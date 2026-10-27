Emperor Metals Inc. to Attend the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Emperor Metals Inc. to Attend the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) announced today that it will be participating in the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside October 28 31, 2026. John Florek, President, CEO and Director, will be presenting on Thursday, October 29, 2026, and will be available to meet with investors during the Conference.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts, newsletter writers and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including High-grade gold exploration.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. Emperor is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project (currently under purchase agreement) both situated in this Tier 1 mining district. Emperor is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Emperor's profile.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

This year's speakers line-up includes the likes of Grant Williams…Doug Casey…Danielle DiMartino Booth…Brent Johnson…Dominic Frisby…Peter Boockvar…Jim Iuorio…Peter Schiff…Adrian Day…Tavi Costa…George Gammon…Russell Gray…Robert Helms…Porter Stansberry...Adam Taggart…

PLUS Mark Skousen…Frank Giustra…Bob Prechter…Dave Collum…Nick Hodge…Don Durrett…Brent Cook…Lobo Tiggre…Jeff Clark…Jeff Phillips…Alasdair Macleod…Albert Lu…Jennifer Shaigec…Chris Powell…Kerry Stevenson…Dana Samuelson…Craig Hemke…Daniela Cambone…Rich Checkan…Gerardo Del Real…Pamela Aden…Omar Ayales…Jp Cortez…Steve Hochberg…and more, including Brien Lundin, host of this illustrious event.

Don't miss out. Register for the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference by clicking here.

For additional Information, please contact:
John Florek
President/CEO
(807) 228-3531
info@emperormetals.com
https://emperormetals.com/

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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