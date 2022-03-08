Precious Metals Investing News
Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) FSE: SR8) is pleased to report additional new assays on the Blueberry Contact Zone extending the strike length of the mineralizing structure to more than 720 metres, which remains open in all directions. The drilling to date, including recent high-grade intersections, notably 34.6 gt gold over 11.86 metres and 4.43 gt gold over 10.30 metres, indicates that the contact zone is developing into a significant gold zone with size and grade potential, as well as clear vectors to continue its expansion. Blueberry Contact Zone is located north-northeast of the 100% owned past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC along the Granduc Haul Road.

"Our 2021 exploration and drill program has successfully expanded the Blueberry Contact Zone along strike and to depth. Drill results continue to intersect high grade gold over at least 700m in strike length and 225m depth." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke : "With the system remaining open in all directions and at depth, our 2022 program will be focused on significantly increasing the size of the zone by testing aggressive step outs along the structure. Advances made by our geological team this summer have generated highly prospective targets from detailed mapping and geophysical surveys that could extend the zone hundreds of metres along strike. With more than 15,000 metres planned, the team is busy planning for another highly successful season."

Table 1: Selected new drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone.

Drill Hole


From (m)

To (m)

Width* (m)

Gold (g/t)

Silver (g/t)

SR21-130


16.00

18.00

2.00

2.02

2.00

and

46.06

79.02

32.96

1.70

2.74

including

62.93

64.06

1.13

11.4

10.0

including

74.40

79.02

4.62

3.90

4.05

SR21-131


52.80

64.66

11.86

34.6

3.34

including

52.80

54.28

1.48

27.4

2.01

and including

59.91

64.66

4.75

77.6

7.32

SR21-132


73.30

83.60

10.30

4.43

4.86

including

73.30

74.80

1.50

28.3

29.3

and including

83.00

83.60

0.60

1.85

0.00

SR21-133


53.44

55.15

1.71

10.4

1.31

SR21-135


63.24

64.48

1.24

2.70

5.00

SR21-140


39.61

42.45

2.84

15.2

4.34

SR21-142


14.40

16.90

2.50

3.33

0.31

* True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined

During 2021, the company developed a new geological model for the Blueberry Contact Zone as a property scale structural feature. Fieldwork and drilling has delineated the architecture of the system, which links several widely spaced high-quality targets along a common structure, and ultimately generates clear new targets along the projected extension. The results from the successful 2021 program illustrate that the Blueberry Contact Zone is a large-scale system that has significant expansion potential.

The model is based around the lithological contact between andesite and siltstone units of the Lower Hazelton Formation – the lateral extent of which is projected to continue south for kilometers and to the north towards Scottie's high-grade Bend Vein ( January 3, 2020 ). Scottie's 2022 field program will continue to employ surficial and geophysical surveys to follow the structure along surface and underneath cover, in order to refine drill targets that will be tested throughout 2022.

About the Blueberry Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 km northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received in 2020 and 2021, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralized structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and drilling in 2021 was designed to expand its strike length and depth. The zone is steeply dipping, and there is no current restraint on its potential depth; the mineralization at the adjacent Scottie Gold Mine has a vertical extent greater than 450 metres. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Haul Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is in the process of refurbishing their mill in anticipation of production in 2022 ( August 10, 2021 ). Newcrest's Brucejack Mine is located 25 km to the north.

This release constitutes the final results of drillholes from Scottie's 2021 drill program. Any outstanding drill holes between SR20-67 and -142 (2021 drilling) and the Georgia River drill program with anomalous gold intercepts that were not explicitly described in the news releases between October 7, 2021 and now will be summarized and available on the Scottie Resources website in the coming weeks.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples during the 2021 field season were analyzed at either ALS Laboratory in Vancouver, BC or at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC . The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford . A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Thomas Mumford , Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT Scottie Resources Corp.
Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine , as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 ha of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

