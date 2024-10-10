Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Expertise with Strategic Partnership to Lead in White Hydrogen Sector

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Nickel Investor Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Dynasty Gold Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Results and Provides Thundercloud Drilling Update

Dynasty Gold Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Results and Provides Thundercloud Drilling Update

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from its 2024 annual general meeting held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Total vote counts represent more than 42% of total issued and outstanding shares. All resolutions put forward to the shareholders were approved. The following directors were elected to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company:

Ivy Chong99.98%
Roman Shklanka99.98%
Larry Kornze98.93%
Richard Redfern98.92%

Dynasty would like to thank its shareholders for their votes and attendance at the meeting.

Thundercloud Project Progress Update

The Company's brownfield Thundercloud project is in an emerging gold camp located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden, a city which is equipped with mining amenities. Following a 100% property acquisition from Teck Resources Limited (TECK) in October 2021, the Company launched three drill campaigns between 2022 and 2024 for a total of 7,350 meters. In three consecutive years, drilling intersected broad, shallow high-grade zones of gold including 8.4 g/t over 73.5 meters with 246 g/t over 1.5 meters (DP22-03), and 6.5 g/t over 34 meters (DP22-02) in 2022. In 2023, assay results returned 11.0 g/t over 12 meters (DP23-04) and 7.14 g/t over 14.8 meters (DP23-03). This year, the Company continued to intersect grades as high as 24.53 g/t within a broad zone of mineralization of 5.1 g/t over 18 meters. Additional results are pending.

Based on 2022 and 2023 drill results, an internally generated 3D geological resource model indicated that the NI 43-101 resource estimate (Sept. 27, 2021) can potentially grow by 150%, (more than doubled) and grade can be improved by more than 50% for an open pit resource. This geological resource model does not include 2024 drill results. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

Roman Shklanka, Ph.D. (Geology), Director, states: "This project looks very promising of becoming a mine, given these grades and shallow intercepts. Large tonnage is not required for profitability. Additional drilling will further define mineralization along strike and at depth to unlock the total property potential."

What to Expect

  1. More results from the recently completed drill program are expected soon.

  2. An exploratory drill program in the West Contact zone has begun. It aims to further test the currently obtained trench assay of 8.04 g/t over 39 meters. Other drill holes will test area of chargeability highs. These targets are about 500 meters to 1 kilometer south of the Pelham resource where there is no previous drilling. Results are expected in the next few weeks.

Financial Position and Share Ownership

Dynasty maintains a solid financial position with no debt and approximately 61 million shares issued and outstanding. About 40% of the shares are owned by insiders and long-term shareholders. In addition, the founder, executive chairman and largest shareholder of McEwen Mining Inc., and a member of the Mining Hall of Fame, Rob McEwen, owns 9.7% of the Company, as its largest shareholder, adding further strength to its shareholder base.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated Sept. 27, 2021, can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Dynasty Gold Corp.

"Ivy Chong"
_________________________________
Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Vancouver Office:
Ivy Chong
Phone: 604.633.2100. Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226251

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Dynasty GoldDYG:CCTSXV:DYGPrecious Metals Investing
DYG:CC
Dynasty Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Dynasty Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Dynasty Gold

Dynasty Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Dynasty Gold Begins Phase Two 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Begins Phase Two 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce phase two of the Company's 2024 exploration program has started and its crew arrived at its Thundercloud property in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

"Drill results released on September 23, confirming grades up to 24.53 g/t gold within a broad zone of mineralization at Pelham, demonstrate the continuity of high-grade gold discovered in 2022 and 2023. These high-grade assay results have significantly expanded the resource (NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Report, dated September 27, 2021) in tonnage and grade," said Ivy Chong, president and CEO of Dynasty Gold Corp. "With additional drilling this fall and into next year, and gold trading above $2,600 an ounce, we anticipate the resource could expand considerably when the NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Report is updated."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dynasty Gold Continues to Hit Multiple High-Grade Intercepts up to 24.53 g/t Gold over a Broad Mineralized Zone in July 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Continues to Hit Multiple High-Grade Intercepts up to 24.53 g/t Gold over a Broad Mineralized Zone in July 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to release assay results for the initial phase of the 2024 drill program comprising 2,198 meters for its Thundercloud property. Thundercloud is located in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

Drilling was designed to test the extensions for the eastern and western limits of the defined mineralization. It has successfully intersected high-grade gold mineralization of 5.13 g/t over 18 meters from 97.5m to 115.5m, including 9.3 g/t over 4.5 meters and numerous 5 to 8+ g/t over 1.5m in TC24-02 (30 meters additional assay results are pending). Results confirm the high-grade mineralization that was discovered in 2022 and 2023 (see Figure 1) extending to the east of Pelham with consistent high grade running between 5 to 8+ g/t and to up to 24.53 g/t, intercepting from less than 100 meters below surface. It remains open at depth. Most holes were shallow within 200 meters of surface. Drilling also intersected broad zones of lower grade mineralization from 25 meters below surface with intercepts between 50 and 136 meters in length for grades up to 1.73 g/t (see Table 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Closes $3.5 Million Financing and Strategic Alliance; Ready to Advance Properties in Yukon and New Brunswick

