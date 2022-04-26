Cobalt Investing News

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today announced that the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has approved the listing of Electra's common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). Electra will commence trading on Nasdaq on April 27, 2022 under the ticker symbol "ELBM". Electra's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol "ELBM".

"Listing on the Nasdaq is a significant milestone for Electra and a natural next step in the evolution of the Company," said Mr. Trent Mell , CEO. "With the heightened interest in electric vehicles, decarbonization, critical minerals and onshoring supply chains, we felt it was important to increase our presence in our primary market for our ultra low carbon battery materials. We are pleased to offer our shareholders the ability to trade on a major U.S. exchange and the expected increase in liquidity will support our Company well over the long-term. We look forward to introducing Electra to a new and larger investor base.

"Phase 1 of Electra's Battery Materials Park involves the commissioning of North America's first battery grade cobalt refinery in December of this year. Funding was secured in 2021 to take the hydrometallurgical refinery through construction and into commissioning."

Concurrent with the commencement of trading on Nasdaq, Electra's common shares will cease trading on the OTC Markets. Shareholders are not required to take any action. Electra recommends that investors who bought shares on the OTC Markets monitor their brokerage accounts to ensure their holdings are updated to correctly reflect the new ticker symbol.

Electra to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell

Management will participate in a closing bell ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET , in celebration of its listing. Trent Mell , CEO, will ring the Closing Bell alongside members of Electra's team.

The bell ringing event can be viewed on Nasdaq.com live stream at: https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/10228408

Electra's core strategy is to produce low carbon, ethically sourced battery materials for the North American electric vehicle supply chain. The Company is specifically focused on creating the first integrated battery materials park in North America , providing refined cobalt, nickel and recycled battery materials to North American battery precursor manufacturers.

The first phase of this strategy is to expand and bring into production the Company's ultra low carbon hydrometallurgical refinery in Ontario, Canada . Construction of Phase 1 remains on schedule to commence commissioning of the expanded refinery in December 2022 and initially ramp-up to 5,000 tonnes of contained cobalt production per year, with steady state production achieved by mid-2023. Subject to future permits and market conditions, the Company plans to increase production capacity to a 6,500 tonne per annum run rate by mid-2024.

Prior to commissioning its cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra intends to complete a bulk sample processing of lithium-ion battery material known as "black mass" in Q3, leveraging existing refinery infrastructure. The objective is to demonstrate the effectiveness of its process flowsheet to recover the majority of lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and graphite content from lithium batteries prior to construction of its commercial plant, which is targeted for 2023.

A study is underway in partnership with the Government of Canada , the Government of Ontario , Glencore plc and Talon Metals on engineering, permitting, socio-economic and cost studies associated with the construction of a nickel sulfate plant as well as a battery precursor cathode active materials (PCAM) plant adjacent to Electra's cobalt refinery and recycling plant.

Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra is positioning itself to be an integral part of the North American battery supply chain by providing low carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements.

Electra Provides Corporate Update

Electra Provides Corporate Update

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today provided an update on its Battery Materials Park project along with leadership changes, including the departure of Chief Financial Officer Ryan Snyder . Mr. Snyder has accepted a new opportunity with a senior precious metals producer and will be leaving Electra at the end of April.

"We are fortunate to have had someone of Ryan's calibre at Electra over the past several years, as we were building our business. As we approach commercial production from Phase 1 of our Battery Materials Park, I am truly disappointed to see him leave but I fully respect his decision to pursue a new challenge with a global miner. On behalf of the Board and the senior leadership team, I thank Ryan for his immeasurable contributions to Electra and wish him well in his next endeavour," said Mr. Trent Mell , Chief Executive Officer.

Electra Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Electra Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) (" Electra " or the " Company ") announces that effective at the close of business on April 12, 2022 the Company will consolidate (the " Consolidation ") its outstanding common share capital on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation share for every eighteen (18) pre-Consolidation shares. At the opening of markets on April 13, 2022 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "ELBM" and the new CUSIP: 28474P201.

The Consolidation is being undertaken in preparation for a potential listing of the common shares of the Company on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (" Nasdaq "). The Consolidation was previously approved by shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting held on December 2 , 2021.

