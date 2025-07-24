EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.8m (A$2.7m)

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.8m (A$2.7m)

Download the PDF here.

EUR:AU
European Lithium
European Lithium

European Lithium


Developing the Advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Deposit in Austria

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)

EUR Sells 2m CRML Shares for U$5m (A$7.8m)

CRML secures US$120M LOI for development of Tanbreez Project

Trading Halt

Outstanding High Grade REE Diamond Drill Results

Digital globe and battery with lightning icon on dark background.

Lithium Market Update: Q2 2025 in Review

The second quarter of 2025 brought more downward pressure for lithium prices, as values for lithium carbonate continued to contract, slipping to their lowest level since January 2021.

After starting the year at US$10,484.37 per metric ton, battery-grade lithium carbonate rose to a year-to-date high of US$10,853.85 on January 27. Prices sank through Q1 and most of Q2, bottoming at US$8,329.08 on June 24.

Digital hexagons overlay construction site with an excavator and cloudy sky in the background.

Ekin Ober on Why AI Could Be Mining’s Most Valuable Tool Yet

For Ekin Ober, bringing generative artificial intelligence (AI) to the critical metals sector through her work at Aethos Labs wasn’t just about technological innovation — it reshaped how she thinks about strategy and sustainability in mining.

Now a principal at Kinterra Capital, Ober applies that broad, cross-disciplinary lens to investment decisions, emphasizing the importance of digital fluency, stakeholder alignment and long-term viability.

Her experience helps her identify operational bottlenecks and social license challenges early — essential in guiding assets like nickel and copper projects from concept to production.

Stacks of US$100 bills with upward-pointing wooden arrows.

Chris Berry: The West Must Invest in Refinement Now or Fall Further Behind

China’s grip on the battery metals sector has drawn increasing scrutiny in recent years as nations confront growing concerns around supply chain risk and resource security.

Through a blend of domestic output and aggressive overseas investment, particularly in Africa and South America, Chinese companies now command a significant share of upstream supply.

The country is responsible for roughly 60 percent of global rare earths production and controls over 70 percent of cobalt supply through its stakes in mines across the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Magnifying glass focusing on the Albemarle website logo.

Albemarle's Commitment to Sustainability Shines in New Report

As global demand for critical minerals intensifies, Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) continues to position itself as a global leader not only in lithium production but also in sustainable practices.

In its newly released 2024 sustainability report, titled “Values-Led, Purpose-Driven,” the company underscores its commitment to reducing its environmental footprint across six continents, supporting global supply chains and promoting human rights across operations.

From cutting freshwater intensity at its Chilean operations by 28 percent to procuring 24 percent of its electricity from renewable sources, Albemarle is striving to grow its energy storage business while keeping carbon emissions flat, as it translates ESG goals into action.

Salt flats with text overlay: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Argosy Climbs 89 Percent on Rincon Lithium Spot Contract

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of Australia’s top-performing mining stocks on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

This week's top performing stocks include firms focused on a wide variety of metals.

Lithium stocks, including top gainer Argosy Minerals (ASX:AGY), picked up momentum this week as prices moved upwards for a second straight week. Companies focused on magnetite and rare earths were also among the week's top performers, including Freehill Mining (ASX:FHS), which saw its shares surge following insider buying from key executives.

International Lithium (TSXV:ILC)

International Lithium Corp.


Latest News

European Lithium
Latest Press Releases

Large High Grade Rubidium Resource Identified at Seymour

Advances Halleck Creek Demonstration Plant-$15 placement