Lode Gold Closes $3.5 Million Financing and Strategic Alliance; Ready to Advance Properties in Yukon and New Brunswick

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has obtained conditional approval from the TSXV and closed the transaction with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp") pursuant to the definitive Investment Agreement for $3.5 million investment that the Company announced in its August 27, 2024 news release. $500,000 goes into the Company for subscription of 14,285,714 Special Warrants of the Company, each Special Warrant, at $0.035 per unit, upon completion of the Spin Out, will convert to one common share of Lode Gold and one 5-year Lode Gold share purchase warrant with an exercise price of $0.05 per share. If fully exercised, the warrant subscription proceeds will total an additional $714,286; $3,000,000 goes into the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Gold Orogen, for 5,423,078 common shares or 19.9% of Gold Orogen. As part of the Investment Agreement, the Company has transferred its interests in the McIntyre Brook Property (111 km2) and Fancamp transferred its interests in the Riley Brook Property (309 km2), both located in New Brunswick, into a 5050 joint venture between Gold Orogen and Fancamp, that is called Acadian Gold Corp. The Company has also transferred its interest in its Golden Culvert and WIN Property to Gold Orogen. Fancamp has become a key shareholder of Lode Gold and a 19.9% shareholder of Gold Orogen.

Details of the transaction were disclosed in the Company's August 27, 2024 news release.

The transaction remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The proceeds from the Special Warrant financing will be used for general and administrative costs, including transaction costs, and on the Company's Fremont property. The Special Warrants and the securities acquired on conversion thereof are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

A copy of the Investment Agreement is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold (TSXV: LOD) is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

Its Golden Culvert and WIN Projects, Yukon, covering 99.5 km2 across a 27-km strike length, are situated in a district-scale, high-grade-gold-mineralized trend within the southern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. Gold deposits and occurrences within the Belt include Fort Knox, Pogo, Brewery Creek and Dublin Gulch, and Snowline Gold. A NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Technical Report on the WIN-Golden Culvert Property for Lode Gold" with an effective date of May 15, 2024 summarizing the work to date on these properties is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com).

Its McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, covering 111 km2 and a 17-km strike length in the emerging Appalachian/Iapetus Gold Belt, is surrounded by Puma Exploration's Williams Brook Project (5.55 g/t Au over 50m)1 and is hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and structure as New Found Gold's Queensway Project.

The Company is also advancing its Fremont Gold development project in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt of California where 50,000,000 oz of gold has been produced. Fremont, located 500km north of Equinox Gold's Castle Mountain and Mesquite mines, has a Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") with an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $217M, a 21% IRR, 11-year LOM, averaging 118,000 Oz per annum at USD $1,750 gold. A sensitivity to the March 31, 2023 PEA at USD $2,000/oz gold gives an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $370M and a 31% IRR over an 11-year LOM. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 MOz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT Indicated and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike length of the Fremont property which features five gold-mineralized zones. Significantly, three step-out holes at depth hit the mineralized structure, typical of orogenic deposits that often occur at depth. Fremont is located on 3,351 acres of 100% owned private land in Mariposa, the original gold rush county, and is 1.5 hours from Fresno, California. The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail.

Please refer to the Fremont Gold project NI 43-101 PEA technical report dated March 31, 2023, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com). The PEA technical report has been reviewed and approved by independent "Qualified Persons" Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, and Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng. both of P&E, and Travis Manning, P.E. of KCA.

About Fancamp

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating value through medium-term growth and monetization opportunities with its strategic interests in high-potential mineral projects, royalty portfolio and mineral properties. The company is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and selective monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, Canada, including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and others. The company continues to identify near-term cash-flow-generating opportunities and in parallel aims to advance its investments in strategic mineral properties. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, a rare earth elements company, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., a copper-gold exploration company, Platinex Inc., in addition to an investment in a near term cash flow generating zinc mine, EDM Resources Inc. in Nova Scotia. The Company has future monetization opportunities from its Koper Lake transaction in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced titanium extraction strategy. The company is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology – UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI-43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Wendy T. Chan, CEO & Director

Information Contact

Winfield Ding
CFO
info@lode-gold.com
+1-416-320-4388

Kevin Shum
Investor Relations
kevin@jeminicapital.com
+1 (647) 725-3888 ext. 702

Cautionary Note Related to this News Release and Figures

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Special Warrant financing, additional proceeds from the exercise of the warrants underlying the Special Warrants, and the receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the transactions, are forward-looking statements. Although Lode Gold believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Lode Gold can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Lode Gold's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: the ability of Lode Gold to obtain final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the transactions; that the Company will be able to use the proceeds of the Special Warrant financing as anticipated; and the ability of the Company to continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to obtain required approvals and raise additional capital to proceed. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include risks associated with the business of Lode Gold and Fancamp; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the transactions; the risk that the use of proceeds from the Special Warrant financing may differ from management's expectations; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in the Companies' filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fancamp Announces Closing of the Transaction with Lode Gold Resources to Advance New Brunswick and Yukon Mineral Properties

