Endeavour Silver Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and PI Financial Corp., pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought-deal basis 8,081,000 common shares of the Company at a price of US$4.95 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$40 million . The Company has granted the ...

EDR:CA,EXK