August 26, 2025
European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced CRML signs LOI Offtake Agreement with UCORE (DOD Funded)
07 September 2023
European Lithium
Overview
As the global push to halt climate change gains momentum, the European Commission is looking to regionalize the battery supply chain to capitalize on the rapid electric vehicle (EV) growth and limit its dependency on other countries through heavy investment and policy changes. Europe’s electric vehicle market value reached US$29.49 million in 2021 and is projected to increase up to US$143.08 million by 2027, indicating a compounded annual growth rate of 23.4 percent in that period.
Even though Europe is one of the largest global producers of motor vehicles, it currently does not have a local supply of lithium hydroxide which is heavily used in EV battery technology. According to experts, the market is set to remain in a structural shortage until 2025One company that aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain is European Lithium (ASX:EUR,FRA:PF8), a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe. The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.
“Our aim is to be the first supplier of lithium from Europe, for Europe,” European Lithium chairman Tony Sage said.
The company is focused on its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium project located in Carinthia, Austria. The pre-existing mine is located in a mining-friendly region with multiple mineral discoveries in the surrounding area. The property features a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of one percent lithium hydroxide, with a total resource of 12.88 million tonnes based on resources measured, indicated and inferred in zone 1 only.
The Wolfsberg Lithium project resource has the potential to double based on positive drill results in another zone on the property.
Based on the definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in March 2023, Wolfsberg Lithium Project is well positioned to become a leading producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe. It is set to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market that is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine. The battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) prices modeled in the DFS are projected to be at a 39-percent discount to current spot prices in 2025 and then escalate by 2 percent per annum. The estimated capex is US$866 million which supports a post-tax NPV of US$1.5 billion.
European Lithium has established several strategic relationships with an aim to deliver value to the Wolfsberg Lithium Project through development and during production. This includes a partnership with KMI for liaising with Austrian authorities.
The company commissioned Dorfner Anzaplan to construct the pilot plant, which was successfully completed on schedule. Anzaplan has also overseen the completion of metallurgical test work on bulk ore extractions. Testing will allow significantly higher recovery rates at the start of production as opposed to only assessing metallurgical data from the core as other mining companies often do, giving European Lithium the advantage of a streamline refinement process.
The company has support from the European Battery Alliance, GREENPEG and other government initiatives, believing it has the potential to become a major, first-to-market producer of lithium in Europe. The company also remains committed to clean production in an effort to support sustainability.
Based on the DFS, the company plans to begin the permitting process of its Wolfsberg Lithium project and prepare the mining plan for the mining authority to authorize the mine and concentrator construction. Afterward, the company will determine the approval requirements of the carbonate hydroxide conversion plant with the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and then initiate the final financing plan.
European Lithium, through its wholly owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium Aľ GmbH (ECM), signed a binding long-term lithium offtake agreement with top-tier European auto manufacturer BMW to secure the company’s first offtake of battery grade lithium hydroxide from its Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria.
The company is aiming to commence production of lithium hydroxide from the project in 2027 — subject to funding and approvals by the Austrian government.In a bid to expand its project portfolio, European Lithium executed a binding Heads of Agreement with 2743718 Ontario Inc., a subsidiary of Richmond Minerals (TSXVRMD), to acquire 100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project, a group of exploration licenses covering 114.6 square kilometers, targeting lithium with known occurrences in the Styria mining district of Austria.
Company Highlights
- European Lithium is a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe.
- The company aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain.
- The company’s focus is on its wholly owned advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg) located in Carinthia, Austria.
- Wolfsberg is a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of one percent lithium oxide, with a total resource of 12.88 million tonnes based on measured, indicated and inferred resources in zone one only.
- Wolfsberg’s definitive feasibility study results demonstrate potential to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market that is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine.
- The Wolfsberg resource estimate has significant upside with the potential to double based on positive drill results.
- Through its wholly owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium Aľ GmbH (ECM), European Lithium signed a binding long-term lithium offtake agreement with top-tier European auto manufacturer BMW AG (BMW) to secure the company’s first offtake of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from Wolfsberg.
