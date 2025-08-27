CRML signs LOI Offtake Agreement with UCORE (DOD Funded)

CRML signs LOI Offtake Agreement with UCORE (DOD Funded)

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced CRML signs LOI Offtake Agreement with UCORE (DOD Funded)

The Conversation (0)
Developing the Advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Deposit in Austria

Outstanding New 2024 Diamond Drill Results Tanbreez Project

Outstanding New 2024 Diamond Drill Results Tanbreez Project

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Outstanding New 2024 Diamond Drill Results Tanbreez Project

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.8m (A$2.7m)

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.8m (A$2.7m)

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.8m (A$2.7m)

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)

EUR Sells 2m CRML Shares for U$5m (A$7.8m)

EUR Sells 2m CRML Shares for U$5m (A$7.8m)

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Sells 2m CRML Shares for U$5m (A$7.8m)

Lithium symbol with batteries and rocks in the background.

Global Lithium Resources Receives Mining Lease for Manna Lithium Project

Western Australia’s Minister for Mines, Petroleum and Exploration has granted Global Lithium Resources’ (ASX:GL1) flagship project Manna lithium project mining lease M28/414.

In a Monday (August 25) release, Global Lithium said that the mining lease covers a term of 21 years pursuant to the Mining Act 1978.

“The granting of this mining lease is a transformative moment for (us) and (our) shareholders,” commented Managing Director Dr. Dianmin Chen. “This achievement, coming so soon after the successful native title mining agreement, validates our focused strategy and the diligent work of our team and partners.”

Successful Due Diligence Ends - $20M Placement To Proceed

Successful Due Diligence Ends - $20M Placement To Proceed

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Successful Due Diligence Ends - $20m Placement To Proceed

Two people in suits shaking hands, symbolizing agreement or partnership.

Livium and Mineral Resources Form Joint Venture to Advance LieNA Technology

Livium (ASX:LIT) and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) said on Monday (August 11) that they have agreed to a 50/50 joint venture regarding the LieNA lithium-processing technology.

LieNA, the joint venture entity, was formerly a subsidiary of Livium, the owner of the intellectual property for the LieNA technology — an innovative process designed to recover lithium from spodumene.

The joint venture's formation comes after the completion of Stage 1A activities under a joint development deal. The companies first began working together in August 2023, and agreed to additional Stage 1A work in January.

Rusty metal gate secured with a chain and padlock.

Lithium Prices Surge After CATL Halts Major Mine in China

Lithium prices and mining stocks around the world soared this week after Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) suspended operations at one of the world’s largest lithium mines.

The halt at the Jianxiawo lepidolite mine in Jiangxi province’s Yichun city, a hub for China’s lithium production, came after the mine’s permit expired on August 9.

Wooden blocks spell "lithium" with mini figures mining and scaling.

New Study Highlights Western Australia's Lithium Leadership and Future Potential

Western Australia has a strong lithium history, and a recent study could help inform future exploration.

Put together by researchers from the Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA), Curtin University and the University of Western Australia, the report focuses on the formation of high-grade lithium deposits.

It states that Western Australia supplies around 35 percent of the world's lithium, with much of that coming from pegmatite, a coarse-grained rock commonly found in the state's Archean terrains.

Assorted battery tops in various sizes and colors, arranged closely together.

AI Uncovers Five Potential Lithium Alternatives for Next-generation Batteries

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has helped a group of scientists identify five new materials that could power the next wave of batteries without relying on lithium.

The study, published on June 26 in Cell Reports Physical Science, focuses on materials that could enable multivalent-ion batteries — a technology long touted for its potential, but hindered by practical challenges.

