Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Beyond Oil Featured in Television Report by Israel's Broadcast Network

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Golden Mile Resources

G88:AU

Horizon Minerals

HRZ:AU
2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Dynasty Gold (TSXV:DYG)

Dynasty Gold: Gold-focused Exploration with High-grade Gold Assets in Canada and the US


Dynasty Gold (TSXV:DYG) offers a compelling investment value proposition with its 100-percent-owned Thundercloud and Golden Repeat gold assets in Canada and the US. The company is advancing its key asset, the high-grade Thundercloud gold project, located in Northwest Ontario, Canada, a highly prospective property with significant exploration upside. The property was acquired from Teck Resources in 2021, with $10 million in previous exploration expenditure and an NI 43-101 resource estimate completed in December 2021.

The Thundercloud gold project is located in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada. Thundercloud spans 2,250 hectares and is part of the Wabigoon Subprovince, known for hosting several significant gold deposits. The project has been de-risked by the amount of drilling by Teck Resources in the 2000s. Dynasty has benefited from Teck’s datasets and is able to expedite its exploration and advance it to the current resource within two years from its maiden drill program on the property.

Dynasty Gold's Thundercloud project

Historical drilling and exploration at Thundercloud have identified several zones of gold mineralization, with high-grade intercepts suggesting the presence of an extensive gold system

Company Highlights

  • Dynasty Gold has two highly prospective, high-grade gold projects in North America - Thundercloud and Golden Repeat.
  • The flagship Thundercloud project, acquired from Teck Resources in 2021 and with more than $10 million in previous exploration expenditures, is the current focus of Dynasty’s exploration and drilling program.
  • Drilling and exploration work done by Dynasty to date has effectively increased the resource at Thundercloud from 187,000 ounces inferred to 232,000 ounces measured and indicated at a high grade of 8.04 g/t gold at 3.03 g/t cut-off, a possible open-pit operation. At 0.5 g/t cut-off, the project hosts 439,000 oz at 2.14 g/t. To date, more than 90 percent of the drill holes are less than 250 meters and 90 percent of the property has seen little drilling.
  • Thundercloud is a brownfield project with extensive historical data, making it a lower-risk investment compared to other greenfield exploration projects.
  • Dynasty’s second asset, the Golden Repeat gold project, is located within the Midas Gold Camp in Elko County, Nevada. The project is drill-ready with permits in place.

This Dynasty Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Dynasty Gold (TSXV:DYG) to receive an Investor Presentation

Dynasty Gold
Dynasty Gold Investor Kit

Dynasty Gold

Dynasty Gold


Tartana Minerals Limited

Nightflower Exploration Target Upgrade Following Antimony Price Increase

Drill intersection grades up 3.05m @ 9.0% Sb

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company), is pleased to advise that it has upgraded its Nightflower Exploration Target after reviewing its earlier estimation in light of the recent increases in the Antimony price. Nightflower is a high grade silver – lead deposit with, previously overlooked, significant Antimony credits.

Yvonne Blaszczyk, gold bars and chess piece.

Yvonne Blaszczyk: Gold, Silver — Last Call to Invest Before Prices Go Higher

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Yvonne Blaszczyk, president and CEO of BMG Group, shared her latest thoughts on the gold and silver markets, including her price forecasts for the months and years ahead.

She emphasized that a global perspective is key for understanding these metals as geopolitical turmoil unfolds.

"I think the incredible rise — meteoric rise — of gold in recent months is the best indicator in terms of what is happening around us," said Blaszczyk, emphasizing that the BRICS nations are a key driver of gold in particular.

Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG;OTCQB:GPTRF)

Grande Portage Resources: Advancing the High-grade Herbert Gold Project in Alaska


Aurum Resources

Aurum Hits 40m at 1.03 g/t Gold at Boundiali BD Target 1

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) (Aurum or the Company) is pleased to report further wide gold intercepts from step-back diamond drilling at BD Target 1 as part of ongoing diamond drilling at its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

+95% Gold and Antimony Recoveries at Auld Creek

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Auld Creek Project in Reefton.

Gareth Soloway, silver bars.

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at VerifiedInvesting.com, shared his latest price forecasts for gold and silver, as well as Bitcoin.

For gold his next target is US$2,660 per ounce, a level the metal could reach later this year or early next year.

Beyond that it's harder to make a concrete prediction, but history shows the yellow metal could rise to the US$6,000 level during this cycle. If it does, Soloway cautioned that macroeconomic problems would likely be prevalent.

Dynasty Gold
Dynasty Gold Investor Kit

Hertz Energy Enters Option to Acquire Harriman Antimony Property in Quebec

Bifurcation a Big Test of Miners’ Mettle

Forte Minerals Engages Stockworks Agency as Investor Relations Consultant to Enhance Communications

Chile Day Paris

Energy Investing

Hertz Energy Enters Option to Acquire Harriman Antimony Property in Quebec

Resource Investing

Bifurcation a Big Test of Miners’ Mettle

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Engages Stockworks Agency as Investor Relations Consultant to Enhance Communications

Base Metals Investing

Chile Day Paris

Rare Earth Investing

FY24 R&D Refund Advance Received to Accelerate Pilot Plant Automation and Safety Systems

resource investing

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

