E-Power Resources Inc. to Begin Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under the Symbol “EPR” on January 13, 2023


E-Power Resources Inc (“E-Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares(the “Shares”) have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and that trading of the Shares is expected to commence at market open on January 13, 2023.

The Shares will trade under the symbol “EPR” and the ISIN and CUSIP numbers of the Shares are, respectively, CA26886Q1063 and 26886Q106.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration,and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jamie Lavigne
President, Director
+1 (438) 701-3736
info@e-powerresources.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Allstatements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans,programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, includingstatements regarding the date on which the Shares are expected to begin trading on the CSE are "forward-lookingstatements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company basedon information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties,including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, whichmay cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and theCompany undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whetheras a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

South Star Battery Metals Successfully Completes Maiden Drilling for Its Graphite Project in Alabama, US and Announces Positive Preliminary Results

Highlights:

  • Successful completion of 12 hole maiden diamond drilling program ( 506m ) confirming at- or near-surface mineralization with a total of 324.5 meters of mineralization and an average weighted grade of 2.12% Cg.
  • All the holes have significant intervals with grades typically ranging from 1.5% to 4.5% Cg and consistent mineralized zones.
  • All information and data will be compiled and used to complete the maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate planned for Q1 2023.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drilling campaign and complete assay results on schedule at its Ceylon Project in Coosa County, Alabama United States.  The drill program was carried out by Logan Drilling USA and consisted of 12 holes of HQ core and totaled 506 meters. Sample assays for all 12 holes were completed at Activation Laboratory Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Ontario, Canada .

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of a Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement" or the "Offering") for total proceeds of C$230,166 . This Offering is related to the Company's previous private placement completed in November 2022 (See press release dated Nov. 16, 2022 ), but funds were received in January of 2023. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration, development, Phase 1 construction activities, corporate G&A and general working capital requirements. Phase 1 commercial production is planned for Q4 2023.

NMG Issues Positive Results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Uatnan Mining Project - One of the World's Largest Graphite Projects in Development with Indicative NPV in Excess of C$2 Billion

+ Preliminary economic assessment of the Uatnan Mining Project demonstrates attractive economics for a targeted production of approximately 500,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate per annum over a 24-year life of mine, making it one of the World's largest graphite projects in development.

+ The Uatnan Mining Project covers Mason Graphite's Lac Guéret graphite deposit located in Québec, Canada.

glowing graphite molecule

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2023

Graphite is an essential raw material used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and as sales of EVs continue to grow, market watchers believe demand for the battery metal will surge.

Despite discussions on battery chemistry changes and new technological breakthroughs, many experts think graphite will remain a dominant element in EV batteries for at least the next decade. Both synthetic graphite and natural graphite, in the form of the intermediate product spherical graphite, are used in the anodes of lithium-ion batteries.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks at key trends in the graphite market in 2022 and the graphite forecast for 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Capitalizes Accrued Interests

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) announces today the capitalization of accrued interests as part of a previously announced private placement.

Settlement of accrued interests

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Equipment Refinancing by Ozzieâs, Inc. , Generating Proceeds of US$2 Million

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed an equipment refinancing transaction through its 100%-owned subsidiary, Ozzie's, Inc., ("Ozzie's") which operates in the equipment rental and sales sector, servicing pipeline and renewable energy companies (the " Transaction ").