- The company has signed a binding agreement to build a Saudi Arabia-based hydroxide processing plant in partnership with Obeikan and deliver significant cost savings.
- The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.
- European Lithium entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition, a US special purpose acquisition company, to which European Lithium will sell down its interest in its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg and Wolfsberg Lithium Project) and merge with Sizzle via a newly formed, lithium exploration and development company named, Critical Metals Corp.
- European Lithium has acquired 100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project, a group of exploration licenses covering 114.6 square kilometers, targeting lithium with known occurrences in the Styria mining district of Austria and nearby the Wolfsberg Lithium Project
- The company received high-grade lithium assays from sampling undertaken at various prospects within the Eastern Alps Lithium Satellite Projects, located in Austria, which are held 20 percent by European Lithium and 80 percent by EV Resources Limited (ASX: EVR).
Developing the Advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Deposit in Austria
20 August
Outstanding New 2024 Diamond Drill Results Tanbreez Project
European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Outstanding New 2024 Diamond Drill Results Tanbreez Project
30 July
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
24 July
EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.8m (A$2.7m)
European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.8m (A$2.7m)
09 July
EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)
European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)
25 June
EUR Sells 2m CRML Shares for U$5m (A$7.8m)
European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Sells 2m CRML Shares for U$5m (A$7.8m)
13h
Global Lithium Resources Receives Mining Lease for Manna Lithium Project
Western Australia’s Minister for Mines, Petroleum and Exploration has granted Global Lithium Resources’ (ASX:GL1) flagship project Manna lithium project mining lease M28/414.
In a Monday (August 25) release, Global Lithium said that the mining lease covers a term of 21 years pursuant to the Mining Act 1978.
“The granting of this mining lease is a transformative moment for (us) and (our) shareholders,” commented Managing Director Dr. Dianmin Chen. “This achievement, coming so soon after the successful native title mining agreement, validates our focused strategy and the diligent work of our team and partners.”
Global Lithium announced its signing of a native title agreement with the Kakarra Part B Native Title Group on August 13, underscoring its dedication to responsible mining and its commitment to ensuring and delivering benefits to the community concerning Manna.
Located in Eastern Goldfields and just 100 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie, Manna currently contains a mineral resource of 51.6 million tonnes at 1.0 percent lithium oxide.
The company said that it remains the third largest lithium resource in its region and holds potential to become a significant spodumene concentrate producer.
In its Diggers and Dealers presentation published August 1, it was specified that Manna is currently focusing on minimising production and operational costs by refining the processing flowsheet, optimizing capital expenditure through strategic design and procurement and enhancing mine design and scheduling.
Global Lithium also highlighted that it is leveraging advanced technologies and detailed process analysis.
In addition, the mining lease also “significantly de-risks” the project and assists in its steps towards a final investment decision (FID).
Following the agreement signing and the mining lease grant, the company said that it is now fully focused on finalising an optimised definitive feasibility study (DFS) for Manna.
“The DFS remains on track for the end of the 2025 calendar year … We are also pursuing discussions with potential development partners.”
Should the company follow its projected schedule and secure pending approvals, Manna is expected to be shovel-ready between 2026 to 2027.
Shares of Global Lithium went up 10 percent on the day of the mining lease announcement compared to its previous close of AU$0.20 on Friday (August 22), closing at AU$0.22 on Monday.
24 August
Successful Due Diligence Ends - $20M Placement To Proceed
Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Successful Due Diligence Ends - $20m Placement To Proceed
14 August
Livium and Mineral Resources Form Joint Venture to Advance LieNA Technology
Livium (ASX:LIT) and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) said on Monday (August 11) that they have agreed to a 50/50 joint venture regarding the LieNA lithium-processing technology.
LieNA, the joint venture entity, was formerly a subsidiary of Livium, the owner of the intellectual property for the LieNA technology — an innovative process designed to recover lithium from spodumene.
The joint venture's formation comes after the completion of Stage 1A activities under a joint development deal. The companies first began working together in August 2023, and agreed to additional Stage 1A work in January.
