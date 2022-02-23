Empress Royalty CEO Alexandra Woodyer Sherron: Building Our Portfolio with Smart Investments
Empress Royalty plans to build its portfolio with smart investments after securing a US$15 million accordion credit facility.
Empress Royalty (TSXV:EMPR) recently increased its royalty on the Manica gold project in Mozambique by adding US$1 million in funding after securing a US$15 million accordion credit facility from Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund. Empress Royalty CEO Alexandra Woodyer Sherron said this will allow the company to fund more projects and increase revenue.
“We recently announced that we completed a US$15 million accordion facility with Nebari,” Woodyer Sherron said. "We've deployed US$4.5 million so far to complete the Sierra Antapite mine in Peru. We've also deployed and increased our investment in our project in Mozambique by another million dollars. So we continue to build the portfolio out."
Empress has fully funded the US$10 million gold stream agreement by making the final payment of US$2.5 million of the gold stream agreement on the Sierra Antapite mine in Peru, which is owned by private company Sierra Sun. The stream is registered and secured against the mine, plant and concessions. Sierra Sun will use Empress' investment to increase its processing capacity from 750 to 1,000 tonnes per day.
“We created this US$10 million silver stream, and we paid it in several different tranches. And then using the debt facility from Nebari, we completed the final portion of this investment. We're excited to see them get into full production capacity in the upcoming months,” she said.
“The other investment we did is we increased the one in Mozambique," Woodyer Sherron explained. "That originally was a US$2 million investment. We've increased it by another million. So we have a 3.375 percent royalty across that entire gold project with a three year mine life plan. There are two great investments using the debt facility we had from Nebari to expand and increase the portfolio.”
The company is working with mining companies that are looking for additional financing to complete construction, get into production or expand upon their production capacity. Woodyer Sherron said Empress is structuring and doing the deals by being on the site, going to the mines and protecting and de-risking the investment.
“We do have the ability to continue to build our portfolio with smart investments and de-risking them, and then we're able to get some great returns.”
Watch the full interview of Empress Royalty CEO Alexandra WoodyerSherron above.
