Electric Royalties CEO Brendan Yurik: The Only Royalty Group Focused Exclusively on the Transition to Clean Energy
Electric Royalties CEO Brendan Yurik said, “We're the only royalty group out there right now focused exclusively on all those metals really required for the transition to clean energy.”
Electric Royalties CEO: We are a first mover with clean energy metal royalties youtu.be
Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC) CEO Brendan Yurik discussed the company’s success in the clean energy metals sector. “We're the only royalty group out there right now focused exclusively on all those metals really required for the transition to clean energy," he said. "I think this is an exciting place to be, and definitely an area for lots of growth.”
Delving into Electric’ Royalties model, “Essentially what we do is give companies looking to develop these mines of the future — the ones that will supply the nickel, lithium and cobalt that we need — money to develop their asset and push it forward. We act at a time where they might not have access to equity or it might be too diluted. So Electric Royalty has a right to the cash flow from that mine in perpetuity.”
Electric Royalties provides upfront capital and when the mine reaches production, the company receives 1 percent of its cash flow immediately without any further contribution required. “Once we have a royalty, it costs us nothing to hold these," Yurik said. "In the long term, they tend to pay out over 10, 20 or 30 years. It’s a bit less risky because it’s diversified — we've already got 19 assets, and all of that is being funded, all the work on those assets being funded by third parties.”
Yurik notes the company's focus on nine metals the company targets: zinc, cobalt, nickel, copper, vanadium, lithium, manganese and tin, stating, “We’re focusing on those assets that are definitely going to be in increasing demand as we move into a more electrified world … Our goal is to buy royalties on deposits in North America, Europe and Australia, that could become a domestic safe source of supply for the Giga factories under construction in those regions.”
As for the company’s ongoing pursuit of new opportunities, Yurik notes that Electric Royalties focuses on safe jurisdictions like North America. “We're proactive and opportunistic when deals come our way. We really already know the assets that we want to be part of and already did the work to identify them.”
Watch the full interview of Electric Royalties CEO Brendan Yurik above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Electric Royalties in order to help investors learn more about the company. Electric Royalties is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Electric Royalties and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
