Electric Royalties Provides Development Update Across 50% of Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an asset update on its current royalty portfolio.

Brendan Yurik , CEO of Electric Royalties , says, "It's exciting to provide the first update of 2022 with active developments taking place at projects across many of the assets in our royalty portfolio. Drilling is underway on our Cancet, Seymour Lake and Chubb lithium assets. Excellent final metallurgical results have been received for the Battery Hill manganese royalty, and we are very keen to see the results of the upcoming PEA, as we believe this may be a very significant royalty for Electric Royalties.

Our expectation is that progress on plans for production with more detailed timelines for Authier and Graphmada will be forthcoming in the near future. The owner of Authier has recently completed the acquisition of North American Lithium ("NAL") and plans to release a study on restarting this historical producer with Authier forming an integral part of production.

At Graphmada, a graphite mine that was in continuous production for 20 months prior to being placed on care and maintenance with the outbreak of Covid-19, recently finished graphite concentrate testing suggests successful product upgrading. Exploration work completed during the past year indicates a renewed focus and intention to bring the mine back into production. Moreover, clean energy metal prices have jumped significantly over the past year and we expect that trend to continue as additional countries commit to net zero policies. With all of the capital being invested in our assets this year and metal prices as they are, we believe that it should be an eventful year in terms of progress. "

Recent highlights include:

  • Authier Lithium Royalty – Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA; OTCQB:SYAXF) has further enhanced its leading position in North America's lithium sector following new Mineral Resource estimates for its flagship North American Lithium and Authier Lithium Projects in Québec, Canada. The new resource base of the combined deposits should have a positive effect on the contemplated NAL-Authier lithium operation. The restart of NAL and its integration with the Authier deposit is currently the subject of a feasibility study which is expected in the coming weeks (see Sayona Mining's news release dated March 1, 2022 ).
  • Cancet Lithium Royalty – 2,000-m drilling campaign to commence at the Cancet Project, Quebec , with SGS Geological Services ("SGS") appointed for data review, exploration work and metallurgical test work. Test work at the Cancet Project will build on knowledge gained in previous metallurgical test work and will involve heavy liquid separation, magnetic separation and flotation batch tests (see Winsome Resources [ASX: WR1] news releases dated December 14 and February 14, 2022 ).
  • Seymour Lake Lithium Royalty – 3,500-meter drilling campaign commenced at the Seymour Lake Project in Ontario in December 2021 . Assay results from the first hole returned a thick and continuous intercept of 40 m @ 1.54% Li20 (see Green Technology Metals [ASX: GT1] news release dated January 31, 2022 ).
  • Chubb Lithium Royalty – Expanded Phase 2 drilling program from 5,000 m to 10,000 m of diamond drilling is planned at the Chubb Project site in Quebec to follow up a successful Spring 2021 Phase 1 drilling program. All drilling permits have been obtained and the Phase 2 Winter 2022 drilling campaign has already commenced (see Newfoundland Discovery Corp's [CSE: NEWD] news release dated January 10, 2022 ).
  • Battery Hill Manganese Royalty – Successful completion of a planned third and final processing metallurgical phase to support a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Battery Hill Project in New Brunswick . The results of this phase suggest a novel and innovative purification process can be used to produce high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM). Overall manganese recoveries as high as 80% were confirmed through locked-cycle mass balance calculations on the complete process flowsheet. Impurities were minimized to below 100 ppm, including that of calcium and magnesium, which is a crucial threshold level for battery grade HPMSM (see Manganese X Energy's [TSXV: MN] news release dated February 1, 2022 ).
  • Millennium Copper-Cobalt Royalty – Formal earn-in and joint venture agreement with MBK Millennium Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Metal Bank Limited ("MBKM") where MBKM can earn-in up to an 80% interest in the Millennium Copper, Cobalt and Gold Project in Mount Isa, Queensland . In conjunction with significant increases in copper and cobalt prices since the maiden resource was reported, results from exploration success supports an increased exploration target for the Project. MBKM has developed a $1 million three-phase work program including up to 5,500 m of drilling for 2022 to test key outcomes to confirm the exploration target and Resource expansion and development program. MBKM is currently assessing drilling tenders for commencement of phase 1 after the end of the wet season in March 2022 (see Global Energy Metals' [TSXV: GEMC] [OTC: GBLEF] news release dated December 13, 2021 ).
  • Bissett Creek Graphite Royalty – Minviro Ltd. ("Minviro") has completed an ISO-compliant Life Cycle Assessment on the production of graphite concentrate and lithium-ion battery anode material on the Bissett Creek deposit in central Ontario and benchmarked it against the production of Chinese natural and synthetic graphite and its upgrade into battery anode material. The results of the study show Bissett would not only have a much lower carbon footprint but also have a clear path to carbon neutrality. The study is expected to be made public in the coming weeks.
    A 2013 PEA proposed a two phase plan, with the construction of a graphite mine producing 20-25,000 tonnes per year of concentrate and potential for later expansion as measured and indicated resources are large enough to support a higher production rate. Northern Graphite Corp. is currently re-evaluating its development plans in light of the substantial growth in EV/battery markets. The results of this process are expected to be announced in the coming months (see Northern Graphite Corp.'s [TSXV: NGC] news release dated February 14, 2022 ).
  • Graphmada Graphite Royalty – The program of research and development of specialty carbon products has achieved its first milestone – the environmentally friendly production of high quality graphene from Graphmada graphite concentrates. Research into the characterization of large flake graphite concentrates produced from the Graphmada Mining Complex in Madagascar have demonstrated excellent qualities of low impurities, low defects and low oxidation. Exfoliation of these high quality large-flake graphite concentrates has also produced environmentally friendly graphene with excellent qualities (see Greenwing Resources Ltd.'s [ASX: GW1] news release dated December 22, 2021 ).
  • Mont Sorcier Vanadium Royalty – Assay results for an additional 12 holes from the 2021 infill drill program at the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project, at Chibougamau, Quebec . As previously reported, the program consisted of 42 holes comprising 15,178 m of drilling, with all drill holes completed in the North Zone in order to upgrade the resource category to support completion of a feasibility study planned to be undertaken in 2022 (see Voyager Metals Inc.'s [TSXV: VONE] news release dated February 23, 2022 ).

