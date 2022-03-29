Precious MetalsInvesting News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Scottie Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement pursuant to which Cormark Securities Inc., as lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents in connection with a "best efforts" private placement of: 16,670,000 common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" of the ...

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (The "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement pursuant to which Cormark Securities Inc., as lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents "), in connection with a "best efforts" private placement of: (i) 16,670,000 common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (the " FT Shares ") at a price of $0.30 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $5,001,000 ; and (ii) 4,762,000 common shares of the Company (the " HD Shares ") at a price of $0.21 per HD Share (the " HD Issue Price ") for gross proceeds of $1,000,020 for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $6 million (collectively, the " Offering ").

The Agents will have the option exercisable, in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering, to offer for sale up to an additional 3,200,000 common shares of the Company which option will be exercisable for FT Shares at the FT Issue Price, HD Shares at the HD Issue Price, or some combination thereof.

The net proceeds from the issue of the HD Shares will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Shares, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act ( Canada ), to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (the " Qualifying Expenditures ") related to the Company's projects in British Columbia , on or before December 31, 2023 , and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2022 . If the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each FT Share subscriber for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures as agreed.

The Offering is expected to close on or about April 20, 2022 , or such other date as the Company and the Agents may agree and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America.  The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the use of proceeds of the Offering, the tax treatment of the FT Shares, the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the future tax treatment of the FT Shares, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Scottie Resources
SCOT:CA
Scottie Resources

Scottie Resources

Overview

The process of discovering, developing and mining gold can be costly when exploring in areas with unproven gold deposits. For many junior mining companies, success is directly tied to their ability to rapidly discover and mine gold. That’s why one of the most reliable and cost-effective strategies involves tapping into proven gold mining regions to drive even more value out of historical deposits and nearby areas.

Scottie Resources (TSXV:SCOT,FWB:SR8,OTCQB: SCTSF) is an exploration company that is focused on the acquisition and evaluation of gold and silver properties located within British Columbia’s world-class Golden Triangle, a 500 kilometer belt of mineralization in which over 130 million ounces of gold, 800 million ounces of silver and 40 billion pounds of copper have already been discovered, and there’s likely much more left to find.

The company intends to strategically acquire undervalued, historic properties within the Golden Triangle while relying on modern exploration tools and techniques, including data interpretation and 3D modeling. Scottie Resources owns 100 percent interest in the Scottie gold mine and a number of other properties, all of which are located in the heart of the Golden Triangle, totaling 25,360 hectares of prospective ground.

The company’s fully owned Scottie gold mine is a past-producing mine that operated between 1981 and 1985, generating 95,426 ounces of gold at an average recovered grade of 16.2 grams per tonne (g/t). The mine’s success was achieved in spite of limited technology as well as little to no exploration drilling on the property. A number of high-grade mineralized veins have been identified at surface but have never been drilled. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth, indicating significant potential for multiple parallel mineralization structures.

The Scottie gold mine property benefits from significant infrastructure and access, including an existing underground mill, six portals, shafts, a rail system and seven kilometers of drifts. The property is fully road-accessible year-round through the Salmon Glacier Road and is a mere 1 kilometer west from the Brucejack mine extension of the Northwest Transmission Line (NTL). The property is 20 km south of Pretium’s (TSX:PVG) Brucejack mine and 14 km north of Ascot’s (TSX:AOT) Premier mine.

In July 2020, the company commenced a 7,000 meter gold exploration drill program that followed up on high-probability targets identified in the fall of 2019, including the Blueberry vein, Scottie gold mine and the Domino zone. In 2019, a 2,000 meter drill program intersected 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 meters within the Blueberry vein. A single hole drilled along a step out from the Scottie gold mine returned 11.72 g/t gold over 10.95 meters. Located 2 kilometers west of the Scottie gold mine, first pass surficial sampling of the Domino zone returned nine samples over 5 g/t gold, including one sample grading 536 g/t gold, and a 5.3 meter chip sample averaging 10.5 g/t gold.

