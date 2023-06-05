TSXV:CN

Condor Resources Inc is engaged in acquiring and exploring mineral properties located in Peru. The company is engaged in the exploration of minerals with an emphasis on gold and copper prospects. Its projects include Chavin, Soledad, Quriurqu, Huinac Punta, Ocros, Pucamayo, Humaya, San Martin, Lucero, and Quilca-Quilisane in Peru South America.