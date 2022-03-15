Precious Metals Investing News
Endeavour Silver Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and PI Financial Corp., pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought-deal basis 8,081,000 common shares of the Company at a price of US$4.95 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$40 million . The Company has granted the ...

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") led by BMO Capital Markets and PI Financial Corp., pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought-deal basis 8,081,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), at a price of US$4.95 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$40 million (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares offered under the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any.

The principal objectives for use of the net proceeds of the Offering are to pay the US$35 million cash consideration payable to SSR Mining Inc. at closing in respect of the Company's acquisition of the Pitarrilla project in Durango State, Mexico and for the Company's general corporate purposes and working capital.

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 21, 2022 and is subject to Endeavour receiving all necessary regulatory approvals and the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

The Common Shares will be offered in all provinces of Canada (except Québec) pursuant to a short form base shelf prospectus as accompanied by a prospectus supplement and will be offered in the United States pursuant to a supplement to the Company's registration statement on Form F-10 registering the Common Shares under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to the Multi-Jurisdictional Disclosure System adopted by the United States and Canada. The Common Shares may also be offered on a private placement basis in certain jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States pursuant to applicable prospectus exemptions. However, there will not be any sale of Common Shares in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the applicable securities laws of such province, state or jurisdiction.

A final base shelf prospectus containing important information relating to the securities described in this document has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada (except Québec). Copies of the final base shelf prospectus, and any applicable shelf prospectus supplement, may be obtained from BMO Capital Markets for which contact details are provided below. This document does not provide full disclosure of all material facts relating to the Common Shares. Investors should read the final base shelf prospectus, the accompanying prospectus supplement and any amendments thereto for disclosure of those facts, especially risk factors relating to the Common Shares, before making an investment decision. Investing in the Common Shares involves risk. See "Risk Factors" in the final base shelf prospectus and in the prospectus supplement. Endeavour has filed a registration statement on Form F-10 (including a base shelf prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC" for the Offering. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement relating to the Offering, the base shelf prospectus in that registration statement and other documents Endeavour has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Endeavour and the Offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company, any Underwriter, or any dealer participating in the Offering will arrange to send you the prospectus or you may request it, in Canada from BMO Capital Markets, Brampton Distribution Centre C/O The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, Ontario L6S 6H2 by telephone at 905-791-3151 Ext 4020 or by email at torbramwarehouse@datagroup.ca and in the United States from BMO Capital Markets Corp. at 3 Times Square, 27 th Floor, New York, NY 10036 (Attn. Equity Syndicate), or toll-free at 800-414-3627 or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

About Endeavour Silver Corp.
Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanaceví Mine in Durango and the Bolañitos Mine in Guanajuato. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended use of proceeds and the scheduled closing date of the Offering. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, uncertainty of the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on operations, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; metal prices; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the SEC and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mining operations in Mexico generally, and the Company's operations specifically, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.


Arizona Silver Completes Three More Core Holes at The Philadelphia Gold Project, Arizona

Arizona Silver Completes Three More Core Holes at The Philadelphia Gold Project, Arizona

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 15, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) is pleased to announce it has completed three more core holes at the Philadelphia project, Mohave County, Arizona. This press release provides a geological summary of the latest holes. See the press release of February 15, 2022, for a summary discussion of the first two core holes.  To date three core holes have been delivered to the ALS laboratory for sample preparation and assaying. Two holes on the "shark fin" target will be delivered by the end of the week.

Greg Hahn, VP-Exploration states, "This press release is only to keep the market informed of our progress, so we can discuss the geology openly.  No assay results have been received to date. That said, the core drilling program is progressing very well. We are intersecting our target at anticipated depths and intervals on all holes. Geologically, the mineral system continues to appear stronger in the deeper holes. We will continue to chase the system down dip, particularly as the deepest (vertical) hole is only 219 metres below surface. The two core holes, PC22-89 and PC22-90, into the "shark fin" target is visually remarkable with respect to vein thickness and textures, however the strength of the mineral system will be defined by the assays."

Section 1 below shows 6 drill holes, 3 reverse circulation drill holes from 2021 (prefixed PRC), and 3 of the new and deeper core holes (PC). Two recently complete core holes, PC22-86 and PC22-87 have been described previously. Hole PC22-88 is deeper than both PC22-86 and PC22-87.

A summary of vertical drill hole PC22-88 is provided below.

From (m)

To (m)

Thickness (m)

Description

0

120.64

120.64

Tv-upper volcanics

120.64

123.78

3.14

QvBx- quartz vein breccia

123.78

163.29

39.51

Tr2qtz- rhyolite with stockwork quartz

163.29

164.97

1.68

CcBx- calcite matrix breccia

164.97

194.54

29.57

Tr2qtz-CcBx mixed breccia

194.54

197.10

2.56

Fault gouge

197.10

201.65

4.54

Tad- andesite dike

201.65

218.60

16.95

Ygr- Proterozoic granite

Thicknesses reported are drilled thickness. True thickness is roughly 50% of drilled thickness.


Click Image To View Full Size

The quartz vein breccia (QvBx) consists primarily of yellow-light green chalcedonic to crustiform and crenulated banded quartz. Tr2 rhyolite contains more stockwork quartz, including green and yellow quartz, than in any previous hole. The lower portion of the stockwork rhyolite also contains zones of calcite veining similar to what characterizes the calcite matrix breccia (CcBx), but across a wider zone and not in a discrete vein-like configuration as in previous holes on the drill section. In addition, the stockwork quartz bearing rhyolite is thicker in hole PC22-88 than in any previous hole. Together these characteristics imply the system is strengthening down-dip.

