Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited ("Canaccord") as joint corporate broker with immediate effect. Canaccord will work alongside S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP and Shard Capital Partners LLP.
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
Empire Metals Ltd
Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell
Tel: 020 4583 1440
S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Joint Broker)
Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl
Tel: 020 3470 0470
Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)
James Asensio / Christian Calabrese / Charlie Hammond
Tel: 020 7523 8000
Shard Capital Partners LLP (Joint Broker)
Damon Heath
Tel: 020 7186 9950
Tavistock (Financial PR)
Emily Moss / Josephine Clerkin
Tel: 020 7920 3150
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals Ltd (AIM:EEE and OTCQX:EPMLF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on the rapid commercialisation of the Pitfield Titanium Project, located in Western Australia. The titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale and hosts one of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally, with a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) totalling 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO₂ for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO₂.
The MRE, which covers only the Thomas and Cosgrove deposits, includes a weathered zone resource of 1.26 billion tonnes at 5.2% TiO₂ and a significant Indicated Resource of 697 million tonnes at 5.3% TiO₂, predominantly from the Thomas deposit. Titanium mineralisation at Pitfield occurs from surface and displays exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip. The MRE extends across just 20% of the known mineralised footprint, providing substantial potential for further resource expansion.
Conventional processing has already produced a high-purity product grading 99.25% TiO₂, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment feedstock. The friable, in-situ weathered zone supports low-cost, strip mining without the need for blasting or overburden removal.
With excellent logistics and established infrastructure, including rail links to deep-water ports with direct access to Asia, the USA, Europe and Saudi Arabia, Pitfield is strategically positioned to supply the growing global demand for titanium and other critical minerals.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal and/or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
14 October
Empire Metals
Advancing a game-changing, globally significant titanium project in Western Australia.
Advancing a game-changing, globally significant titanium project in Western Australia. Keep Reading...
30 October
Empire Metals Limited Announces Placing to Raise £7 million
Empire Metals Limited (LON: EEE, OTCQX: EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that is has raised gross proceeds of £7 million by way of a subscription of 17,500,000 new ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the... Keep Reading...
14 October
Empire Metals Limited - MRE Confirms World Dominant Titanium Discovery
Empire Metals Limited - MRE Confirms World Dominant Titanium DiscoveryEmpire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to report a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') at its Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the... Keep Reading...
14 October
Empire Metals Limited - Conference Presentations & Attendance
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-listed and OTCQX-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to inform investors that the Company will be attending and participating in the following upcoming events and conferences:Ignite Investment Summit Hong Kong... Keep Reading...
17 September
Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Marketing Manager
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of a Marketing Manager, a key role which, along with Empire's partnership with titanium marketing experts, TiPMC Consulting, strengthens the... Keep Reading...
17 September
Empire Metals Limited Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF),the AIM-quoted resource exploration and development company, announces that it was notified today that Mr Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, purchased 40,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a... Keep Reading...
11 November
Caravel Minerals and Kutch Copper to Fast-Track Caravel Copper Project
Caravel Minerals (ASX:CVV) has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian company Kutch Copper, a subsidiary of Indian company Adani Enterprises (NSE:ADANIENT).The deal marks an important step in a potential investment collaboration and a life-of-mine offtake up to 100... Keep Reading...
07 November
Lobo Tiggre: Copper is My Highest-Confidence 2026 Trade, Uranium is Runner-Up
Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, shares why copper is his highest-confidence trade for 2026, as well as when he will consider buying. "I now have probably more cash to put into play than I've ever had sitting on the sidelines waiting for this copper buying opportunity," he... Keep Reading...
06 November
Proposed Sale of Asiamet's Interest in the KSK Project and Notice of General Meeting
Asiamet Resources Limited (AIM: ARS) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to sell its interest in the KSK Project to Norin Mining (Hong Kong) Limited for gross cash consideration of US$105 million (approximately £81 million).Transaction HighlightsAsiamet has entered into a... Keep Reading...
05 November
Breakthrough Minerals Acquires Dingo for AU$15 Million
Breakthrough Minerals (ASX:BTM) has entered a conditional binding agreement with Dingo Minerals to acquire Dingo for a total cash and share consideration of AU$15 million.The target of the acquisition is the North Queensland copper project in the Mt Isa region, which Dingo Minerals will acquire... Keep Reading...
30 October
Kobold to advance Konkola West Project Agreement to Stage 2
Tertiary Minerals plc (AIM: TYM) is pleased to announce that KoBold Metals Company ("KoBold") has successfully completed its Stage 1 Earn-In requirements on the Konkola West Copper Project ("Project") and has confirmed it will proceed to Stage 2 under the Earn-In Agreement ("Agreement") with... Keep Reading...
30 October
Option Agreement to Sell Pajala Copper Project
European Green Transition (AIM: EGT), a company seeking to acquire and transform revenue stage businesses supporting the green energy transition in Europe, announces that it has entered into an exclusive option agreement (the "Option") with Recovery Metals Cyprus Limited ("RMC") to sell its... Keep Reading...