The 2020 exploration program returned multiple high-grade results both from drilling and surface sampling. In October 2020, the company reported initial drill results in the O-Zone of the Scottie gold mine, including findings of up to 109.4 g/t gold and 32.4 g/t silver over 2.53 meters. In December, the company discovered a new mineralization trend at the Blueberry zone with intercepts of up to 22.3 g/t gold over 6.1 m and 8.96 g/t gold over 13.7 m. In January, surficial sampling revealed three new high-grade gold showings at the Domino zone, and when combined with geophysical surveys, increased the extend of the known mineralized zone by almost 50 percent.

The Scottie Resources management team brings decades of experience across all aspects of mining and production, including expertise specific to the Golden Triangle in addition to a global track record of success.

Scottie Resources’ Company Highlights

  • Scottie Resources is an exploration company focused on gold and silver properties within British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, where over 130 million ounces of gold, 800 million ounces of silver and 40 billion pounds of copper have been discovered.
  • The company owns 100 percent interest in the Scottie gold mine and surrounding properties, totaling 25,360 hectares of highly prospective ground.
  • The company’s fully owned Scottie gold mine is a past-producing mine that generated 95,426 ounces of gold at an average grade of 16.2 grams per tonne.
  • The mine benefits from significant infrastructure and access, including an existing underground mill.
  • In July 2020, the company commenced a 7,000 meter gold exploration drill program that followed up on high-grade targets identified the previous year.

Scottie Gold Mine Project

While the company’s Scottie gold mine property consists of 319 hectares and 14 Crown-granted claims, Scottie Resources has acquired much of the surrounding area, totaling more than 25,000 hectares of highly prospective ground within British Columbia’s world-class Golden Triangle.

Exploration

In July 2020, the company began a 5,000 meter gold exploration drill program that focused on high-probability targets, including the Blueberry zone, Scottie gold mine and the Domino zone. In advance of the 2020 drill program, the company’s CEO, Bradley Rourke, commented, “Our exploration team has been working diligently on prioritizing our summer drill program and are excited to initiate a fully funded drill campaign. We have exceptional drill targets to test this year, which will follow up on the drill successes of last fall. We are particularly keen to expand the newly discovered high-grade Domino zone.”

Following the results of the first ever drill program at the high-grade Domino zone, Bradley commented, “These drill results confirm our hypothesis of a high-grade gold mineralizing system occurring along strike from the past-producing Scottie gold mine. The 900 meter strike length of the Domino zone, combined with the 2 kilometer separation from the mine provides exceptional potential to host a large high-grade deposit. Drilling in 2021 will continue to target large high-grade dilatational zones, similar to the Scottie gold mine throughout the length of this structure.”

Next Steps

The company is focused on completing a preliminary economic evaluation of existing tailings while continuing to expand existing resources by drilling high-impact targets within known zones and recently discovered veins.

Scottie Resources’ Management Team

Bradley Rourke – President, Director and CEO

A Corporate Finance Executive with 30 years experience in mining, energy and real estate, Rourke holds a proven track record with successful start-up companies. His leadership experience and entrepreneurial approach have given new direction and scale to the Scottie Resources efforts in the Golden Triangle. Rourke sits on the board of AUX.V.

Thomas Mumford – VP Exploration

Dr. Mumford is a registered professional geologist with Engineers and Geoscientists – British Columbia (EGBC). Dr. Mumford has served as a lecturer at Carleton University and British Columbia Institute of Technology. He holds a B.Sc. and M.Sc. from University of New Brunswick, and was awarded the Leopold Gélinas medal for the best M.Sc. thesis from the GAC Volcanology and Igneous Petrology division. He also holds a Ph.D. from Carleton University focused on magmatic controls for the Thor Lake REE deposit in the Northwest Territories.

