to 72 percent of lithium refining and 68 percent of cobalt refining, with similar dominance in graphite and rare earth processing.
China’s control of the battery metals supply chain was a dominant theme at the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply & Battery Raw Materials conference held at the end of June in Las Vegas.
During the “Building North America's Sustainable EV and ESS Supply Chain” expert panelists explored complex forces shaping the battery supply chain, pointing to the intersection of commodities, geopolitics and evolving technologies as critical pressure points.
Chris Berry, founder and president of House Mountain Partners, stressed the importance of mastering midstream production amid shifting chemistries, and called for bold action, specifically, increased funding for refining and next-generation processing.
He also advocated for selective collaboration with China, highlighting the necessity of leveraging mutual strengths in a deeply interlinked global market.
The Investing News Network caught up with Berry after the panel discussion to find out what investors are misunderstanding about the battery supply chain and where opportunity lies.
For Berry, a convergence of high interest rates, volatile metal prices and deepening policy uncertainty is keeping critical investment sidelined at a time when it’s most needed.
Speaking to current market dynamics, Berry noted that while capital was readily available two years ago — when lithium traded around US$80,000 per tonne and other metals saw record highs — today’s environment is far less favorable.
“The cost of capital is much higher, and policy uncertainty is the biggest issue investors are grappling with,” he said, pointing to unpredictable tariff measures and export controls as key deterrents.
For institutional investors and private equity funds, that lack of clarity makes it nearly impossible to deploy capital into battery supply chains with confidence.
The timing couldn’t be worse, Berry added, as nations seek to reindustrialize and compete with China’s dominant position. “Any delay in getting money into the ground today means falling further behind tomorrow.”
Lithium's boom/bust cycle
After 15 years in the lithium space and three boom-bust cycles, Berry sees the market once again caught between extremes.
“In each cycle, prices have overshot on the upside and overcorrected on the downside,” he said, noting that lithium peaked around US$85,000 per metric ton in late 2022 — well above sustainable levels.
Fast forward to mid-2025, and the price has tumbled to just over US$8,000, a level Berry also considers unsustainable given the strength of long-term demand.
Despite price volatility, he still expects lithium demand to grow by 20 percent annually through the end of the decade — requiring the industry to double in size by 2030. But with investor hesitation and incentive pricing far off, capital is slow to flow into new supply.
“How is it supposed to double when the economics aren’t there?” he asked, warning that delays today could set the stage for the next inevitable boom. For now, opaque pricing and limited market visibility continue to challenge investors and developers alike.
Western refining capacity
During his panel discussion Berry suggested that the west look to the midstream segment of the battery metals supply chain as an opportunity for growth.
“I would fund the refining portion of the supply chain, whether that's refining raw materials, lithium, nickel, what have you, or magnets, next generation technology. That to me, is really the bottom line and where the government should focus,” he told the attendees.
Berry expanded on his answer explaining that mines can take over a decade to be fully permitted while refining and processing sites have a much shorter lead time.
“This is the fundamental difference. If we're talking about building a mine, (that)could be 10 - 15, plus years. It's very situationally dependent,” he said to INN. “But if we're talking about refining capacity, I would argue that from the time you found a site, got the permits, raised the capital, put it in the ground, is five years.”
For Berry, the buildout of western refining and processing is the logical step in wresting some of the supply chain control out of China's hands.
“If we're talking about how we can lessen dependence on China? That's how you do it. You strike a deal with raw material providers or producers. Maybe they're Canadian, maybe they're Australian, maybe it's Chilean. Maybe it's a country in Africa. But, the process of capacity is absolutely critical. It's much faster to production,” he said.
Partnership and collaboration
While Berry is adamant that more refining capacity outside of China is needed, he is not opposed to strategic partnerships and alliances with the nation.
“It's a US$500 billion a year relationship. You think about trade between the US and China, and I don't even know if it's feasible to unwind that,” he said during the panel.
“I don't think it's wise to be honest with you, but with respect to the EV supply chain, I just think, why wouldn't we try and find a way to selectively partner and leverage each other's strengths?”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
07 July
Albemarle's Commitment to Sustainability Shines in New Report
As global demand for critical minerals intensifies, Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) continues to position itself as a global leader not only in lithium production but also in sustainable practices.
