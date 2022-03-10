Record full year revenue of $93.2M growing by 37% vs full year 2020 Record Q4 revenue of $28.6M increased by 49% vs same period last year Record Q4 player audience Annual adjusted EBITDA of $7.4M The Office: Somehow We Manage achieves Top 10 Most Downloaded Games Ranking in the US on iOS* All figures are as reported under IFRS *Source: Data Ai East Side Games Group Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game ...

EAGR:CA