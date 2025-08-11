Video

Badge
Element79 Gold
High-grade gold project with near-term cash flow potential
Element79 Gold CEO Highlights Strategic Pivot Toward Nevada Projectsplay icon
Gold Investing

Element79 Gold CEO Highlights Strategic Pivot Toward Nevada Projects

Mari-Len De Guzman
By Mari-Len De GuzmanAug 11, 2025 08:00PM
Mari-Len De Guzman
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
See Full Bio

“In the best of worlds, we would love to, number one, close the (Gold Mountain project) transaction; number two, close a raise immediately in conjunction with that, and then get to drilling,” said Element79 Gold CEO and Director James C. Tworek.

Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM,OTCQB:ELMGF,FWB:7YS) is providing more details on recent developments at its Lucero project in Peru, after the company invoked the force majeure clause under its agreement with Condor Resources (TSXV:CN).

“When you're working outside of … a de-risked jurisdiction like North America, you can run into these delays. And while we have been working diligently with the community for over two and a half years since acquiring this project at Lucero, there's ebbs and flows, both on a federal level as well as at local level, inside the community,” said James C. Tworek, the company’s CEO and director.

Invoking the force majeure clause allowed Element79 to pause payment obligations with regards to the Lucero project for a maximum of two years.

“It gives us the ability to work out the things that are delaying the progress at the project. While we still believe firmly in the opportunity that the Lucero project has and what it stands to be in the future, unfortunately it's a slow go for the time being,” Tworek explained.

Meanwhile, the company will be shifting its exploration focus to its Nevada projects, which include the Elephant project and the recently acquired Gold Mountain project.

“Nevada is nothing new to us. We've acquired a portfolio of 16 projects back in 2021, all located in the general Carlin Getchell and Battle Mountain trend,” Tworek said.

The chief executive noted the Elephant project sits close to some large producing and past-producing mines, and has about 40 drill holes that will give the exploration team a jump start. The company is working on releasing the first-ever NI 43-101 report on the Elephant project, which Tworek said will provide insight on current resource and future project work.

Watch the full interview with Element79 Gold CEO James C. Tworek above.

John Kaiser, mine site.
Gold Investing

John Kaiser: Gold Price Outlook and Drivers, Plus 7 Stocks I'm Watching

"Tariff" highlighted in pink with 'Weekly Editor's Picks' beside it.
Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Gains on Tariff Turmoil, Rate Cut Expectations

Jeff Rhodes: Gold, Silver Price Calls for 2025, Top Drivers to Watch
Gold Investing

Jeff Rhodes: Gold, Silver Price Calls for 2025, Top Drivers to Watch

North Shore Uranium President and CEO Brooke Clements.
Uranium Investing

North Shore Uranium Strengthens Position with Assets in Two World-class Uranium Districts

Falco Resources President and CEO Luc Lessard.
Gold Investing

Falco Resources Eyes Governmental Decree for Horne 5 Gold Project Before Year End

Terra Clean Energy President and CEO Greg Cameron.
Uranium Investing

Terra Clean Energy Ramps Up Summer Drilling Plans, Eyes Resource Update

Up next

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watchplay icon
Gold Investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch

Georgia Williams
By Georgia WilliamsJul 29, 2025
Georgia Williams
Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.

At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
See Full Bio

During an interview with the Investing News Network's Charlotte McLeod, Steve Barton of In It To Win It shared his outlook on gold, silver, uranium and more, highlighting how he uses technical analysis to guide his trades.

“Whatever is out of favor and hated at the moment, that’s probably what you need to buy,” he said. “Buy it when it’s boring and no one cares, then you get to ride the wave up.”

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Peter Grandich, gold bars. play icon
Copper Investing

Peter Grandich: Copper, Uranium in "Perfect Storm," My Strategy Now

Georgia Williams
By Georgia WilliamsJul 28, 2025
Georgia Williams
Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.

At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
See Full Bio

Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. underscored the fundamentals of the uranium market and his expectations for equities.

"I don't think uranium has to go to US$200 in order to make money,” Grandich said. "I just think it needs to go back to where it was a couple years ago, a little above US$100, and these stocks will quadruple."

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Joe Cavatoni, gold bars.play icon
Gold Investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Key Driver Now, Catalyst for Next Leg Higher

Georgia Williams
By Georgia WilliamsJul 23, 2025
Georgia Williams
Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.

At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
See Full Bio

Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, explains that market risk and uncertainty are driving gold, with H1 2025 seeing multiple record highs.

"Think strategically when you think about gold, and keep that allocation in mind," he said.

He also shares thoughts on the importance of central bank allocations and the potential impact of tariffs and US economic conditions on gold during the second half of 2025.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Scott Melbye, uranium. play icon
Uranium Investing

Scott Melbye: Uranium Outlook Bullish, Expect "Epic" Returns in 2025

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJul 22, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Scott Melbye of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) shares his thoughts on uranium supply, demand and prices.

"I just think it's going to be an epic year for returns on uranium investments across the board," said Melbye, who is also president of the Uranium Producers of America organization.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

John Feneck, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper — 8 Stocks to Play These Metals

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJul 21, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, outlines his latest thoughts on the gold, silver, platinum and copper markets.

With prices on the rise, he encouraged investors to get involved if they aren't already.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Mari-Len De Guzman

Mari-Len De Guzman

Editor

Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
Alvopetro Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Alvopetro Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News