Ernest Mast – Director

Ernest (Ernie) Mast has over 20 years’ experience in various technical and executive roles in the mining industry, across a wide range of commodities, geographies and development stages. Currently a consultant and the President and CEO of Doré Copper Mining Corp., he previously held the positions of President and CEO at Primero Mining, VP of Corporate Development at Copper Mountain, VP Operations at New Gold and President and CEO of Minera Panama, Inmet Mining’s subsidiary, developing the $6B Cobre Panama project. Ernie began his career with Noranda and its affiliates, where he took on roles of increasing responsibility over a 20 year timeframe. Ernie has a Master’s degree in metallurgical engineering from McGill University and also received post-secondary business training at Henley College in the UK and the Universidad Catolica in Chile.

John Williamson – Director

John Williamson is an independent consultant and mining entrepreneur with over 30 years of global experience. He has served as a founder, director or officer of over 20 listed companies in Canada and Australia. He is currently an Officer of Altiplano Resources Ltd. and a Director of QX Metals (formerly Alternative Earth Resources Inc.). Throughout his career he has discovered and/or evaluated numerous projects through feasibility and production. Williamson has a Bachelor of Science with a specialization in Geology from the University of Alberta, and he is a professional geologist registered with the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta (APEGGA).

Steven Stein – Director

Steven Stein was a founding shareholder and an Officer of the Black Diamond Group — a leading North American provider of modular space solutions and workforce accommodations — from 2007 to 2016. Steve is currently a Director of the Black Diamond Group. From 1990 to 2005, Steven was actively involved in the operations and a founder of one of the predecessor companies of the Outland Group, one of Canada’s largest logistics and camp businesses. Steven holds a Bachelor’s degree from Queens University and is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Christina Boddy – Corporate Secretary

Christina Boddy, B.Sc., has acted as Corporate Secretary for a number of public companies in recent years, including Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, ALX Uranium Corp. and Aton Resources Inc. Boddy acts as a consultant to public and private companies through Rhodanthe Corporate Services, a BC-based private company.

Lisa Peterson – CFO

Ms. Peterson brings over 13 years’ experience within the mining, renewable energy, infrastructure, and professional services industries. Most recently, she served as Vice-President of Corporate Reporting & Global Accounting at SkyPower Global, a large-scale, international, renewable energy developer, and provider. Prior to joining SkyPower Global, Ms. Peterson spent 3 years at Barrick Gold Corporation as Chief of Staff Capital Projects and Chief of Staff of the Frontera District in Argentina within their technical services, project development, and life of mine planning group.

*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by Scottie Resources (TSXV:SCOT,FWB:SR8). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Scottie Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Scottie Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Gold Mountain Mining and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

SCOTTIE RESOURCES EXTENDS BLUEBERRY CONTACT ZONE TO 720 METRES AND 225 METRES DEPTH WITH INTERCEPT OF 34.6 G/T GOLD OVER 11.86 METRES

SCOTTIE RESOURCES EXTENDS BLUEBERRY CONTACT ZONE TO 720 METRES AND 225 METRES DEPTH WITH INTERCEPT OF 34.6 G/T GOLD OVER 11.86 METRES

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) FSE: SR8) is pleased to report additional new assays on the Blueberry Contact Zone extending the strike length of the mineralizing structure to more than 720 metres, which remains open in all directions. The drilling to date, including recent high-grade intersections, notably 34.6 gt gold over 11.86 metres and 4.43 gt gold over 10.30 metres, indicates that the contact zone is developing into a significant gold zone with size and grade potential, as well as clear vectors to continue its expansion. Blueberry Contact Zone is located north-northeast of the 100% owned past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC along the Granduc Haul Road.

"Our 2021 exploration and drill program has successfully expanded the Blueberry Contact Zone along strike and to depth. Drill results continue to intersect high grade gold over at least 700m in strike length and 225m depth." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke : "With the system remaining open in all directions and at depth, our 2022 program will be focused on significantly increasing the size of the zone by testing aggressive step outs along the structure. Advances made by our geological team this summer have generated highly prospective targets from detailed mapping and geophysical surveys that could extend the zone hundreds of metres along strike. With more than 15,000 metres planned, the team is busy planning for another highly successful season."

