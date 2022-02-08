Scottie Resources Corp. is pleased to report additional new assays on the Blueberry Zone, including intercepts of 15.3 gt gold over 13.49 metres and 18.7 gt gold over 3.17 metres. The location of these holes extends the high-grade gold mineralization to a depth of 225 metres where it remains open in all directions. The Blueberry Zone is located north-northeast of the 100% owned past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold ...

