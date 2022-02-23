Cobalt Investing News

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce the launch of a battery materials park study in partnership with the Government of Ontario Glencore plc and Talon Metals. The consortium will collaborate on engineering, permitting, socio-economic and cost studies associated with the construction of a nickel sulfate plant as well as a battery precursor cathode active materials (PCAM) plant adjacent to Electra's cobalt refinery and recycling plant. The realization of this vision would result in the creation of North America's first integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park for the electric vehicle market.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • C$700,000 study will be funded by the government and the three participating companies, with the provincial government contributing C$250,000 , matched by a $250,000 investment from Electra and C$100,000 each from Glencore plc and Talon Metals

  • Study aims to facilitate construction of North America's first battery grade nickel sulfate facility, prioritizing domestic, low carbon raw materials. Glencore is one of the world's largest nickel producers and Electra's refinery is located two hours from the Sudbury Basin, one of the world's largest sources of low carbon nickel. Talon Metals is developing the high-grade Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project in central Minnesota under a joint venture with Rio Tinto

  • Study also targets construction of much-needed North American precursor manufacturing capacity, which would yield significant cost and carbon footprint advantages through integration with refining operations. Electra is in discussion with several PCAM manufacturers and intends to partner with an established producer for this last piece of an integrated and domestic battery materials park

  • Battery materials produced from this site are anticipated to have an exceptionally low carbon footprint, due to reliance on renewable hydroelectric power and proximity to feed materials and end markets

Electra is pursuing a four-phased approach to build North America's first battery materials park, with a battery grade cobalt sulfate refinery to be commissioned in December 2022 and a battery recycling circuit scheduled for 2023, followed by battery grade nickel sulfate and PCAM by mid-decade.

The objective of joint study is to assess the technical, financial, and permitting requirements for the construction of a battery grade nickel sulfate refinery and a PCAM facility located near the company's hydrometallurgical facility in Ontario . Emerging best practice in the electric vehicle supply chain is to co-locate chemical refining and PCAM production on a common site to eliminate conventional processing steps, resulting in lower unit costs, a shorter supply chain and a smaller carbon footprint.

"We are excited to partner with the Government of Ontario , Glencore, and Talon on this Battery Materials Park project," said Trent Mell , CEO. " Ontario is home to North America's only battery grade cobalt refinery, an abundance of nickel and clean hydroelectric power. Together we can leverage Electra's existing footprint and the Government of Ontario's ambitions to build a world class battery supply chain in the province. The Government has been one of our biggest champions and we are grateful for their support."

Michael Insulan, VP Commercial added: "Partnering with Glencore and Talon on this study provides a clear path towards subsequent implementation of the Battery Materials Park project. Glencore's position as a global powerhouse in the battery materials sector provides the possibility for immediate raw material feed for the proposed nickel sulfate plant whereas Talon's nearby Tamarack project is well positioned to become one of the most important nickel suppliers in the western hemisphere. It is essential for a low-carbon future that we process these materials to battery grade specification in North America ."

The parties have committed to collaborate on engineering, metallurgical work and other studies. Future collaboration among the parties will be subject to the results of this project and further commercial discussions.

Electra is in discussion with PCAM producers in Europe , Japan and Korea, several of which are assessing expansion opportunities in North America . One or more PCAM companies may participate in this study at a future date.

Electra recently commissioned CRU, an independent commodity research company to estimate the potential carbon emissions from Electra's proposed nickel-sulfate refinery. The study found that carbon emissions from a Chinese nickel sulfate operation relying on Indonesian raw material feed would be up to three times higher than material produced in Canada . The same report highlights the imminent need for North American cobalt sulfate, nickel sulfate and precursor capacity to keep pace with the rapid build-out of cell manufacturing on the continent.

"There has been insufficient scrutiny of the nickel supply chain, particularly the very high carbon footprint associated with producing battery grade nickel from nickel laterite deposits, but that is starting to change," said Mell. "The low carbon North American alternative that we are proposing is much more compatible with the transition towards zero-emission vehicles to lower global greenhouse gases."

Funding for this study is the second investment made by the Government of Ontario in support of Electra's business activities, following a C$5m grant from Ontario to fast-track the restart of the existing refinery complex. The study will be completed in phases, with results expected in Q3 and Q4 2022.