Fancamp Announces Closing of the Transaction with Lode Gold Resources to Advance New Brunswick and Yukon Mineral Properties

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp " or the " Company ") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed the transaction with Lode Gold Resources Inc. (" Lode Gold ") (TSX Venture Exchange: LOD ) and 1475039 B.C. Ltd. (" Gold Orogen "), a subsidiary of Lode Gold, as previously announced on August 27, 2024, to advance the exploration and development of certain mineral properties located in the Yukon and New Brunswick (the " Transaction "). The Transaction represents the opportunity for the joint advancement of significantly sized and under-explored land packages, in highly prospective regions for gold and polymetallic mineral discovery, with the potential to create district scale projects on orogenic belts where other major developers are established and host certain world-class deposits.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Reports Significant Progress in Community Relations and Development Efforts in Chachas, Peru

Element79 Gold Corp. Reports Significant Progress in Community Relations and Development Efforts in Chachas, Peru

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

October 9, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (FSE: 7YS0) (OTC: ELMGF) ("Element79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant progress in its ongoing community engagement efforts with the community of Chachas, Peru, near the Company's Lucero Project. These efforts are part of the Company's broader strategy to align mining operations with sustainable community development and long-term value creation.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver Completes Sale of Palta Dorada Ag-Au Property, Peru

Rio Silver Completes Sale of Palta Dorada Ag-Au Property, Peru

Rio Silver Inc. (TSXV:RYO) ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received the balance of the $250,000 US cash required for the sale of its 50% interest in the Palta Dorada Au-Ag Property, from Peruvian Metals Corp. ("Peruvian"). Additional consideration for the sale has the Company retaining a 3% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR" or "Royalty") on the property. Total payments from the NSR will be capped at $2 million US while the Company is guaranteed US $250,000 in minimum royalty payments over the next five years.

The royalty payments due have guaranteed minimum semi-annual payments of $25,000 US payable over a five year period, commencing December 2024. Cash flow generated from the Palta Dorada Royalty could potentially exceed the minimum semi-annual royalty payment amount, as Peruvian advances a bulk sampling campaign at Palta Dorada, expected to commence Q1 2025 and augmented by its proximity to Peruvian Metals' Aguila Norte Processing Plant.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Intersects 3.06 g/t Au over 42 Metres at Golden Summit and 1.36 g/t Au over 115.2 metres

Freegold Intersects 3.06 g/t Au over 42 Metres at Golden Summit and 1.36 g/t Au over 115.2 metres

FVL:TSX  OTCQX: FGOVF

GS2406 & GS2407: - higher grade closer to surface

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Approved, Mobilisation Underway

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Approved, Mobilisation Underway

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project ("Phillips Find").

HIGHLIGHTS

- Joint Venture (JV) Agreement in place with mining specialists BML Ventures Pty Limited (BML) to develop and mine two open pits at Phillips Find

- All management, technical, operational and maintenance roles to be undertaken by BML with oversight by the Company

- Low financial risk JV structure with BML to fund all project costs, with net cashflow after the asset recovery and repayment of costs to be split 50/50 between Horizon and BML

- Mining Proposal to develop Phillips Find has been approved by the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS)

- Site clearing works underway and offices and workshop being established

- 200 tonne excavator and two blast hole rigs have been mobilised to site, with haul trucks arriving this week

- Mining to commence in the coming weeks

- Existing 200kt Toll Milling Agreement executed with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (FMR) in May 2024 to be utilised for Phillips Find JV ore

- First ore from Phillips Find on track to be treated at FMR's Greenfields mill from February 2025 to June 2025

Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"Our Phillips Find project is gearing up, with equipment mobilisation and site establishment well underway. We look forward to commencing production at Phillips Find later this month, along with mining our Boorara project, we will be mining and generating income from two independent assets in a strong gold price environment.

This is another major achievement for Horizon creating significant cashflows and value from our suite of in ground assets on our path to be a long-term sustainable gold producer."

Next Steps

Site mobilisation and establishment is well underway, with key equipment on site or scheduled for delivery shortly. Mining is due to commence in the coming weeks with early mining predominantly in waste whilst accessing ore through cutbacks of existing open pits. Ore stockpiles will be developed over the coming months, with processing of ore to occur through February to June 2025.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/M59603OL



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Dynasty Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Dynasty Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Closing of US$13.5 Million Public Offering of Common Shares

Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Continues Drill Target Generation at Falcon Uranium Project

Brahm Spilfogel Joins Nuclear Fuels Board of Directors

Related News

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Continues Drill Target Generation at Falcon Uranium Project

Energy Investing

Brahm Spilfogel Joins Nuclear Fuels Board of Directors

gold investing

Titan Delivers Further High-Grade Rock Chip Results Surface Sampling Assays Exceed 55% Gold, 1,000 g/t Silver Emergence of Broad Mineralised Area over Titan Prospect

lithium investing

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Gold Investing

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurigical Testwork Results

rare earth investing

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) – Trading Halt

×