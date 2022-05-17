Cobalt Investing News

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") announces that it has updated its at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") to issue up to C$20,000,000 (or its equivalent in U.S. currency) of common shares ("Common Shares") in the United States and Canada from time to time, at Electra's discretion. The update is to permit sales of Common Shares under the ATM Program into the United States following Electra's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") on April 27, 2022 .

Sales of Common Shares, if any, under the ATM Program in the United States and Canada  will be completed in accordance with the terms of an amended and restated equity distribution agreement (the "Distribution Agreement") dated May 17, 2022 among Electra, CIBC World Markets Inc. (the "Canadian Agent") and CIBC World Markets Corp. (the "U.S. Agent", and together with the Canadian Agent, the "Agents").

Sales of Common Shares through the Agents, acting as agents, will be made through "at the market" issuances on Nasdaq, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") or any other trading markets for Common Shares in the United States and Canada at the market price prevailing at the time of each sale, and, as a result, sale prices may vary. The U.S. Agent is not registered as a dealer in any Canadian jurisdiction and, accordingly, the U.S. Agent will only sell Common Shares on marketplaces in the United States and is not permitted to and will not, directly or indirectly, advertise or solicit offers to purchase any Common Shares in Canada . The Canadian Agent may only sell Common Shares on marketplaces in Canada .

The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in Electra's sole discretion. The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the issuance and sale of all of the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program and December 26, 2022 , unless terminated prior to such date by Electra or the Agents. Electra intends to use the net proceeds from sales of Common Shares under the ATM Program, if any, for growth initiatives relating to its battery materials complex, for Iron Creek exploration activities and for general corporate purposes.

The offering under the ATM Program is being made pursuant to an amended and restated prospectus supplement dated May 17, 2022 (the "U.S. Prospectus Supplement") to Electra's U.S. base prospectus (the "U.S. Base Prospectus") included in its registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 16, 2022 , and pursuant to an amended and restated prospectus supplement dated May 17, 2022 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to Electra's Canadian short form base shelf prospectus dated November 26, 2020 , as amended pursuant to amendment no. 1 dated November 30, 2021 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus" and together with the Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and the Registration Statement, the "Offering Documents"). Before you invest, you should read the Offering Documents and other documents that Electra has filed for more complete information about Electra, the Distribution Agreement and the ATM Program. The U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and the Registration Statement are available on EDGAR at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , and the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus are available on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com . Alternatively, the Canadian Agent will send copies of the Offering Documents to Canadian investors upon request by contacting the Canadian Agent at 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8 or by telephone at 1-416-956-6378 or by email at Mailbox.CanadianProspectus@cibc.com and the U.S. Agent will send copies of the Offering Documents to United States investors upon request by contacting the U.S. Agent at 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8 or by telephone at 1-416-956-6378 or by email at Mailbox.USProspectus@cibc.com .

Listing of Common Shares sold pursuant to the ATM Program on Nasdaq and TSX-V will be subject to fulfilling all applicable listing requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra's core strategy is to produce low carbon, ethically sourced battery materials for the North American electric vehicle supply chain. Electra is specifically focused on creating the first integrated battery materials park in North America , providing refined cobalt, nickel and recycled battery materials to North American battery precursor manufacturers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA .

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the expected sale of Common Shares under the ATM Program, the price, volume and timing of the sale and distribution of Common Shares under the ATM Program, the anticipated use of proceeds of any offering under the ATM Program and statements regarding the anticipated benefits and impacts of the ATM Program. Forward-looking statements are based on Electra's current beliefs and assumptions as to the outcome and timing of future events, including, but not limited to, that Electra makes sales of Common Shares under the ATM Program, that the proceeds of any offering conducted under the ATM Program will be deployed as anticipated and the anticipated benefits and impacts of the ATM Program being realized. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the ability of Electra to successfully close a financing, including the completion of any sales under the ATM Program, the price, volume and timing of sale of Common Shares under the ATM Program not being determinable at this time, the anticipated use of proceeds from any offering made under the Offering Documents and any offerings to be conducted thereunder including the ATM Program, the benefits and impacts of the ATM Program not being as anticipated, the risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of Electra to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties and other such factors as are set forth in the Offering Documents, as well as the other risks described under the headings "Financial Risk Factors" and "Business Risks and Uncertainties" in Electra's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in Electra's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 . Although Electra  believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this press release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra  disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Electra Drilling Intersects High Grade Cobalt, Extends Mineralization at Idaho Project

Electra Drilling Intersects High Grade Cobalt, Extends Mineralization at Idaho Project