In its newly released 2024 sustainability report, titled “Values-Led, Purpose-Driven,” the company underscores its commitment to reducing its environmental footprint across six continents, supporting global supply chains and promoting human rights across operations.
From cutting freshwater intensity at its Chilean operations by 28 percent to procuring 24 percent of its electricity from renewable sources, Albemarle is striving to grow its energy storage business while keeping carbon emissions flat, as it translates ESG goals into action.
The Investing News Network sat down with Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability, Meredith Bandy, to learn more about how Albemarle is embedding sustainability into every layer of its business, from lithium and bromine operations to community engagement and product stewardship.
Before joining Albemarle, Bandy held a similar role at gold major Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) and brings a wealth of experience from the financial services industry as well.
“I have that core experience in finance, being on Wall Street, doing investor relations and then branching out more into other areas has been something I've really enjoyed,” said Bandy of the variety of roles she has held.
As head of investor relations and sustainability Bandy was part of the team that drafted Albemarle’s 2024 sustainability report released in mid-June. The comprehensive 79-page overview highlights Albemarle’s environmental focus with tangible gains in renewable energy use and water conservation.
The company now sources 24 percent of its electricity from renewables, up from 16 percent in 2023, and aims to grow its energy storage business without increasing Scope 1 and 2 emissions.
A new decarbonization roadmap will address key emissions hotspots through electrification, efficiency upgrades and low-carbon power alternatives. On the water front, Albemarle cut freshwater intensity at its La Negra site in Chile by 28 percent, while recent upgrades at its Jordan Bromine Company plant are expected to bring that facility in line with 2030 reduction targets.
At the center of Albemarle’s strategy is community and customer base, as Bandy explained.
“Staying on top of the regulatory requirements, and staying really close to our customers and understanding what's most important to them,” she said.
Bandy went on to note: “When we talk to the customers, it's not surprising, they want to make sure that their EVs are clean, that they're low carbon emissions, they're being responsible with the water use, that there's no human rights violations in the supply chain. Sustainability can be a lot of things to a lot of people, but making sure we stay in those really core issues to our customers, and staying close to our customers, to make sure we're doing the right things.”
Albemarle has expanded its commitment to transparency and accountability by offering externally verified carbon footprints for its lithium and bromine products across key facilities in the US, Jordan and China.
The company also completed a human rights assessment at its Salar de Atacama operation in Chile to ensure alignment with international standards.
The 2024 sustainability report was prepared in accordance with leading ESG frameworks, including GRI, SASB and TCFD, reinforcing Albemarle’s emphasis on robust governance and responsible supply chain practices.
As Bandy mentioned the company is also working closely with customers, not only delivering the lithium and bromine but also developing key technologies. Albemarle supplies a key lithium derivative to Kraton, a producer of specialty polymers and bio-based chemicals, for use in styrenic block copolymers (SBCs), an essential additive in plastic waste recycling.
This application supports circular economy initiatives by enhancing the reuse of materials. Beyond the technical partnership, Albemarle and Kraton share a strong alignment in values and sustainability goals, reinforcing their mutual commitment to responsible innovation and environmental stewardship.
Recycling as a resource
The global black mass (battery materials) recycling market, driven by the rise of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, is projected to grow from US$13.04 billion in 2024 to US$51.53 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8 percent.
Asia Pacific currently leads the sector, accounting for nearly 68 percent of market revenue, while the US market is expected to expand at a 17.8 percent CAGR. Automotive batteries make up over half of today’s market, with nickel-based batteries expected to grow fastest through 2033.
Although black mass is a burgeoning industry, Bandy sees the sector’s current and future value.
“For us in the long term, (black mass) will probably be another resource,” she said. “Typically, the black mass that comes out of recycling is very similar to the concentrate produced at our conversion assets. So I think it's an opportunity for us.”
While recycling currently focuses more on nickel, lithium’s role is expected to grow over time, especially in regions like Europe and Asia.
China, with the world’s largest electric vehicle fleet, is already seeing significant volumes of lithium available for recycling and is expected to continue its lead in that space.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