Electra's business strategy is to produce sufficient battery material to supply 1.5 million electric vehicle batteries on an annual basis. The Company's cobalt sulfate facility is on schedule to be commissioned in 2022. The cobalt plant will be the first in Electra's four-phase Battery Materials Park project. In coming years, Electra intends to build further processing capacity for nickel sulfate, recycling of primary and secondary battery scrap materials and precursor production.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today provided an update on the construction of North America's only battery grade cobalt refinery, confirming that the project remains on budget and on schedule for a December 2022 commissioning.

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated battery materials park, leveraging the Company's hydrometallurgical refinery asset. Electra plans to build a Battery Materials Park hosting cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and a battery precursor materials partnership, which will support North American and European electric vehicle production.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce it has received its Industrial Sewage Works permit and has filed its final Closure Plan for its refinery expansion project.

Visit www.ElectraBMC.com (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

Completion of these regulatory milestones associated with the restart of the Company's hydrometallurgical facility is an important step in the execution of Electra's strategic business plan, which includes the integration of the Refinery into a larger battery materials park located on Company land in Ontario, Canada .

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Industrial Sewage Works Environmental Compliance Approval was issued by the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks
  • The Company was invited to file its Final Closure Plan for the Refinery, which was formally submitted on January 19, 2022 . This is subject to a 45-day review period beginning from that date by the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry
  • The Company will amend its existing permit to take water to ensure alignment of volumes across all operating permits

"Achieving these important regulatory milestones is a critical step as we bring North America's only cobalt sulfate refinery online this year," said Trent Mell , CEO. "Throughout the permitting process, we have consulted and worked closely with our stakeholders including Indigenous communities, neighbours, and local governments. Electra is committed to being an industry leader with respect to ESG practices, which will be reflected in how we engage with stakeholders and how we run our operations with a view to minimizing our impact on the environment."

As part of the regulatory roadmap required to restart the Refinery, Electra was invited to file its final Closure Plan with the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. A closure plan outlines how the affected land will be rehabilitated and the costs associated with doing so. As part the formal filing process, financial assurance covering the total estimated costs of all future closure activities has been posted with the Ministry. Electra does not anticipate that any substantive issues will be raised during the 45-day review period.

The receipt of the Industrial Sewage Works Environmental Compliance Approval (ECA) is a major achievement for the Company. It governs how process water and tailings will be managed to ensure the environment is protected. In conjunction with securing this ECA, in the coming days Electra will be filing an amendment to its current permit to take water. The amendment will align the volumes in the water permit to those included in the final approved Industrial Sewage Works ECA.

The Company's cobalt sulfate refinery is on schedule to commence commissioning in 2022. This facility is the first phase in Electra's four-phase Battery Materials Park strategy. In the coming years, Electra intends to build further processing capacity for the recycling of primary and secondary battery scrap materials, production of nickel sulfate and precursor cathode active material (PCAM) production.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials Corporation.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce that it has signed a battery recycling and cobalt sulfate supply agreement with Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni").

Electra Battery Materials Logo (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Memorandum of understanding encompasses sourcing of black mass derived from recycled lithium-ion batteries for Electra's Canadian refinery and marketing of Electra's cobalt sulfate in Japan
  • Marubeni's wide network of battery recyclers in Asia and elsewhere will assist in the sourcing of lithium-ion battery material for Electra's hydrometallurgical recycling operation in Ontario, Canada
  • Electra intends to market a portion of its cobalt production into existing lithium-ion battery supply chains in Japan that are serving the North American market, as the Company develops its domestic Battery Materials Park
  • Electra is on track to commission its near-zero carbon cobalt refinery in late 2022, positioning the Company as the only producer of battery grade cobalt in North America

With this agreement, Electra and Marubeni are committing to providing electric vehicle manufacturers and battery cell makers with high-quality, low carbon and traceable battery materials.

Electra will benefit from Marubeni's expansive network of battery cell recyclers worldwide to secure a stable source of black mass and other recyclable materials for the Company's recycling operation, which is slated for commissioning in 2023. Electra will also leverage Marubeni's strong presence in Japan and Asia as a preferred facilitator of battery raw material flows into the regional EV supply chain.

Electra remains on track to commission its near-zero carbon cobalt refinery in late 2022, positioning the Company as the only producer of battery grade cobalt in North America . The cobalt facility is the first of a four-phased project that will result in North America's only integrated battery materials park, refining cobalt, nickel and black mass and converting the material into cathode precursor material for lithium-ion batteries.