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") is pleased to announce that drilling at its cobalt-copper mineral project in Idaho has successfully extended mineralization by an additional 180 metres to the east of the current deposit as well as down dip from the eastern edge of the resource zone.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Cobalt is an essential ingredient in long range electric vehicle batteries and the U.S. automotive industry is entirely reliant on foreign supplies of this critical mineral

  • Five of six exploration holes drilled in the most recent drill campaign intersected high grade cobalt mineralization, including:

    • 2.5 metres at 0.2% cobalt in hole IC21-04
    • 1.4 metres at 0.4% cobalt in hole IC21-05
    • 2.4 metres at 0.2% cobalt in hole IC21-05A
  • Cobalt mineralization remains open along strike in both directions and the final three holes to be reported intersected the mineralized stratigraphy over a depth extent of 400 meters to the east of the current resource

"As expected, drill results on the eastern side of the deposit confirm that the mineralized system has considerable growth potential along strike and at depth" said Dan Pace , Principal Geologist. "Additional drilling to the east of Iron Creek will target zones where the cobalt mineralization may thicken in structural traps. Drilling is also planned for the Ruby zone located 1.5 kilometers to the southeast, where cobalt mineralization can be traced for approximately 300 meters on surface, with 27 surface rock chip samples with assays of up to 0.9%."

Electra Approved to List on Nasdaq Capital Markets; Management to Ring the Closing Bell

Electra Approved to List on Nasdaq Capital Markets; Management to Ring the Closing Bell

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today announced that the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has approved the listing of Electra's common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). Electra will commence trading on Nasdaq on April 27, 2022 under the ticker symbol "ELBM". Electra's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol "ELBM".

"Listing on the Nasdaq is a significant milestone for Electra and a natural next step in the evolution of the Company," said Mr. Trent Mell , CEO. "With the heightened interest in electric vehicles, decarbonization, critical minerals and onshoring supply chains, we felt it was important to increase our presence in our primary market for our ultra low carbon battery materials. We are pleased to offer our shareholders the ability to trade on a major U.S. exchange and the expected increase in liquidity will support our Company well over the long-term. We look forward to introducing Electra to a new and larger investor base.

"Phase 1 of Electra's Battery Materials Park involves the commissioning of North America's first battery grade cobalt refinery in December of this year. Funding was secured in 2021 to take the hydrometallurgical refinery through construction and into commissioning."

Concurrent with the commencement of trading on Nasdaq, Electra's common shares will cease trading on the OTC Markets. Shareholders are not required to take any action. Electra recommends that investors who bought shares on the OTC Markets monitor their brokerage accounts to ensure their holdings are updated to correctly reflect the new ticker symbol.

Electra to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell

Management will participate in a closing bell ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET , in celebration of its listing. Trent Mell , CEO, will ring the Closing Bell alongside members of Electra's team.

The bell ringing event can be viewed on Nasdaq.com live stream at: https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/10228408

Electra's core strategy is to produce low carbon, ethically sourced battery materials for the North American electric vehicle supply chain. The Company is specifically focused on creating the first integrated battery materials park in North America , providing refined cobalt, nickel and recycled battery materials to North American battery precursor manufacturers.

The first phase of this strategy is to expand and bring into production the Company's ultra low carbon hydrometallurgical refinery in Ontario, Canada . Construction of Phase 1 remains on schedule to commence commissioning of the expanded refinery in December 2022 and initially ramp-up to 5,000 tonnes of contained cobalt production per year, with steady state production achieved by mid-2023. Subject to future permits and market conditions, the Company plans to increase production capacity to a 6,500 tonne per annum run rate by mid-2024.

Prior to commissioning its cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra intends to complete a bulk sample processing of lithium-ion battery material known as "black mass" in Q3, leveraging existing refinery infrastructure. The objective is to demonstrate the effectiveness of its process flowsheet to recover the majority of lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and graphite content from lithium batteries prior to construction of its commercial plant, which is targeted for 2023.

A study is underway in partnership with the Government of Canada , the Government of Ontario , Glencore plc and Talon Metals on engineering, permitting, socio-economic and cost studies associated with the construction of a nickel sulfate plant as well as a battery precursor cathode active materials (PCAM) plant adjacent to Electra's cobalt refinery and recycling plant.

Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra is positioning itself to be an integral part of the North American battery supply chain by providing low carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include statements about the timing of trading on Nasdaq, trading liquidity, and investment base characteristics. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the timing of commencement of trading of Electra's common shares on Nasdaq being delayed and the other risks described under the headings "Financial Risk Factors" and "Business Risks and Uncertainties" in Electra's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in Electra's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 . Although Electra believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this press release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Electra Provides Corporate Update

Electra Provides Corporate Update

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today provided an update on its Battery Materials Park project along with leadership changes, including the departure of Chief Financial Officer Ryan Snyder . Mr. Snyder has accepted a new opportunity with a senior precious metals producer and will be leaving Electra at the end of April.

"We are fortunate to have had someone of Ryan's calibre at Electra over the past several years, as we were building our business. As we approach commercial production from Phase 1 of our Battery Materials Park, I am truly disappointed to see him leave but I fully respect his decision to pursue a new challenge with a global miner. On behalf of the Board and the senior leadership team, I thank Ryan for his immeasurable contributions to Electra and wish him well in his next endeavour," said Mr. Trent Mell , Chief Executive Officer.

Electra Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Electra Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) (" Electra " or the " Company ") announces that effective at the close of business on April 12, 2022 the Company will consolidate (the " Consolidation ") its outstanding common share capital on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation share for every eighteen (18) pre-Consolidation shares. At the opening of markets on April 13, 2022 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "ELBM" and the new CUSIP: 28474P201.

The Consolidation is being undertaken in preparation for a potential listing of the common shares of the Company on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (" Nasdaq "). The Consolidation was previously approved by shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting held on December 2 , 2021.

As of the date of this news release, the Company has 562,414,189 common shares issued and outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 31,245,233 common shares issued and outstanding. The exercise price and number of common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding options, warrants and convertible notes will also be proportionally adjusted upon completion of the Consolidation.

A letter of transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders once the Consolidation has taken effect. The letter of transmittal contains instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates evidencing their pre-Consolidation shares for new share certificates representing the number of post-Consolidation shares to which they are entitled.

Beneficial shareholders holding their shares through a brokerage may be subject to different procedures for obtaining their post-Consolidation shares. If shareholders have any questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their respective brokerage or intermediary.

Readers are cautioned that while the Company has applied for listing on Nasdaq, completion of a listing is subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. There can be no assurance that a listing will be completed, and in the event a listing is completed it is contemplated that the common shares of the Company would continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Electra is planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park is expected to host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

For more information visit www.ElectraBMC.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Electra Strengthens ESG Leadership

Electra Strengthens ESG Leadership

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today announced the appointment of Renata Cardoso as Vice-President, Sustainability and Low Carbon. In this capacity, Renata will have overall responsibility for the Company's mission to exceed global ESG norms in the industry, in line with Electra's business objective to be the partner of choice in the EV market. Ms. Cardoso is joining the Company after 15 years with global miner Vale. Ms. Cardoso has extensive experience leading corporate sustainability and climate change strategy in the international mining and metals industry.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Electra is committed to being the most sustainable and lowest GHG producer of battery materials in the world
  • As a key member of the senior leadership team, Ms. Cardoso will guide the development of ESG strategy
  • In her previous roles, Ms. Cardoso led cross functional teams to develop and implement a low carbon roadmap for operations across Canada , Indonesia , UK and Brazil

"We are very pleased to have attracted a global leader in sustainability to our organization," said Trent Mell , CEO. "Renata's track record in climate change management, sustainability strategy and transparency will serve Electra well as we commission our cobalt sulfate refinery in December and advance our battery recycling plant in 2023. We intend to have the lowest carbon footprint of all cobalt sulfate producers in the world, and Renata will oversee our journey to carbon neutrality and ensure that the same standards are applied to all phases of future growth."

"It is an honour to join Electra as the company executes its strategic plan to become the most sustainable battery materials company in the world," said Renata Cardoso . "The North American battery materials supply chain is quickly evolving and our leading ESG credentials will be what establishes Electra as an industry leader."

Ms. Cardoso is a seasoned professional from one of the largest mining companies in the world. An economist by training who also holds an MBA, Renata began her career in Vale's corporate strategy group. In 2008, she transitioned to help create Vale's approach for Sustainability with responsibilities for climate change management, sustainability strategy and transparency, and social and environmental indicators performance management. In 2019, she joined Vale Canada, last serving in low carbon initiatives, leading cross functional teams to develop and implement a low carbon roadmap for operations in Canada , Indonesia , UK and Brazil .

Corporate Matters

In accordance with the Company's long term incentive plan, Electra has granted incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 350,000 pre-consolidation common shares of Electra exercisable at the previous day's closing price of C$0.32 for a period of five years. The stock options will vest in three equal tranches on the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date. Long-term incentive grants are a key retention and incentive tool for key employees and new hires and remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Electra is planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park is expected to host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