David Gaunt , P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Brendan Yurik
CEO

About Electric Royalties Ltd .

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc & copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to feed the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 18 royalties, including one royalty that currently generates revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Graphite Financing Update

Northern Graphite Financing Update

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") announces that it has received a 30 day extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to close the final tranche of its private placement (the "Private Placement") being conducted in connection with the Company's previously announced acquisition of the producing Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite depositOkorusu processing plant in Namibia from subsidiaries of Imerys Group ("Imerys") for approximately US$40 million (the "Transaction"). The final date for acceptance by the TSXV of the Private Placement has been extended to April 4, 2022 in order for the Company to finalize documentation associated with the debenture, royalty and streaming financings with the Sprott Group. It is anticipated that the Transaction, the final tranche of the Private Placement and the debentureroyaltystream financings will close in mid-March, 2022.

As previously announced, the Company completed an initial closing of the Private Placement on February 10, 2022, in which it issued a total of 25,762,500 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.75 each for gross proceeds of approximately $19.3 million, through a syndicate of agents led by Sprott Capital Partners LP and including Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Tamesis Partners LLP.

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Graphite Signs Option to Acquire Mousseau West Graphite Project

Northern Graphite Signs Option to Acquire Mousseau West Graphite Project

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Option Agreement") that provides it with the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mousseau West Graphite project ("Mousseau West" or the "Property"), subject to the owners retaining a 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR"). The Property is located approximately 80 kms, and in economic trucking distance, from the producing Lac-des-Iles ("LDI") graphite mine in Quebec. On December 2, 2021 Northern announced that it had entered into binding purchase agreements to acquire LDI and a graphite deposit processing plant in Namibia from subsidiaries of Imerys SA (the "Imerys Transaction"). See press release here.

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Northern has agreed to pay $50,000 for the six-month exclusive right to conduct due diligence on the Property. If the Company elects to exercise its option, it can acquire Mousseau West through the payment of $500,000 in cash and the issuance of 900,000 common shares of the Company, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). Northern will also have the right to acquire the 2% NSR from the owners at any time upon the payment of $1 million.

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Graphite Charts Path to Carbon Neutral Project at Bissett Creek

Northern Graphite Charts Path to Carbon Neutral Project at Bissett Creek

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that Minviro Ltd. ("Minviro") has completed an ISO-compliant Life Cycle Assessment ("LCA") on the production of graphite concentrate and lithium-ion battery anode material ("BAM") from the Company's Bissett Creek deposit in order to guide the Company in developing a carbon neutral project. Additionally, Minviro benchmarked the potential carbon footprint of Bissett Creek against the production of Chinese natural and synthetic graphite and their upgrade into battery anode material.

