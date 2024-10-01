Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Dynasty Gold Begins Phase Two 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Begins Phase Two 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce phase two of the Company's 2024 exploration program has started and its crew arrived at its Thundercloud property in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

"Drill results released on September 23, confirming grades up to 24.53 g/t gold within a broad zone of mineralization at Pelham, demonstrate the continuity of high-grade gold discovered in 2022 and 2023. These high-grade assay results have significantly expanded the resource (NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Report, dated September 27, 2021) in tonnage and grade," said Ivy Chong, president and CEO of Dynasty Gold Corp. "With additional drilling this fall and into next year, and gold trading above $2,600 an ounce, we anticipate the resource could expand considerably when the NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Report is updated."

Chong continues: "Drilling on the property in the last two years are shallow holes of less than 250 meters (m). Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and 90% of the property has not been systematically explored, providing excellent potential for resource expansion."

Pelham Zone Drilling Results

Drilling over the last three years at the Pelham Zone, in the central portion of the property, has delineated a zone of mineralization over a strike length of 450m and vertical extent of 150m to 200m, with typical intercepts from 50m to 160m averaging between 1 and 8.4 g/t gold with narrower, higher-grade intervals of 3m to 12m between 10 to 65 g/t.

*See Table 1 for selected sample results with intervals between 3m to 12m assaying above 10 g/t gold.

Table 1. Selected Results with Assays above 10 g/t Gold between 2022 to 2024 (This list is not exclusive. It does not include many 1.5m assays above 10 g/t in the data sets.)

 Hole NumberFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t)
DP22-02190.5193.53.065.2
DP22-03115.5125.09.550.3
DP23-01162.0165.03.019.3
And184.5187.53.018.3
DP23-03147.0153.06.010.4
DP23-04109.5121.512.011.1
DP23-1052.555.53.011.2
And69.072.03.018.1
TC24-02111.0114.03.011.0

 

Fall Drilling Plans Prioritized

Based on recent reprocessing of magnetic and IP data, the Pelham Zone mineralization is shown to coincide with magnetic and chargeability highs, which are believed to be associated with disseminated and veinlet pyrite and associated biotite-magnetite alteration. Several similar trending coincident magnetic and chargeability highs have been recognized in the West Contact Zone approximately 500 meters to 2,000 meters south of Pelham. In a follow-up to July's drilling, the remaining 4,000-meter drill program (announced on June 18, 2024) will drill test three to four targets in the West Contact Zone. Plans include prioritizing those targets that are known to be associated with chargeability high and anomalous rock chip samples from previous trenching and historic workings.

A reinterpretation of the structural controls for mineralization intersected in the first phase drilling in the Pelham Zone is currently underway. It is anticipated that following this review, an additional phase of drilling will be conducted in late 2024 or early 2025 to test for down-dip extensions to the mineralization, particularly in the Eastern Pelham Zone where Dynasty defined the high-grade core to the mineralization with its 2022 and 2023 drill programs.

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by E. Max Baker Ph.D. (F.AusIMM), Technical Director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated Sept. 27, 2021, can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Dynasty Gold Corp.

"Ivy Chong"_____________
Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Vancouver Office:
Ivy Chong
Phone: 604.633.2100. Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225213

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Dynasty Gold Continues to Hit Multiple High-Grade Intercepts up to 24.53 g/t Gold over a Broad Mineralized Zone in July 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Continues to Hit Multiple High-Grade Intercepts up to 24.53 g/t Gold over a Broad Mineralized Zone in July 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to release assay results for the initial phase of the 2024 drill program comprising 2,198 meters for its Thundercloud property. Thundercloud is located in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

Drilling was designed to test the extensions for the eastern and western limits of the defined mineralization. It has successfully intersected high-grade gold mineralization of 5.13 g/t over 18 meters from 97.5m to 115.5m, including 9.3 g/t over 4.5 meters and numerous 5 to 8+ g/t over 1.5m in TC24-02 (30 meters additional assay results are pending). Results confirm the high-grade mineralization that was discovered in 2022 and 2023 (see Figure 1) extending to the east of Pelham with consistent high grade running between 5 to 8+ g/t and to up to 24.53 g/t, intercepting from less than 100 meters below surface. It remains open at depth. Most holes were shallow within 200 meters of surface. Drilling also intersected broad zones of lower grade mineralization from 25 meters below surface with intercepts between 50 and 136 meters in length for grades up to 1.73 g/t (see Table 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Zodiac Gold Announces Exclusivity Agreement and Exploration Funding

Zodiac Gold Announces Exclusivity Agreement and Exploration Funding

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusivity agreement (the "Exclusivity Agreement") with Mable and Fable Limited ("Mable and Fable" or the "Investor"), an arm's-length private equity group focused on West African investments across various sectors including natural resources, banking, real estate, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors.

