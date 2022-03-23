East Side Games Group CEO Darcy Taylor: Record Revenue and Daily Active Users in Q4
East Side Games Group CEO Darcy Taylor shared that the company's revenue was $93.2 million in 2021, up 37 percent from 2020's revenue of $68.1 million.
East Side Games Group CEO Darcy Taylor: A Record Revenue and Daily Active Users in Q4youtu.be
East Side Games Group (TSX:EAGR) CEO Darcy Taylor discussed the company's record-breaking Q4: $28.6 million in revenue and a player audience of 348,154 daily active users.
Taylor attributed this exciting growth to "the discoverability of our games, and the fact that we have such big brands associated with them, that allow consumers or players to find our games much more easily when they're searching online."
East Side Games Group is the largest free-to-play mobile game company in Canada; it is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and has a diverse portfolio of 12 games. Since its inception in 2018, the company has established strong brand partnerships with the likes of RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Office, Star Trek and Doctor Who.
“We've been growing quite well over the past two years, to the point we've set last year record revenue, record quarterly revenue for Q4, as well as a record player audience. We feel that we've been weathering some of the turbulence in the industry quite well from a business growth perspective, as well as a stock perspective where we've seen a lot of the industry down upwards of 50 percent. We've been up over the last three months, and I'd say trading fairly sideways year-to-date this year,” said Taylor.
In a press release, the company reported 2021 revenue of $93.2 million, up by 37 percent from 2020's revenue of $68.1 million. In the same release, East Side Games Group highlights that a record player audience was achieved in Q4, with daily active users reaching 348,154, a 21 percent year-over-year increase.
Taylor talked about a huge market shift, commenting on "some changes with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on their IDFA, or identifier for users, which definitely had some impact on those who either didn't have strong IP or strong growth teams." He shared that the success of his company in weathering this change can be credited to discoverability and brand recognition.
Taylor is excited about the year ahead, and said East Side Games Group will continue to grow its game kit platform. “We'll continue to expand our partners over time, which allows us to scale at a rate well ahead of what a traditional studio would be able to do," he said.Watch the full interview of East Side Games Group CEO Darcy Taylor above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by East Side Games Group (TSX:EAGR). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by East Side Games Group in order to help investors learn more about the company. East Side Games Group is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with East Side Games Group and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.