Minviro estimated that by powering the mining fleet with natural gas rather than diesel, and replacing the planned natural gas fired generating plant with hydroelectric power, the Global Warming Potential ("GWP") of the Bissett Creek project could be reduced by more than half, from 2.2 kilograms ("kg") of CO2 eq. per kg of graphite produced to 1.0 kg of CO2 eq. Minviro is undertaking an additional study to quantify the benefits of an electric mining fleet to further reduce the project's carbon footprint.

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Graphite Completes Initial Closing of Private Placement for $19.3 Million

Northern Graphite Completes Initial Closing of Private Placement for $19.3 Million

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial closing of the private placement (the "Private Placement") being conducted in connection with the acquisition of the producing Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite depositOkorusu processing plant in Namibia from subsidiaries of Imerys Group ("Imerys") for approximately US$40 million (the "Transaction") as previously announced on December 2, 2021.

Under the initial closing of the Private Placement, the Company has issued a total of 25,762,500 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.75 each for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $19.3 million, through a syndicate of agents led by Sprott Capital Partners LP (the "Lead Agent") and including Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Tamesis Partners LLP (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents").

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Graphite Retains Mr. Hugues Jacquemin as Special Advisor

Northern Graphite Retains Mr. Hugues Jacquemin as Special Advisor

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that it has retained Hugues Jacquemin to act as a Special Advisor to the Board on matters relating to development of the Company's Bissett Creek graphite project, management and operation of assets being acquired from subsidiaries of Imerys Group ("Imerys") (see December 2, 2021 announcement), and the evaluation of opportunities to expand the Company's business through acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships.

Hugues has over 30 years of senior management experience in a number of diverse industries including graphite mining and processing, lithium ion and other battery materials, fuel cells and hydrogen production, graphene and carbon nanotubes, graphite and carbon materials including carbon black and carbon and glass fibre composites. Hugues was previously Chief Executive Officer of the Graphite and Carbon Division of Imerys and acted as an independent expert for NINE58 Advisors, an arm's length investment advisory firm based in the United Kingdom which advised Northern on the acquisitions from Imerys.

Keep reading... Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Development Update Across 50% of Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Development Update Across 50% of Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an asset update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, says, "It's exciting to provide the first update of 2022 with active developments taking place at projects across many of the assets in our royalty portfolio. Drilling is underway on our Cancet, Seymour Lake and Chubb lithium assets. Excellent final metallurgical results have been received for the Battery Hill manganese royalty, and we are very keen to see the results of the upcoming PEA, as we believe this may be a very significant royalty for Electric Royalties.

Keep reading... Show less
Electric Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

Electric Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES

Keep reading... Show less
Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals


Keep reading... Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment for a Mine Expansion of 150,000 Tonnes per Annum of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

NextSource Materials Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment for a Mine Expansion of 150,000 Tonnes per Annum of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT) (OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for an enhanced Phase 2 expansion of its 100%-owned Molo Graphite Mine Project in southern Madagascar

The PEA considered an enhanced Phase 2 expansion consisting of a stand-alone processing plant with a production capacity of 150,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of flake graphite concentrate over a 26-year life of mine ("LOM"). The PEA projects that the capital costs to construct 150,000 tpa of processing capacity would be US$155.8 million with a pre-tax NPV utilizing an 8% discount rate of US$929.6 million and a pre-tax IRR of 41.1%.

Keep reading... Show less

NMG Releases its Climate Action Plan - Continued Carbon Neutrality with Successful Transition to Net Zero

+ NMG will maintain a carbon-neutral status and fully transition to a Net Zero profile by no later than 2030 through emission reduction and an innovative offsetting strategy

+ Proprietary technologies, clean hydroelectricity, responsible mining, R&D and continuous improvement are set to drive meaningful GHG reductions for NMG

Keep reading... Show less
Infill Drilling Completed on Globex/Chibougamau Independent Iron Vanadium Royalty Property

Infill Drilling Completed on Globex/Chibougamau Independent Iron Vanadium Royalty Property

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) and CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC (CBG-TSXV in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US) are pleased to update shareholders on drilling undertaken by Voyager Metals Inc. (VONE-TSXV) on the Mont Sorcier iron vanadium deposit located approximately 20 km east of Chibougamau, Quebec.

In a press release dated February 23, 2022 , Cliff Sale-Sanders, Voyager's President and CEO commented "The assay results released to date continue to confirm our expectations in terms of grade and thickness of the mineralized zone and we are confident in upgrading a significant portion of the inferred North Zone resources to support the pending feasibility study on the Mont Sorcier deposit. Voyager expects to be in a position to release a new resource update by Q2 2022 with sufficient resources upgraded to the Measured and Indicated categories to support the Feasibility Study targeted for completion in Q1/2023.

Keep reading... Show less