"Marketing a portion of our cobalt production in Japan will lay the groundwork for further expansion opportunities as the North American market develops," said Trent Mell , CEO of Electra. "This partnership with Marubeni reflects the strong demand for North American battery materials as an alternative to legacy supply chains."

Michael Insulan, VP Commercial at Electra added: "The Japanese lithium-ion battery industry is very well established and will continue to grow. Marubeni's wide network of industry contacts in the battery cell and materials space, as well as in the recycling community, will help Electra to diversify its black mass sourcing options for our lithium-ion battery recycling operations."

Incentive Plan Grants

In accordance with the Company's 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan, the Company has issued 639,959 Deferred Shares Units (DSUs), 205,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs), 325,000 Performance Share Units (PSUs) and 4,000,935 stock options to Directors, Officers, Employees and Contractors of the Company. Long-term incentive grants are an important retention and incentive tool for key employees, and a mechanism to align interests with shareholders. DSUs vest immediately but may not be exercised until a director or officer ceases to serve the Company. RSUs will vest in three equal tranches and will be settled in shares. PSUs will be subject to achievement of strategic priorities relating to the refinery project and will vest in two equal tranches, settling in shares. The stock options grant employees the right to purchase common shares of Electra at yesterday's closing price of $0.30 for a period of five years and vest over a three-year period. All grants are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas, to conduct importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business activities across wide-ranging fields including lifestyle, ICT & real estate business, forest products, food, agri business, chemicals, energy, metals & mineral resources, power business, infrastructure project, aerospace & ship, finance & leasing business, construction, industrial machinery & mobility, and next generation business development.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (the " Company " or " Electra ") announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program ") that allows the Company to issue up to $20,000,000 of common shares (the " Common Shares ") from treasury to the public from time to time, at the Company's discretion.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company" or "Electra") today announced it has signed a five-year cobalt tolling contract and amended the previous concluded five-year cobalt hydroxide feed purchase agreement with Glencore.  The Company intends to produce a traceable, low carbon battery grade cobalt product for the electric vehicle market and the parties will market the Canadian-made cobalt sulfate as a premium brand product that is sustainably mined and refined with renewable hydroelectric power.

HIGHLIGHTS

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging drill core assay results from the on-going 2021 exploration and in-fill drill program at the San Andres zone of the Punitaqui mine complex ("Punitaqui") in Chile. Punitaqui is slated for resumption of copper concentrate production in the second half of 2022.

San Andres is the "normal" fault displaced upper portion of the adjacent Cinabrio copper deposit that is part of Punitaqui. Cinabrio was the primary source of copper for the Punitaqui mill which typically produced between 20 and 25 million pounds of copper annually and was operated for nine plus years by each of Glencore and Xiana Mining. The San Andres zone is one of several historic zones within BMR's Punitaqui project with partially delineated resource potential and established underground access. Historic wide-spaced drilling completed by the previous operators between 2011- 2020 totaled 9,676 meters in 76 holes.

Excellent assay results from both 17M and 50 West Zones provide continuous expansion to known mineralization and the upcoming resource update

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its high-grade silver deposit at Castle East with excellent intercepts from the 17M and 50 West Zones. These drill results will be included in the planned major resource update expected by the end of Q1 2022.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Excellent assay results from both 17M and 50 West Zones provide continuous expansion to known mineralization and the upcoming resource update.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement of 8% unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") previously announced in the Company's news releases of January 14, 2022, and January 24, 2022 (the "Offering").

Gross proceeds for the Second Tranche total C$698,960. Together with the first tranche of the Offering, which closed on January 24, 2022, for gross proceeds of C$3,250,000, the Company raised an aggregate of C$3,948,960 under the Offering.

Group Ten Metals (OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX.V: PGE), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on its large-scale Stillwater West battery and precious metals project in Montana, USA, today announced that Michael Rowley, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16 th 2022.

DATE: February 16 th , 2022
TIME: 2:30 ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

Located only 5 km from Agnico Eagle's Macassa Mine, one of the highest-grade gold mines in the world with over 5 million ounces poured, this third property acquisition of 190 hectares amalgamates 1,000 hectares of highly prospective land situated in the most prolific high-grade gold-bearing area of Northern Ontario.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement to acquire the 190 hectares, known as the Allsopp property (the "Property") to expand it's prospective Eby-Otto gold property.