As of the date of this news release, the Company has 562,414,189 common shares issued and outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 31,245,233 common shares issued and outstanding. The exercise price and number of common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding options, warrants and convertible notes will also be proportionally adjusted upon completion of the Consolidation.

A letter of transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders once the Consolidation has taken effect. The letter of transmittal contains instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates evidencing their pre-Consolidation shares for new share certificates representing the number of post-Consolidation shares to which they are entitled.

Beneficial shareholders holding their shares through a brokerage may be subject to different procedures for obtaining their post-Consolidation shares. If shareholders have any questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their respective brokerage or intermediary.

Readers are cautioned that while the Company has applied for listing on Nasdaq, completion of a listing is subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. There can be no assurance that a listing will be completed, and in the event a listing is completed it is contemplated that the common shares of the Company would continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Electra is planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park is expected to host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

For more information visit www.ElectraBMC.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements.

Electra Strengthens ESG Leadership

Electra Strengthens ESG Leadership

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today announced the appointment of Renata Cardoso as Vice-President, Sustainability and Low Carbon. In this capacity, Renata will have overall responsibility for the Company's mission to exceed global ESG norms in the industry, in line with Electra's business objective to be the partner of choice in the EV market. Ms. Cardoso is joining the Company after 15 years with global miner Vale. Ms. Cardoso has extensive experience leading corporate sustainability and climate change strategy in the international mining and metals industry.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Electra is committed to being the most sustainable and lowest GHG producer of battery materials in the world
  • As a key member of the senior leadership team, Ms. Cardoso will guide the development of ESG strategy
  • In her previous roles, Ms. Cardoso led cross functional teams to develop and implement a low carbon roadmap for operations across Canada , Indonesia , UK and Brazil

"We are very pleased to have attracted a global leader in sustainability to our organization," said Trent Mell , CEO. "Renata's track record in climate change management, sustainability strategy and transparency will serve Electra well as we commission our cobalt sulfate refinery in December and advance our battery recycling plant in 2023. We intend to have the lowest carbon footprint of all cobalt sulfate producers in the world, and Renata will oversee our journey to carbon neutrality and ensure that the same standards are applied to all phases of future growth."

"It is an honour to join Electra as the company executes its strategic plan to become the most sustainable battery materials company in the world," said Renata Cardoso . "The North American battery materials supply chain is quickly evolving and our leading ESG credentials will be what establishes Electra as an industry leader."

Ms. Cardoso is a seasoned professional from one of the largest mining companies in the world. An economist by training who also holds an MBA, Renata began her career in Vale's corporate strategy group. In 2008, she transitioned to help create Vale's approach for Sustainability with responsibilities for climate change management, sustainability strategy and transparency, and social and environmental indicators performance management. In 2019, she joined Vale Canada, last serving in low carbon initiatives, leading cross functional teams to develop and implement a low carbon roadmap for operations in Canada , Indonesia , UK and Brazil .

Corporate Matters

In accordance with the Company's long term incentive plan, Electra has granted incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 350,000 pre-consolidation common shares of Electra exercisable at the previous day's closing price of C$0.32 for a period of five years. The stock options will vest in three equal tranches on the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date. Long-term incentive grants are a key retention and incentive tool for key employees and new hires and remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Electra is planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park is expected to host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements.

Electra Files Year-End 2021 Financial Results

Electra Files Year-End 2021 Financial Results

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBM) ("Electra") today announced the filing of its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

For complete details of the consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or the Company's website ( www.electrabmc.com ).

The Company continues to advance its plans to develop North America's only Battery Materials Park. In line with phase one of the Company's strategic plan, Electra remains on schedule to commission its expanded refinery in December 2022 , at which time it will become the first refiner of battery-grade cobalt sulfate in North America and the second largest outside of China .

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Cash of C$58.6 million as of December 31, 2021 .

  • Closing of an additional US$7.5 million of additional convertible notes in October 2022 on the same terms as the first tranche of convertible notes that closed on September 2, 2021 .