SCOTTIE RESOURCES INTERCEPTS 9.0 G/T GOLD OVER 7.39 METRES AND 14.5 G/T GOLD OVER 3.65 METRES AT SCOTTIE GOLD MINE PROJECT

SCOTTIE RESOURCES INTERCEPTS 9.0 G/T GOLD OVER 7.39 METRES AND 14.5 G/T GOLD OVER 3.65 METRES AT SCOTTIE GOLD MINE PROJECT

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8), is pleased to report drill assays from its Scottie Gold Mine (SGM) target where multiple holes intersected high-grade gold mineralization on its targeting of additional ore shoots around the past-producing mine. Strong intercepts, including 9.0 gt over 7.39 metres illustrate the expansion potential of near mine mineralization. The high-grade mine operated in the early 1980's with a cut-off grade of 10 gt gold, leaving substantial upside for additional expansion. The Scottie Gold Mine is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources Premier Mill, and 35 north of the town of Stewart, BC .

"Strong intercepts continue to underpin our belief that the near mine exploration of the Scottie Gold Mine has the potential to develop a substantial high-grade resource adjacent to existing mine underground workings." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke . "Drilling around this underexplored deposit and the ability to leverage the existing historic data, offers us tremendous value on our path towards defining a road accessible 1M+ ounce resource."

SCOTTIE RESOURCES EXTENDS BLUEBERRY ZONE TO 225 METRES DEPTH WITH INTERCEPT OF 15.3 G/T GOLD OVER 13.49 METRES

SCOTTIE RESOURCES EXTENDS BLUEBERRY ZONE TO 225 METRES DEPTH WITH INTERCEPT OF 15.3 G/T GOLD OVER 13.49 METRES

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF), (FSE:SR8) is pleased to report additional new assays on the Blueberry Zone, including intercepts of 15.3 gt gold over 13.49 metres and 18.7 gt gold over 3.17 metres. The location of these holes extends the high-grade gold mineralization to a depth of 225 metres where it remains open in all directions. The Blueberry Zone is located north-northeast of the 100% owned past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC along the Granduc Haul Road.

"With just over 6,500 metres of drilling over the past two years we've taken our 2019 discovery hole at the Blueberry Zone to a road accessible, high-grade gold target that now exceeds 650 metres in strike and 225 metres depth." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke : "These latest results are very encouraging as they indicate that not only does the system continue deeper – there is potential that the thickness of the zone actually increases. Blueberry will be the primary focus of our planned 15,000 metre 2022 drill program where we will continue to drill to extend the zone in all directions as well as infill untested areas in the structure."

Table 1: Selected new drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Zone.

Drill Hole


From (m)

To (m)

Width* (m)

Gold (g/t)

Silver (g/t)

SR21-126


101.30

102.30

1.00

5.98

7.00

and

119.40

120.40

1.00

2.91

4.00

and

128.30

131.47

3.17

18.7

12.9

SR21-127


41.00

41.52

0.52

2.88

15.0

and

77.20

78.91

1.71

21.5

8.00

SR21-128


167.20

168.09

0.89

16.9

4.00

and

207.85

214.46

6.61

2.44

0.44

SR21-138


288.86

302.35

13.49

15.3

9.10

including

289.86

294.00

4.14

36.2

16.4

* True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined

The expansionary drilling of the Blueberry Zone during 2021 focused on testing the andesite-siltstone contact with shallow holes where there was strong geological control. The significant step outs (>200 metres) intersected strong gold mineralization associated with the contact, as well as strong chlorite-sericite alteration. While typically rare at both the Scottie Gold Mine and the Blueberry Vein, visible gold was present in multiple holes from the testing of the northern extension of the contact-controlled Blueberry Zone.

