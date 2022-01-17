Eric Sprott announces that on January 16, 2022, 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants of Scottie Resources Corp., expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 4.0% of the outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 18,888,889 Shares and ...

SCOT:CA