At the time, Livium and Mineral Resources said the work would include the assessment of alternate commercialisation pathways for the technology, and the selection of the preferred lithium product for LieNA's development.
The aim of the joint venture will be to commercialise the LieNA lithium-processing technology by issuing licences to third parties, with the next step on that path being to set up a demonstration plant. However, the companies note that current lithium market dynamics "do not support the economic construction and funding of the plant."
As a result, they have extended previous deadlines for the demonstration plant.
The partners intend for the demonstration plant to be the first licencee for the LieNA technology, and Mineral Resources can elect to independently fund, develop and operate the plant.
The licence will apply to current and future Mineral Resources projects, with the company receiving a reduced royalty rate in recognition of being the first to adopt the process.
Livium CEO and Managing Director Simon Linge emphasised that although the lithium market is currently in the midst of a "cyclical downturn," fundamental drivers like electrification and decarbonisation are in place.
“With our immediate priority being to scale our recycling business, we will now take the opportunity, with MinRes, to explore options to realise short term value or alternatively preserve medium-term value from the LieNA technology," he outlined in the company's press release.
Mineral Resources was positive on LieNA's progress so far and its future impact.
"We firmly believe the technology has a role to play in the future of lithium processing and are focused on working together to convert the strong technical delivery achieved to date into commercial outcomes," the firm said.
13 August
Lithium Prices Surge After CATL Halts Major Mine in China
Lithium prices and mining stocks around the world soared this week after Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) suspended operations at one of the world’s largest lithium mines.
The halt at the Jianxiawo lepidolite mine in Jiangxi province’s Yichun city, a hub for China’s lithium production, came after the mine’s permit expired on August 9.
CATL confirmed the closure on Monday (August 11), saying it is seeking a permit extension but offering no timeline for resuming output. The shutdown will last at least three months, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.
The mine produces around 65,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) annually, equivalent to roughly 6 percent of global output, according to estimates.
That makes the stoppage one of the most significant supply interruptions in recent years for a metal central to electric vehicle (EV) batteries, grid storage, and consumer electronics.
The most-active lithium carbonate futures contract on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange (GFEX) jumped the daily limit of 8 percent on Monday (August 11), closing at 81,000 yuan (US$11,280) per ton for November delivery.
Meanwhile, spot prices in China also climbed, with Asian Metal reporting a 3 percent increase to 75,500 yuan per ton, the highest margin since February.
On the Liyang Zhonglianjin E-Commerce platform, November delivery prices surged over 10,000 yuan to around 85,500 yuan per ton.
Chandler Wu, senior analyst for battery raw materials at Fastmarkets, estimated that the shutdown would cut about 5,000 tons of LCE from China’s monthly output.
Market sentiment had been building for weeks amid speculation the mine’s license might not be renewed. By Wednesday, contracts on the GFEX were already posting sharp gains, with sellers in the spot market pushing up offers in line with futures prices.
Global mining stocks rally
The supply shock sent lithium miners’ shares higher from Sydney to New York.
In the US, Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) jumped more than 15 percent, Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) by 13 percent, and Chile’s SQM (NYSE:SQM) by 12 percent.
Australian producers saw similar gains: Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF) climbed up to 20 percent, Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR,OTC Pink:LINRF), surged 25 percent, and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) advanced 14 percent.
Analysts say the suspension may be linked to Beijing’s “anti-involution” campaign — an initiative aimed at curbing overcapacity and promoting more sustainable production across industries.
The policy theme has recently swept China’s financial markets and affected sectors from steelmaking to e-commerce and EVs.
China has been the world’s top processor of lithium for years. CATL, the world’s largest battery maker, has also aggressively invested in raw material supply chains to secure long-term access to critical minerals like lithium, nickel, and cobalt.
That vertical integration has helped China dominate the global EV market, but it has also contributed to oversupply concerns in the lithium sector.
CATL emphasized that the Jianxiawo shutdown would have “little impact” on its overall operations.
