Element79 Gold Corp. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Gold Mountain Project in Nevada

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (the “LOI”), dated June 9, 2025, with a private party (the “Vendor”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Gold Mountain Project (the “Project”), a strategically located gold asset in Lander County, Nevada, USA.

About Gold Mountain

The Gold Mountain Project is comprised of 34 unpatented lode mining claims spanning approximately 284 hectares in the historically prolific Battle Mountain mining district of Lander County, Nevada. Centered on the Eocene-aged Gold Mountain stock, the project lies near the past-producing Dewitt Mine and features structurally-controlled oxidized sulfide bodies and porphyry-style mineralization. Historic exploration has been conducted by operators including Oro Nevada, Gold Ventures Inc., and Placer Dome, with significant past intercepts including 10.67 metres at 0.99 g/t Au. More recent work by the Vendor in 2023 and 2024 included detailed geologic mapping, collection of 116 rock samples, and submission of a Notice of Intent to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which was approved for drilling activity.

The Gold Mountain Project presents compelling upside potential with both high-grade structurally controlled Au-Ag-Pb mineralization and evidence of porphyry-style mineralization within and around the Gold Mountain intrusive. The property is accessible via well-developed infrastructure near the town of Battle Mountain and benefits from proximity to major mining operations within the region. A suggested first-move exploration plan includes detailed mapping and an RC drill program to delineate targets along historically mineralized structures and test conceptual porphyry and skarn-type systems.

There is no historical technical report, although the vendor has completed a significant amount of work towards completing a 43-101 compliant Property of Merit report. The Company aims to complete this report in 2025, post-acquisition of the Gold Mountain asset.

Transaction Summary

Under the terms of the LOI, Element79 Gold intends to acquire all rights, title, and interest in and to the Gold Mountain Project, comprising 34 unpatented mining claims, along with all related data, permits, and equipment.

As consideration for the acquisition, Element79 Gold will issue 100,000,000 common shares to the Vendor at a deemed price per share equal to the lesser of:

  • C$0.02, or
  • The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company’s shares over the ten (10) trading days preceding the closing date, based on the closing price of the last trading day prior to closing, subject to compliance with the policies of, and approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The Company has confirmed through its due diligence that this transaction will not create a new Significant Shareholder or Control Person per the definitions found in National Instrument 55-104. Hold Periods for the new shareholders created through this transaction are being negotiated and will be agreed upon in the forthcoming Definitive Agreement as part of the completion of this transaction.

There are no commissions payable for arranging this transaction.

Conditions Precedent

The completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, including but not limited to:

  • Completion of satisfactory due diligence by the Company;
  • Execution of a definitive asset purchase agreement;
  • Receipt of all required regulatory and corporate approvals; and
  • Closing is targeted to occur on or around June 30, 2025, subject to holidays and standard processing times in Nevada and Canada.

Exclusivity and Confidentiality

The Vendor has agreed to a 180-day exclusivity period during which it will not negotiate or solicit offers from third parties concerning the Gold Mountain Project. Both parties have also agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding the proposed transaction, subject to legal disclosure requirements.

Strategic Rationale

James C. Tworek, CEO and Director of Element79 Gold, commented:
"We are excited to announce this acquisition, which drives our corporate pivot back to a primary focus Nevada-focused strategy. Gold Mountain is drill ready and upon closing, we will work towards a drilling program later this year. It also consolidates our position within a well-known and highly prospective region for mineral resource development, with meaningful upside potential. We look forward to completing our due diligence and closing expeditiously."

Sale of Non-Core Elder Creek Claims

The Company has entered into a settlement agreement with a third party, NQ Holdings Inc., to fully and finally resolve a dispute related to overlapping mining claims in Lander County, Nevada. As part of the terms, the Company has agreed to transfer and abandon its interest in the EC01 to EC23 unpatented mining claims, known collectively as the “Elder Creek Claims.” In consideration, Element79 received a cash payment of USD $14,000 from NQ Holdings Inc.

The Elder Creek Claims, located adjacent to the Last 7 to Last 39 claims held by NQ Holdings, were deemed to no longer hold strategic value for the Company. The transaction allows Element79 to resolve the matter amicably without further legal proceedings and to maintain its focus on higher-priority assets within its Nevada portfolio and its Lucero project in Peru.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Kim Kirkland, Fellow of AusIMM #309585, Chief Operating Officer of Element79 Gold Corp, and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-grade gold and silver assets. Its principal asset is the past-producing Lucero Project in Arequipa, Peru, where it aims to resume operations through both conventional mining and tailings reprocessing. In the United States, the Company holds interests in multiple projects along Nevada's Battle Mountain Trend. Additionally, Element79 Gold has completed the transfer of its Dale Property in Ontario to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp., and is progressing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

For more information about Element79 Gold Corp., please visit: www.element79.gold

For Further Information, Please Contact :

James C. Tworek
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jt@element79.gold

Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.403.850.8050
E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "objective," "may," "will," "project," "should," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements because the Company cannot provide assurance that they will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include conditions in equity financing markets, and receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold


High-grade gold project with near-term cash flow potential

Element79 Gold Corp. Comments on Peruvian Government Reform Centralizing Oversight of Small-Scale Mining Under Ministry of Energy and Mines

Element79 Gold Corp. Comments on Peruvian Government Reform Centralizing Oversight of Small-Scale Mining Under Ministry of Energy and Mines

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - May 22, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Element79") (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) wishes to comment on recent developments affecting the mining sector in Peru, where the Company's flagship Lucero Project is located.

Element79 Gold Corp Completes OTCQB Uplisting

Element79 Gold Corp Completes OTCQB Uplisting

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to have its common shares uplisted from the OTC "Pink" market to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"). The successful uplisting is effective May 14, 2025 and the company's common shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "ELEM" in Canada, "ELMGF" in the USA and "7YS0" in Frankfurt

Element79 Provides Corporate Update

Element79 Provides Corporate Update

Element79 Gold Corp.

V ANCOUVER, BC T heNewswire May 7, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", or the "Company") provides the following updates on multiple corporate initiatives underway:

Element79 Announces Extension to Proposed Spin Out and Merger

Element79 Announces Extension to Proposed Spin Out and Merger

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - May 1, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", or the "Company") announces that, in connection with its previously announced proposed arrangement transaction with Synergy Metals Corp. (" Synergy ") pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated January 10, 2025 (the " Arrangement Agreement "), it has entered an amending agreement dated April 30, 2025, to extend the proposed deadline for completion of the transactions contemplated by the Arrangement Agreement to August 31, 2025.

The Company also announces that, in connection with the previously amalgamation anticipated to follow such arrangement pursuant to a merger agreement dated January 10, 2025 (the " Merger Agreement "), between Synergy, Synergy's wholly owned subsidiary, 1515041 B.C. Ltd. (" Synergy SubCo " ) , and 1425957 B.C. Ltd. (" 142 "), it has entered an amending agreement dated April 30, 2025, to extend outside date for completion of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement to August 31, 2025.

Element79 Gold Corp. Provides Update on Chachas General Assembly

Element79 Gold Corp. Provides Update on Chachas General Assembly

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 17, 202 5 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF ) ( the "Company") herein provides an update on the latest community engagement and ongoing development efforts in the Rural Community of Chachas ("Chachas") for its Minas Lucero Project in Arequipa, Peru.