Figure 1: Grade thickness interpolated contour model of the Blueberry Zone. The contours are based on the drill hole intercepts and do not represent true thicknesses. Drilled pierce points are displayed to provide some context relating to the drill hole density and the impact of interpolation in areas of little to no drilling. The model has an average thickness of ~15 metres and the viewed window is ±50 metres. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)

Figure 2: Overview plan view map of the Blueberry Zone, highlighting the projection of the inferred N-S mineralizing trend and drill intercepts from 2021 – gold highlighted results are from this release. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)

About the Blueberry Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 km northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received in 2020 and 2021, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralizing structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and drilling in 2021 was designed to expand its strike length and depth. The zone is steeply dipping, and there is no current restraint on its potential depth; the mineralization at the adjacent Scottie Gold Mine has a vertical extent greater than 450 m . The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is in the process of refurbishing their mill in anticipation of production in 2022 ( August 10, 2021 ). Newcrest's Brucejack Mine is located 25 km to the north.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples during the 2021 field season were analyzed at either ALS Laboratory in Vancouver, BC or at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC . The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford . A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Thomas Mumford , Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT Scottie Resources Corp.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine , as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 ha of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.


Scottie Resources Corp. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottie-resources-extends-blueberry-zone-to-225-metres-depth-with-intercept-of-15-3-gt-gold-over-13-49-metres-301477217.html

SOURCE Scottie Resources Corp.

SCOTTIE RESOURCES REPORTS INTERCEPT OF 15.6 G/T GOLD OVER 2.25 METRES AND 3.21 G/T GOLD OVER 10.00 METRES AT BLUEBERRY ZONE

SCOTTIE RESOURCES REPORTS INTERCEPT OF 15.6 G/T GOLD OVER 2.25 METRES AND 3.21 G/T GOLD OVER 10.00 METRES AT BLUEBERRY ZONE

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) is pleased to report additional assay results from the Blueberry Zone on its 100%-owned Scottie Gold Mine Project, located in BC's Golden Triangle. The Blueberry Zone drilling is part of a 14,500 m drill program completed during the 2021 season and is located north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC . Initially discovered during a small drill program in 2019, the Blueberry Zone has become one of the most significant areas of deposit growth on the property and has more than quadrupled its strike length in the past 9 months, to a length now exceeding 650 metres.

"Blueberry continues to deliver consistent results with these near surface hits, illustrating the grade continuity of the primary structure." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke : "We believe that this expanding zone could be a major production centre for the area. The untested potential of the andesite – siltstone contact leaves tremendous upside as it remains open at depth and along strike where our geologists have mapped it hundreds of additional metres to the south before it becomes hidden beneath the overlying historic lakebed sediments."

Scottie Resources Intercepts 11.8 g/t Gold Over 6.57 Metres and 37.2 g/t Gold Over 3.71 Metres at Scottie Gold Mine Project and Provides Corporate Update

Scottie Resources Intercepts 11.8 g/t Gold Over 6.57 Metres and 37.2 g/t Gold Over 3.71 Metres at Scottie Gold Mine Project and Provides Corporate Update

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT), (OTCQB:SCTSF), (FSE:SR8) is pleased to report drill assays from its Scottie Gold Mine (SGM) target. Due to the parallel nature of the targeted veins, individual holes were designed to test multiple discreet targets. Highlight intercepts from the reported holes include: 11.8 gt gold over 6.57 metres, 20.6 gt gold over 2.22 metres, and 37.2 gt gold over 3.71 metres in the P, O, and M-Zones respectively. The past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine is located on the Granduc Road, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC, and is one of four primary targets that were tested during the 14,500 m program in 2021, which also includes the rapidly advancing Blueberry Zone ( November 9, 2021 ) .

"These results from Scottie Gold Mine illustrate the potential for the expansion of the historic resource at Scottie through both the extension of known ore shoots, as well as revealing the potential of previously untested targets – notably the P-zone which prior to Scottie's involvement had seen no drilling, and now we are hitting intercepts comparable to the mined stopes of the past producing mine." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke. "The Scottie Gold Mine target continues to deliver as a cornerstone to our primary goal of developing a road accessible, 1M+ ounce high-grade gold resource at our Scottie Gold Mine Project."