Even so, traders warn that the effects could be far-reaching if the suspension extends beyond Jianxiawo. Local authorities in Yichun have reportedly asked eight other miners to submit reserve reports by the end of September after audits revealed non-compliance in registration and approvals.
12 August
New Study Highlights Western Australia's Lithium Leadership and Future Potential
Western Australia has a strong lithium history, and a recent study could help inform future exploration.
Put together by researchers from the Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA), Curtin University and the University of Western Australia, the report focuses on the formation of high-grade lithium deposits.
It states that Western Australia supplies around 35 percent of the world's lithium, with much of that coming from pegmatite, a coarse-grained rock commonly found in the state's Archean terrains.
"While most hard-rock lithium is sourced from similar formations, many existing exploration models are based on younger geological settings," an August 7 government press release explains.
The study's findings are summarised as follows:
"GSWA's research challenges these assumptions, as they may not apply to (Western Australia's) ancient crust. The new findings suggests that Archean lithium systems follow distinct rules and require a unique set of geological features for the formation of these deposits."
Lithium mines in Western Australia
The Greenbushes mine, owned by the Talison Lithium joint venture between Tianqi Lithium (SZSE:002466,HKEX:9696) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), is the world’s largest hard-rock lithium mine.
Operations date back to the 1980s, with annual production estimated at 1.95 million tonnes of lithium spodumene. Located adjacent to the town of Greenbushes in Western Australia, the asset is said to have been discovered in the 1970s, making it a significant mine in Western Australia's lithium history.
As of 2025, Pilbara Minerals' (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF) Pilgangoora mine has dethroned Greenbushes in terms of resource size, with the former holding 446 million tonnes at 1.28 percent lithium oxide.
Greenbushes’ resource size as of late 2024 was 440 million tonnes at 1.5 percent lithium oxide.
Aside from these operations, Western Australia recently gained its first underground lithium mine, the Kathleen Valley asset owned by Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR).
Liontown’s latest quarter report, released on July 29, shows that Kathleen Valley produced over 300,000 wet metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate during its first 11 months of operations.
The Kathleen Valley plant reached commercial production in January 2025.
"Our findings provide fundamental insights that not only deepen our knowledge of WA's geology but also strengthen the State's position as a global leader in lithium exploration," said GSWA Executive Director Michele Spencer.
Government support for lithium
In November 2024, the government of Western Australia announced the Lithium Industry Support Program, which aims to bolster lithium miners and downstream processing facilities.
The program is scheduled to run for up to 24 months, at which time lithium prices “are expected to recover to an economically sustainable level.” During this time, government fees will be temporarily waived to support the continuation of downstream processing of lithium for up to two years, amounting to AU$90 million.
"Lithium is a key element in the global energy transition as we move to achieve a goal of net zero emissions by 2050,” Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael said in a release at the time.
“We're providing (our lithium miners) with temporary and responsible support now to give them the best chance of continuing to supply the world with lithium products today and well into the future."
At the federal level, the Australian government has introduced critical support for the lithium sector under the broader Future Made in Australia industrial strategy.
Among its initiatives are the Critical Minerals Production Tax Incentive, legislation passed in February to provide a 10 percent tax break on processing and refining costs for critical minerals, including lithium.
“The incentives are valued at AU$7 billion over the decade,” said Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King, calling the legislation a “historic moment” for the industry.
The incentive is applicable from 2028 to 2040, for up to 10 years per project.
There’s also the National Reconstruction Fund (NRF) and Critical Minerals Facility, with the latter’s initial AU$2 billion doubled to AU$4 billion, plus new investments through the NRF.
Recently, the NRF invested AU$50 million in Liontown to support Kathleen Valley, alongside private investment from Canmax Technologies (SZSE:300390), to stabilise financing during weak prices.
Lithium market due for a turnaround?
A March report by market research platform ASD Reports states that the Australian lithium market reached US$1,294.38 million in 2024 and is expected to hit US$5,309.55 million by 2032.
This demonstrates a compound annual growth rate of 19.3 percent during the forecast period of 2025 to 2032.
