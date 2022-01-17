Empress Royalty Corp. is pleased to announce it has increased its royalty on the Manica gold project in Mozambique by providing an additional US$1M in funding, resulting in a total royalty of 3.375% . The Royalty is on gold sales from the Manica project operated by Mutapa Mining & Processing LDA up to a total of 95,000 oz of gold. Thereafter, the royalty percentage will be reduced to 1.125% and shall continue into ...

EMPR:CA