  • Refinery capital costs committed of C$38 million (inclusive of C$12 million spent to date), representing 46% of the total capital budget. The solvent extraction design and manufacturing contract was awarded to Metso-Outotec during the fourth quarter.

  • Receipt of final approvals for the Refinery's Air and Noise permit, Industrial Sewage Works permit, and closure plan.

The Company launched a new at-the-market equity program (the "2022 ATM Program") in January 2022 for the issuance of up to $20 million in common shares from treasury. The Company has issued a total of 2,754,300 common shares under the 2022 ATM Program at an average price of $0.2964 per share, providing gross proceeds of $816,243 .  A commission of $20,406 was paid to CIBC Capital Markets in relation to these distributions.

Electra is planning to build a fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park is expected to host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements.

Electra Announces Offtake Agreement for Recycled Battery Material

Electra Announces Offtake Agreement for Recycled Battery Material

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today announced an offtake agreement for nickel and cobalt produced from a battery recycling plant that it expects to commission in 2023 at its Battery Materials Park north of Toronto . Under the agreement, Glencore AG will purchase the nickel and cobalt products until the end of 2024 on market-based terms.

HIGHLIGHTS

Sherritt Provides Notice of First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on May 11, 2022. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on May 12, 2022 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's first quarter 2022 financial and operational performance.

Noble Minerals Acquires a Copper-Precious Metal Prospect near Hearst, Ontario

Noble Minerals Acquires a Copper-Precious Metal Prospect near Hearst, Ontario

140 kg Boulder Discovered Containing 71.8% Copper, 252 g/t Silver, 3.79 g/t Gold and 6.65 g/t Platinum Group Metals

Ellis Martin Report: Group Ten Metals Inc. Interview with CEO Michael Rowley

Ellis Martin Report: Group Ten Metals Inc. Interview with CEO Michael Rowley

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE) (OTCMKTS:PGEZF) (FRA:5D32) is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions.

The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana. Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

Michael Rowley has over 25 years executive experience in the exploration, mineral testing, and mine environmental industries, including capital markets and operations. One of Group Ten's founding shareholders and Directors, Mr. Rowley is active in additional publicly-traded companies, including fellow Metallic Group member, Granite Creek Copper.

cobalt on periodic table

Cobalt Market Update: Q1 2022 in Review

Battery metals continue to make headlines as interest in electric vehicles (EVs) surges.

The first quarter of 2022 brought strong demand for cobalt, which supported higher prices and also helped some cobalt stocks experience strong year-to-date gains.

Read on to learn what happened in the cobalt market in Q1, including the main supply and demand dynamics and what market participants are expecting for the rest of the year.

Fortune Minerals Confirms New Zone At NICO Project

Fortune Minerals Confirms New Zone At NICO Project

Continuity of cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper intercepts established in Peanut Lake Zone

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to report results from the 2021 drill program on its 100%-owned NICO Critical Minerals project (" NICO Project ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and Alberta. The NICO Project is comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine, mill and concentrator in the NWT and a planned hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta's Industustrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton to process metal concentrates into value added products. The Mineral Reserves for the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper deposit (" NICO Deposit ") contain 33.1 million metric tonnes containing 37.3 million kilograms of cobalt, 1.1 million Troy ounces of gold, 46.3 million kilograms of bismuth, and 12.3 million kilograms of copper. Drilling was caried out at the end of 2021 in order to test four prospects that had been identified in earlier geophysical surveys and a 1997 drill program. The recent drilling succesfully confirmed continuity of cobalt-gold-bismuth and local copper mineralization in the Peanut Lake Zone, located 800 metres southeast of the NICO Deposit and also identified a potential east strike extension of the deposit.

Noble Closes Transactions with Canada Nickel

Noble Closes Transactions with Canada Nickel

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 20, 2022 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Noble") (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has closed the Sale Transaction and Option Transaction with Canada Nickel Company Inc. which were approved at the shareholders' meeting held on March 14, 2022. For further details on the Sale Transaction and Option Transaction, please refer to the news releases issued on November 22, 2021, February 24, 2022, and March 15, 2022.