Pursuant to the Exclusivity Agreement, Zodiac Gold has agreed to negotiate exclusively with the Investor until December 31, 2024 with respect to a potential investment or strategic transaction between Zodiac Gold and the Investor. In exchange, the Investor has agreed to pay a US$2 million deposit to the Company (the "Deposit"), of which US$1 million will be funded immediately and US$1 million will be funded within 30 days.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Secures LOI For Launching Tailings Reprocessing Business In Arequipa, Peru

Element79 Gold Corp Secures LOI For Launching Tailings Reprocessing Business In Arequipa, Peru

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC September 26, 2024 TheNewswire Element79 Gold Corp (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0, Hereinafter "Element79 Gold") a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with S.M.R.L. PALAZA 16 (" Palaza "), marking a significant milestone in the Company's strategic efforts to restart the Lucero mine and concentrate its focus in the Arequipa, Peru region. This agreement represents a unique and substantial economic opportunity for both parties involved, with multiple additional social and environmental benefits for the local region and community.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Silver Crown Royalties

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Silver Crown Royalties

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage on Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (CBOE CA: SCRI) (OTCQX: SLCRF) ("SCRI," or "Company"). The new report by Couloir Capital's Mining Analyst, Tim Wright, MSc., CFA, is titled "An emerging pure-play silver royalty company."

Report excerpt: "With the royalty and streaming business model, the royalty/streaming company provides funds to an operation (exploration, mining, mill, autoclave) in need of capital and, in return, either receive a portion of future revenue generated by an operation (royalty) or a portion of the physical metal produced (streaming). Royalties often cover multiple minerals or metals and offer no investor protection but are generally registered on title. Streams offer minimal protection for investors, are generally not registered on title, tend to cover a single element/mineral, and are considered a secured debt instrument. Registered on title means that a royalty/streaming agreement is legally recognized and attached to the property itself. This ensures that the rights to receive proceeds from any production remain intact if the property is transferred or sold.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage on Prospect Ridge Resources

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage on Prospect Ridge Resources

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (CNX: PRR) ("PRR," or "Company"). The new report by Couloir's Senior Mining Analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng. Q.P., is titled "Extending the Golden Triangle with High-Grade Discoveries."

Report excerpt: "Prospect Ridge Resource Corporation is a Canadian-based public junior exploration company. The Company is exploring gold-silver-copper-rich mineralization on its Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects south of the Golden Triangle region of BC. The Company is financed to conduct its initial +2,000 m drilling program on its highest priority target, Copper Ridge. They raised over $5.2 million earlier in 2024, a positive indication of support for their management team and the projects."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Zodiac Gold Inc. Announces Significant Iron Ore Potential on Newly Acquired Exploration Licenses in Liberia

Zodiac Gold Inc. Announces Significant Iron Ore Potential on Newly Acquired Exploration Licenses in Liberia

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the discovery of a historical Mineral Resource and substantial iron formations through compilation and review of historical data. Theses findings pertain to the Company's recently acquired Bomi South and Bong West exploration licenses in Liberia.

Historical exploration, originally by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) (Geologic, Geophysical, and Mineral Localities Map by Wahl et al., 2007) and then West Peak Iron Limited ("West Peak Iron"), identified iron-bearing formations across Zodiac's project areas. Bong West includes an area in which a historical JORC compliant inferred mineral resource of 8 million tonnes at 35.91% Fe was announced by West Peak Iron on July 1, 2014 (see West Peak Iron press release). West Peak Iron also identified significant exploration target potential in the area.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Zodiac Gold Announces AGSM Results and Completion of Previously Announced Shares for Debt Settlement

Zodiac Gold Announces AGSM Results and Completion of Previously Announced Shares for Debt Settlement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on September 23, 2024 (the "AGSM").

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. David Kol, Mark Kol, Douglas Cater, Graham Warren and Michael Demeter were all elected as Directors of the Company. The shareholders appointed McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company, approved the Company's Equity Incentive Plan and a shares for debt settlement, all as set out in the Company's management information circular dated August 13, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

