Empire Metals Limited Announces Conditional Sale of 75% of Eclipse Gold Project

Empire Metals Limited Announces Conditional Sale of 75% of Eclipse Gold Project

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Empire Metals Limited (AIM:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for its 75% interest in the Eclipse Mining Lease ("Eclipse ML" or the "Project"), a non-core gold asset located near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

The agreement includes a three-month exclusivity and due diligence period, during which the proposed purchaser will complete technical and commercial due diligence on the Project.

Highlights

  • Conditional sale of Empire's 75% interest in the Eclipse ML, a non-core gold asset

  • Purchaser is a reputable Western Australian mining services company operating in the Kalgoorlie region

  • Total consideration of A$750,000 cash for Empire's interest, subject to successful completion of due diligence

  • Transaction supports Empire's strategy to focus capital and resources on the Pitfield Titanium Project

Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said: "This conditional sale represents a further step in our strategy to streamline the portfolio and focus management attention and capital on advancing the Pitfield Project. Eclipse is a non-core asset for Empire, and this transaction provides an opportunity to unlock value while reducing ongoing holding and resourcing costs. We look forward to progressing the due diligence phase with the purchaser."

The Eclipse ML Project

The Eclipse ML is a small granted mining lease located near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, which has historically been subject to gold exploration. As part of its broader portfolio rationalization strategy, Empire has been actively reviewing options to reduce exposure to non-core assets and is pleased to have entered into an exclusivity arrangement with the purchaser in respect of its interest in the Project.

Sale Terms

Key terms of the conditional sale agreement include:

  • The sale relates to Empire's 75% interest in mining lease M27/153 (Eclipse ML)

  • The agreement includes a three-month exclusivity and due diligence period

  • During the exclusivity period, the purchaser may conduct a small RC drilling programme as part of its due diligence

  • Total consideration of A$750,000 for Empire's 75% interest, comprising:

    • A$50,000 non-refundable cash deposit, payable within five days of execution of the agreement; and

    • A$700,000 cash payable on completion, following successful due diligence

Next Steps

The anticipated next steps are as follows:

  • The due diligence period last three months, to be conducted by the Purchaser.

  • A Program of Works has been submitted to the Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration (DMPE) to support a small drill campaign, to be funded by the Purchaser

  • Subject to a successful due diligence period, settlement is expected to occur in early April.

  • Empire continues to review options for other non-core assets, consistent with its strategy to accelerate development activities at the Pitfield Project.

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:

Empire Metals Ltd
Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell


Tel: 020 4583 1440

S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Joint Broker)
Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl

Tel: 020 3470 0470

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)
James Asensio / Christian Calabrese / Charlie Hammond


Tel: 020 7523 8000

Shard Capital Partners LLP (Joint Broker)
Damon Heath


Tel: 020 7186 9950

Tavistock (Financial PR)
Emily Moss / Josephine Clerkin

empiremetals@tavistock.co.uk
Tel: 020 7920 3150

About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals Ltd (AIM:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on the commercialization of the Pitfield Titanium Project, located in Western Australia. The titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale and hosts one of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally, with a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) totalling 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO₂ for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO₂.

Titanium mineralisation at Pitfield occurs from surface and displays exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip. The MRE extends across just 20% of the known mineralised footprint, providing substantial potential for further resource expansion.

Conventional processing has already produced a high-purity product grading 99.25% TiO₂, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment feedstock. With excellent logistics and established infrastructure, Pitfield is strategically positioned to supply the growing global demand for titanium and other critical minerals.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Empire Metals Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Empire MetalsEPMLFOTCQB:EPMLFBase Metals Investing
EPMLF
Empire Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Empire Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Empire Metals

Empire Metals

Advancing a game-changing, globally significant titanium project in Western Australia.

Advancing a game-changing, globally significant titanium project in Western Australia. Keep Reading...
Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Empire Metals Limited (AIM: EEE, OTCQX: EPMLF), announces that Greg Kuenzel (Finance Director) will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Day Conference in partnership with OTC Markets and hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 4 th at 9am ET. The... Keep Reading...
Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited ("Canaccord") as joint corporate broker with immediate effect. Canaccord will work alongside S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP and Shard... Keep Reading...
Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited ("Canaccord") as joint corporate broker with immediate effect. Canaccord will work... Keep Reading...
Empire Metals Limited Announces Diamond Drilling Ahead of Pilot-Scale Testwork

Empire Metals Limited Announces Diamond Drilling Ahead of Pilot-Scale Testwork

Diamond Drilling to Commence at Pitfield Ahead of Pilot-Scale Testwork Phase LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the commencement of a... Keep Reading...
Empire Metals Limited - Speaking at TZMI Congress

Empire Metals Limited - Speaking at TZMI Congress

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to advise that the Company will be attending and presenting at the TZMI Congress in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,... Keep Reading...
International Lithium Corp. Updates on Lepidico Arbitration Determination

International Lithium Corp. Updates on Lepidico Arbitration Determination

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") announces that on December 24, 2025, it received the arbitration determination for Lepidico's dispute with Jiangxi Jinhui Lithium Co., Ltd. ("Jinhui") in China. Lepidico Chemicals Namibia (Pty)... Keep Reading...
Managing Director Resignation and Board Changes

Managing Director Resignation and Board Changes

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Managing Director Resignation and Board ChangesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Steadright Grants Stock Options

Steadright Grants Stock Options

(TheNewswire) December 24th, 2025 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") Board of Directors has approved an additional 1,200,000 options at 0.28 cents according to the Rolling Stock Option Plan approved by... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States // Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 10, 2025, it has... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Sun Summit Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced in the Company's press releases on December 9, 2025 and December 12, 2025,... Keep Reading...
International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 22, 2025 were passed. All agenda items outlined in the information... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Empire Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Empire Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1,000,000

Centurion Minerals: Advancing a High-potential Gold Project in the Heart of the Abitibi Region

55 North Mining: High-grade Manitoba Gold Project with Exploration Upside

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1,000,000

Gold Investing

Centurion Minerals: Advancing a High-potential Gold Project in the Heart of the Abitibi Region

Gold Investing

55 North Mining: High-grade Manitoba Gold Project with Exploration Upside

Gold Investing

New Found Gold: Emerging Canadian Gold Producer Advancing Assets in Newfoundland and Labrador

gold investing

Centurion Minerals: Abitibi's Gold Gem

Silver Investing

Top 5 Silver News Stories of 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Announces Share Issuances/Cash Payment Pursuant To Its Mosseau And Urban Barry Mineral Option Agreements