One more core hole will be drilled on this section to test the down-dip continuation of the mineral system below the intercept in hole PC22-88. Total thickness of the visually mineralized interval is 73.90 metres.

Section 2 below is oblique to Section 1.  It shows core holes PC22-89 and PC22-90 which tested the "shark fin", a prominent outcrop of calcite cemented breccia that contains clasts of quartz vein material and altered Tr2 rhyolite . They were drilled from the same drill pad as the previous core holes but on a new azimuth of 325 degrees instead of 270 degrees.  The geology in the holes looks nothing like the "shark fin", located only 45 metres above the intercept. The holes contain a spectacularly banded yellow-green quartz and white quartz-calcite +/-adularia vein not seen at the surface and a much thinner calcite matrix breccia than is present at the surface. A summary of the drill holes follows.

Hole PC22-89 (-45 degrees)

From (m)

To (m)

Thickness (m)

Description

0.00

67.90

67.90

Tv upper volcanics

67.90

71.34

3.45

Tr2qtz-rhyolite with stockwork quartz

71.34

73.54

2.20

QvBx-quartz vein breccia

73.54

74.39

0.85

CcBx- calcite matrix breccia

74.39

74.79

0.40

Fault gouge

74.79

81.71

6.92

YgrQtz- granite with stockwork quartz

81.71

106.25

24.54

Ygr- granite

Thicknesses reported are drilled thickness. True thickness is roughly equal to drilled thickness.

Hole PC22-90 (-65 degrees)

From (m)

To (m)

Thickness (m)

0.00

33.84

33.84

Tv - upper volcanics

33.84

82.41

48.57

Tvcgl - conglomerate

82.41

83.17

0.76

QvBx quartz vein breccia

83.17

92.07

8.90

Tr2 - Rhyolite

92.07

101.43

9.36

QvBx quartz vein breccia

101.43

102.44

1.01

Tr2 - Rhyolite

102.44

102.74

0.30

Fault zone

102.74

112.80

10.06

YgrQtz granite with quartz stockwork

112.80

124.09

11.28

Ygr - granite

Thicknesses reported are drilled thickness. True thickness is roughly 87% of drilled thickness.


Click Image To View Full Size

Banding in the quartz vein breccia below the "shark fin" is much stronger than in any previous intercept of quartz vein breccia. Breccia textures show multiple periods of re-brecciation of vein material with subsequent quartz overgrowths on quartz vein clasts and possible "ginguro" rinds around clasts.  Stockwork quartz in granite is similar to that which is exposed in a mineralized hilltop 300 metres to the north, and similar to what was interested 300 metres to the south in last summer's RC drilling program. The overall thickness of the visually mineralized interval is 13.81 metres and 30.40 metres respectively, thinner than the deepest intercept in hole PR22-88, again suggesting that the mineral system is stronger with depth, or has been truncated near the surface.

Updated geologic sections and photos of core from the completed holes are posted to the web site at: https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/ .

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property. The company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link:

Fortuna announces maiden Inferred Mineral Resource of 350,000 ounces at 3.16 g/t gold at the Sunbird discovery at Séguéla, Côte d'Ivoire

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource estimate for the Sunbird discovery located at its Séguéla gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration of Fortuna, commented, "The Sunbird discovery, with important similar geological characteristics to the nearby previously defined deposits, remains open along strike and at depth, providing excellent potential for additional growth based on the successful ongoing expansion drilling program presently being conducted." Mr. Weedon continued, "We regard the definition of the Sunbird deposit as a single step in the discovery journey with many more exploration targets identified and yet to be tested." Mr. Weedon concluded, "We remain very encouraged at the potential for further exploration work programs to help in determining the ultimate scale of the Séguéla gold Project."

Galena Mining

Abra Construction 52% Complete

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) has reached 52% complete on 28 February 2022.

CMC Announces Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$3.1 Million

CMC Announces Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$3.1 Million

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB) (Frankfurt:ZM5P) (CMCXF:OTC PINKS) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the size of the Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") from up to C$2,120,000 to up to C$3,100,000 subject to regulatory acceptance. Under the revised Offering, the Company will sell any combination of flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.17 per FT Unit and non-flow-through units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$3,100,000

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one-half of one transferrable non-flow-through share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one-half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

two people shake hands in front of a window

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Gatling Shares Rise on Acquisition News

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was on course to edge out a small five day gain last Friday (March 11) morning; it moved as high as 855.97 points that day, but ultimately closed lower.

Canada’s junior index has shed nearly 100 points since January amid geopolitical strife and investor risk aversion. However, the market has found support through both oil and gas companies and gold stocks, which have both benefited from significant price growth over the last six weeks.

The price of West Texas Intermediate briefly touched US$129 per barrel on Tuesday (March 8), its highest value since 2008, while an ounce of gold hit an intraday all-time high of US$2,070 on the same day. As the Russian invasion stretches into another week, concerns about the future of commodity supply chains is growing.

MAG Silver to Acquire Gatling Exploration

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Definitive Arrangement Agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GTR, OTCQB: GATGF) ("Gatling") pursuant to which MAG will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gatling (the "Transaction") in an all-share transaction. Each Gatling shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.01702627 (the "Exchange Ratio") of a common share of MAG for each share of Gatling held (the "Consideration").

The Consideration values Gatling at approximately C$0.40 per share, representing a premium of approximately 47.4% to Gatling shareholders, based on the 5-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of each company as of the close of trading on March 10, 2022. Upon completion of the Transaction, it is expected that Gatling shareholders will hold approximately 0.79% of MAG shares on an outstanding basis.

