Precious Metals Investing News
Eric Sprott announces that on January 16, 2022, 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants of Scottie Resources Corp., expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 4.0% of the outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 18,888,889 Shares and ...

Eric Sprott announces that on January 16, 2022, 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Scottie Resources Corp., (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 4.0% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 18,888,889 Shares and 18,888,889 Warrants representing approximately 9.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 17.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 18,888,889 Shares and 8,888,889 Warrants representing approximately 9.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 13.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. The Warrants expiry resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Scottie Resources is located at 1111 West Hastings Street, Suite 905, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2J3. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110455

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Scottie Resources TSXV:SCOT Gold Investing
SCOT:CA
Scottie Resources

Scottie Resources

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Scottie Resources Intercepts 11.8 g/t Gold Over 6.57 Metres and 37.2 g/t Gold Over 3.71 Metres at Scottie Gold Mine Project and Provides Corporate Update

Scottie Resources Intercepts 11.8 g/t Gold Over 6.57 Metres and 37.2 g/t Gold Over 3.71 Metres at Scottie Gold Mine Project and Provides Corporate Update

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT), (OTCQB:SCTSF), (FSE:SR8) is pleased to report drill assays from its Scottie Gold Mine (SGM) target. Due to the parallel nature of the targeted veins, individual holes were designed to test multiple discreet targets. Highlight intercepts from the reported holes include: 11.8 gt gold over 6.57 metres, 20.6 gt gold over 2.22 metres, and 37.2 gt gold over 3.71 metres in the P, O, and M-Zones respectively. The past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine is located on the Granduc Road, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC, and is one of four primary targets that were tested during the 14,500 m program in 2021, which also includes the rapidly advancing Blueberry Zone ( November 9, 2021 ) .

"These results from Scottie Gold Mine illustrate the potential for the expansion of the historic resource at Scottie through both the extension of known ore shoots, as well as revealing the potential of previously untested targets – notably the P-zone which prior to Scottie's involvement had seen no drilling, and now we are hitting intercepts comparable to the mined stopes of the past producing mine." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke. "The Scottie Gold Mine target continues to deliver as a cornerstone to our primary goal of developing a road accessible, 1M+ ounce high-grade gold resource at our Scottie Gold Mine Project."

Keep reading... Show less
Scottie Resources Announces OTCQB Listing

Scottie Resources Announces OTCQB Listing

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT), (OTCQB: SCTSF), (FSE: SR8) is pleased to report that Scottie Resources' ticker symbol in the United States, " SCTSF", has been upgraded to trade on the OTCQB Venture Markets effective November 29, 2021.

It is anticipated that Scottie Resources' upgraded listing to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for our U.S. shareholders. With enhanced reporting requirements and greater transparency required with the OTCQB listing, the upgrade may also provide certain exemptions from U.S. state securities laws or "blue sky" exemptions which may help to further increase liquidity and expand investment advisors' ability to research and recommend investment in Scottie Resources.

Keep reading... Show less
ar solutions

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Nextech AR, White Gold Corp, Scottie Resources, and Maven Brands Discussing Their Latest News

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Nextech AR, White Gold Corp, Scottie Resources, and Maven Brands discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
executive inn burnaby

Scottie Resources Reports Intercept of 12.0 g/t Gold Over 6.05 Metres and Extends Blueberry Zone 100 Metres to the South

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report assays on its Blueberry Zone where new intercepts extend the strike of the zone 100 m to the south, including 4.27 gt gold over 11.9 metres the structure has now been drill tested over 650 metres in strike-length. Additionally, drill hole SR-21-90 intersected 12.0 gt gold over 6.05 in a 100 m step-out from the nearest intercept on the structure. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 2 km north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC.

"Our aggressive step-out drill spacing this year on the Blueberry Zone have all intersected gold mineralization, including high-grade gold. These remarkable results show the size and strength of the gold system present at our Blueberry Zone, and further support our geological model," comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke. "Simultaneously, we have shown that high-grade gold continues at depth in significant step-outs that test the continuity of the overall structure. Scottie's Blueberry Zone is located only one hour drive north of the town of Stewart along the Granduc Haul Road, and all reported gold results are from areas underlying or adjacent to existing roads."