However, research firm Fastmarkets has said the lithium market recorded a surplus of around 175,000 tonnes in 2023, and almost 154,000 tonnes in 2024 based on current available data.
This oversupply has pushed prices down and prompted some miners to cut production, leaving investors wondering when a turnaround may come for lithium. Fastmarkets sees improvement this year, with the surplus projected to shrink to 10,000 tonnes. After that, it anticipates a deficit of 1,500 tonnes in 2026.
“We’re expecting a rebalancing of market dynamics over the next few years,” a producer told the firm.
11 August
AI Uncovers Five Potential Lithium Alternatives for Next-generation Batteries
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has helped a group of scientists identify five new materials that could power the next wave of batteries without relying on lithium.
The study, published on June 26 in Cell Reports Physical Science, focuses on materials that could enable multivalent-ion batteries — a technology long touted for its potential, but hindered by practical challenges.
The lithium problem for batteries
Lithium dominates in batteries used in everything from smartphones to electric vehicles, but faces challenges — it is costly to extract, geographically concentrated and comes with environmental and geopolitical concerns.
As global demand for batteries surges, researchers are racing to find viable alternatives that are both abundant and efficient. Multivalent-ion batteries offer one potential path forward. Unlike lithium-ion batteries, which carry a single positive charge, multivalent-ion batteries using materials like magnesium or zinc carry two or three.
In theory, this means that they can pack more energy into the same space. However, their larger size and stronger charge make it difficult for them to move through standard battery materials.
“One of the biggest hurdles wasn’t a lack of promising battery chemistries — it was the sheer impossibility of testing millions of material combinations,” said lead author Dibakar Datta, a professor of mechanical and industrial engineering at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. “We turned to generative AI as a fast, systematic way to sift through that vast landscape and spot the few structures that could truly make multivalent batteries practical.”
To tackle the challenge, Datta’s team developed a “dual AI” system. The first part, a crystal diffusion variational autoencoder (CDVAE), was trained on vast datasets of known crystal structures. It could generate entirely new porous transition metal oxides, a class of material known for its structural flexibility and ionic conductivity.
The second part was a fine-tuned large language model (LLM) designed to narrow the list.
It focused on materials closest to thermodynamic stability, a critical factor in determining whether a compound can realistically be made and used in the real world.
The CDVAE cast a wide net, creating thousands of hypothetical structures with large, open channels. The LLM then acted as a filter, selecting only those most likely to hold up under actual manufacturing and operational conditions.
Five new battery candidates
“Our AI tools dramatically accelerated the discovery process, which uncovered five entirely new porous transition metal oxide structures that show remarkable promise,” Datta said.
These structures, the study suggests, offer unusually large pathways for ion movement, a crucial step toward making multivalent batteries that charge quickly and last for long periods of time. Quantum mechanical simulations and stability tests confirmed that the materials should be both synthetically feasible and structurally sound.
The five compounds now move to the next stage — experimental synthesis in collaboration with partner laboratories. If successful, they could be incorporated into prototype batteries and eventually scaled for commercial production.
Traditional materials research is often a painstaking, years-long process of hypothesis, synthesis and testing.
By contrast, AI can rapidly explore enormous “material spaces” that would be impossible for humans to search manually, flagging only the most promising candidates for further investigation.
What it means for the batteries of tomorrow
Multivalent-ion batteries have been studied for decades, yet few have reached commercial readiness because the necessary materials either didn’t conduct ions well enough or degraded too quickly.
By using AI to overcome that bottleneck, the research team hopes to accelerate not just battery chemistry, but also the infrastructure needed to support electrification on a global scale.
However, the five materials identified by Datta’s team aren’t ready to replace lithium tomorrow. They still need to be synthesized, tested in lab-scale batteries and proven to perform under real-world conditions.
Safety, scalability and cost effectiveness all remain open questions.
Still, the study’s authors argue that their AI framework has already proven its value by shrinking what could have been a decades-long search into a matter of months.
“This is more than just discovering new battery materials — it’s about establishing a rapid, scalable method to explore any advanced materials, from electronics to clean energy solutions, without extensive trial and error,” Datta added.