Collective Mining Induced Polarization Survey at San Antonio Outlines Significant Targets for Follow Up Drilling

Collective Mining Induced Polarization Survey at San Antonio Outlines Significant Targets for Follow Up Drilling

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of an Induced Polarization, ground geophysical survey on part of its San Antonio project located in Caldas, Colombia. The survey area covered 2.75 square kilometres and encompasses the previously defined, priority targets named Pound and Dollar. The Company previously announced that it had made a significant grassroot drilling discovery at Pound target as part of its Phase I program at San Antonio (see press release dated October 27, 2021).

Highlights (Figures 1 to 3)

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Begins Drilling Program at Electra Nickel Project, Ontario

ALX Resources Corp. Begins Drilling Program at Electra Nickel Project, Ontario

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling program is underway at its Electra Nickel Project located 35 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.

2022 Exploration Program

Inomin Makes New Critical Minerals Discovery at Beaver Hitting 252 Metres of 20.6% Magnesium, 0.16% Nickel, and 0.33% Chromium

Inomin Makes New Critical Minerals Discovery at Beaver Hitting 252 Metres of 20.6% Magnesium, 0.16% Nickel, and 0.33% Chromium

Drilling also Finds Silver and Copper

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports significant new discoveries of nickel, magnesium, and chromium at the Company's Beaver nickel-cobalt property in south-central, British Columbia. Drill-hole B21-02 intersected 252.1 metres (m) grading 20.6% magnesium, 0.16% nickel, and 0.33% chromium. B21-02 is the longest mineralized hole ever drilled at Beaver, and the first-ever drilling in the Spur zone, one of five large mineralized areas at the property. Hole B21-01 at Spur also made another first, discovering near-surface silver and copper, intersecting 649 gt silver and 0.29% copper over 3 metres, before the hole was terminated due to difficult ground drilling conditions. All holes ended in mineralization leaving the discoveries open to extension at depth.

Orogen Appoints Mr. Justin Quigley as Board Chair

Orogen Appoints Mr. Justin Quigley as Board Chair

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Orogen's board of directors has elected independent board member Mr. Justin Quigley as chairman. Mr. Quigley joined in Orogen's board in August 2021 and has taken a key role at the board level to support the Company's corporate strategy

"Orogen has strategically positioned itself as a cash-flowing royalty company with two key royalty assets created from the Company's generative exploration business," said Orogen Chairman Justin Quigley. "The Ermitaño deposit is now in production providing Orogen royalty revenue and the positive advancements at the Silicon project has potential to grow the value of Orogen's royalty on the project. These are quality royalties at the forefront of their value cycle, located in premier mining jurisdictions, and operated by capable mining companies. Our cornerstone assets, taken together with the potential of our early-stage royalty portfolio and 14 optioned exploration projects, positions Orogen to deliver exceptional value for shareholders."

Marvel Increases Holdings at Key Lake - Uranium Project, Adjacent to Cameco and Fission, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Increases Holdings at Key Lake - Uranium Project, Adjacent to Cameco and Fission, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement to acquire two large claim groups the ("KLR" and "Walker") from an arm's length party. This positions Marvel in a highly advantageous position along the Key Lake fault adjoining both Cameco and Fission's property boundaries. The two claim groups collectively cover 14,190 hectares along the East, North and Northwestern directions

The project lies within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone ("WMTZ") of the eastern Athabasca Basin which is host to the highest-grade uranium mines in the world including:

Elizabeth Exploration 2022 Focus on Mineralisation Expansion

Elizabeth Exploration 2022 Focus on Mineralisation Expansion

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX: TMR, TSX.V: TMRR, OTC: TMRFF) is pleased to announce the 2022 exploration plan for the Elizabeth Gold Project located in Southern British Columbia.