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:SCOT

Scottie Resources Appoints CFO

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Peterson to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Peterson brings over 13 years' experience within the mining, renewable energy, infrastructure, and professional services industries. Most recently, she served as Vice-President of Corporate Reporting & Global Accounting at SkyPower Global, a large-scale, international, renewable energy developer, and provider. Prior to joining SkyPower Global, Ms. Peterson spent 3 years at Barrick Gold Corporation as Chief of Staff Capital Projects and Chief of Staff of the Frontera District in Argentina within their technical services, project development, and life of mine planning group. In these roles, she helped advance large-scale projects, liaised with stakeholders and joint venture partners, and performed value assurance reviews on the companies' operating and expansion assets. Prior to joining Barrick, Ms. Peterson worked at KGHM and NewGold Inc. within the Corporate Reporting & Finance groups.

Keep reading... Show less
Gold Bull Logo

Gold Bull commences 4000m drill program at Sandman

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its 100% owned Sandman Project (" Sandman " or the " Project ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Please refer to announcement released 12 th January 2022 for details relating to the drill program here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d8e0ce9-98bc-4926-8538-fd8a2c55033d

Keep reading... Show less

Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Production in Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the " Company ") (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced record quarterly and full-year production for the fourth quarter of 2021 ("Q4 2021") and full-year of 2021 ("FY 2021"), respectively. Q4 2021 production totalled 380,472 ounces driven by record quarterly production at Detour Lake Mine of 210,980 ounces and a 33% increase in production at the Macassa Mine compared to the previous quarter ("Q3 2021") to 61,336 ounces. For FY 2021, consolidated production totalled 1,432,616 ounces, which exceeded both the Company's original FY 2021 production guidance issued on December 10, 2020 of 1,300,000 1,400,000 ounces as well as improved guidance for the year of 1,350,000 1,400,000 ounces issued on November 3, 2021. The outperformance versus guidance was largely driven by Fosterville Mine, where FY 2021 production of 509,601 ounces was significantly higher than original guidance of 400,000 425,000 ounces and compared favourably to improved guidance of approximately 500,000 ounces. The record 1,432,616 ounces of production in FY 2021 was 5% higher than 1,369,652 ounces for full-year 2020 ("FY 2020"). All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Highlights of Q4 2021 and FY 2021 Production Results

Keep reading... Show less
Metals Creek Gets Squid East Returned from Manning Ventures

Metals Creek Gets Squid East Returned from Manning Ventures

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) announces that Manning Ventures have terminated its option to earn an interest in Metals Creeks Squid East project in the Yukon. Metals Creek now retains a 100% ownership in the property.

Metals Creek remains focused on the Dona Lake and Ogden projects and as such the Squid East project is available for option.

Keep reading... Show less
Platinex Announces Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2"). The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes (see image) and includes over 5 km of strike length of known Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization within a large (9,134 Hectare or 91 km 2 ) land package located near the Ring of Fire. Historical exploration was carried out at W2 (formerly known as the Lansdowne House Property) by operators including Aurora Platinum Corp. during the 2000s, and Inco Limited, includes the following near surface drill results:

Holes assayed for Copper (Cu)-Nickel (Ni) only include:

Keep reading... Show less
Endurance Expands Eagle Zone by 85 Metres with Drill Intersections of 14.46 GPT Gold over 2.4 Metres and 5.11 GPT Gold over 5.6 Meters

Endurance Expands Eagle Zone by 85 Metres with Drill Intersections of 14.46 GPT Gold over 2.4 Metres and 5.11 GPT Gold over 5.6 Meters

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging drill results from the Eagle Zone of the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results have been received for two (2) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
GCM Mining Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on February 15, 2022

GCM Mining Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on February 15, 2022

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the next monthly dividend of CA$0.015 per common share will be paid on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2022.

About GCM Mining Corp.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×