Dynasty Gold Continues to Hit Multiple High-Grade Intercepts up to 24.53 g/t Gold over a Broad Mineralized Zone in July 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

SNX Returns 1,880g/t Silver, 31.2g/t Gold and 4.94% Copper at New High-Grade Silver, Gold, Copper and Antimony Prospects

Trillion Energy International: Focused on Oil and Natural Gas Exploration, Production, and Distribution in Turkey and Europe

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Zodiac Gold

ZAU:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Dynasty Gold Continues to Hit Multiple High-Grade Intercepts up to 24.53 g/t Gold over a Broad Mineralized Zone in July 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Continues to Hit Multiple High-Grade Intercepts up to 24.53 g/t Gold over a Broad Mineralized Zone in July 2024 Drilling at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to release assay results for the initial phase of the 2024 drill program comprising 2,198 meters for its Thundercloud property. Thundercloud is located in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

Drilling was designed to test the extensions for the eastern and western limits of the defined mineralization. It has successfully intersected high-grade gold mineralization of 5.13 g/t over 18 meters from 97.5m to 115.5m, including 9.3 g/t over 4.5 meters and numerous 5 to 8+ g/t over 1.5m in TC24-02 (30 meters additional assay results are pending). Results confirm the high-grade mineralization that was discovered in 2022 and 2023 (see Figure 1) extending to the east of Pelham with consistent high grade running between 5 to 8+ g/t and to up to 24.53 g/t, intercepting from less than 100 meters below surface. It remains open at depth. Most holes were shallow within 200 meters of surface. Drilling also intersected broad zones of lower grade mineralization from 25 meters below surface with intercepts between 50 and 136 meters in length for grades up to 1.73 g/t (see Table 1).

"Since our first drill program on Thundercloud in 2022, July of 2024 drilling continued to intersect broad zones of near-surface mineralization with extensive high-grade intervals in most holes. This demonstrates the richness of the gold system on the property for potentially high-grade and bulk-tonnage mineralization," commented Ivy Chong, President and CEO. "During the fall exploration program, we will continue to drill to expand Pelham Resource along strike and at depth, simultaneously expand our footprint to the remaining untested 90% of the property."

Table 1. Drill Intercepts Highlights from July 2024 Drilling

Hole NumberEast_NAD83North_NAD83From (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t)
TC24-02534280.0005471386.00048.012072.01.73
Including:67.512052.52.30
97.5115.518.05.13
97.5991.56.11
99100.51.58.12
100.51021.510.62
102103.51.51.56
103.51051.55.15
105106.51.54.13
106.51081.55.39
108109.51.54.89
And109.5114.04.59.30
Including:109.51111.58.82
111112.51.58.43
112.51141.524.53
And:114115.51.54.55
115.51171.54.31
117118.51.52.81
118.51201.51.38
120150 Results Pending
TC24-04534186.0005471437.000142.5201.058.51.01
Including:166.5178.512.03.0
166.51681.51.23
168169.51.50.31
And169.5175.56.05.20
Including:169.51711.513.29
171172.51.51.70
172.51741.58.73
174175.51.57.61
And:175.51771.51.88
177178.51.51.28
TC24-11534274.3595471464.32113521681.00.61
Including:196.520710.502.44
196.51981.506.23
198199.51.500.12
199.52011.500.87
And2012076.03.07
Including:201202.51.503.56
202.52041.505.54
204205.51.503.89
TC24-13534089.9205471410.95682.5219.0136.50.58
Including:90106.516.51.76
93963.04.11
9091.51.501.72
91.5931.502.27
9394.51.505.60
94.5961.506.69
9697.51.503.26
97.5991.501.01
99100.51.503.24
100.51021.501.86
102103.51.501.27
103.51051.500.13
105106.51.502.01
TC24-14534106.8655471343.65925.57852.50.51
Including49.558.59.01.25

Recovery rate is close to 100%.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7227/224199_f75b5bc714404baf_001.jpg

Figure 1. Cross-Section Through Central Pelham Zone Looking to the Northeast (black color is core not assayed)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7227/224199_f75b5bc714404baf_001full.jpg

The results establish the continuity of mineralization at Pelham over a tested strike length of 450m and vertical extent of 150 to 200m, remaining untested below that. Three exploration holes were drilled 300m to the west of Pelham in an area with abundant historic exploration pits and historic drilling with reported intercepts as high as 30.6 g/t gold over 0.77m (86-PL-06). No significant mineralization was intersected in these holes, probably due to their location within footwall of the north dipping mineralization.

Dynasty will soon announce details for its fall drill program. The Company is well funded for its 2024 and 2025 exploration programs.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Core was logged and sample intervals selected in Dynasty's core shack in Dryden, Ontario. It was securely transported, and diamond sawed in the presence of the Company's consulting geologist, and personally delivered to the ALS Global Geochemistry Laboratory in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Dynasty used ALS Global for Au-AA23 gold fire assays and the ME-ICP61 33 multi-elements packages for the minor element analyses. OREAS standards, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample stream to check on the comparative accuracy of the gold assays received. Gold fire assays and 4-acid-dissolution geochem analyses were conducted on the samples at the ALS Global Geochemistry Laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., and all gold values higher than 10 g/t were re-assayed by using Au-GRA21 gravimetric fire assays.

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by E. Max Baker Ph.D. (F.AusIMM), Technical Director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario as outlined in a NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated Sept. 27, 2021, that can be found on the Company and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, visit the Company website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Dynasty Gold Corp.

"Ivy Chong"_____________
Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Vancouver Office:
Ivy Chong
Phone: 604.633.2100. Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224199

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

dynasty golddyg:cctsxv:dygprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
DYG:CC
Dynasty Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Dynasty Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Dynasty Gold

Dynasty Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, September 23, 2024 - TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN; OTC: NRGOF; Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on corporate activities . As previously stated, the Company is actively engaged in seeking out new silver and gold exploration and development opportunities in the Americas, with particular focus on Mexico and Peru.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Crown Royalties Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Crown Royalties Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (CBOE: SCRI; OTCQX: SLCRF), a silver-only royalty company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Silver Crown Royalties Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SLCRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Appoints Kevin Arias as Advisor to the Board of Directors, Strengthening Strategic Leadership

Element79 Gold Corp. Appoints Kevin Arias as Advisor to the Board of Directors, Strengthening Strategic Leadership

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 18, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Arias to the Company's Advisory Board.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Finalizes the Erongo Gold Project Agreement

Antler Gold Finalizes the Erongo Gold Project Agreement

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered the definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Fortress Asset Management LLC ("Fortress") for the Erongo Central Gold Project (the "Project") in Namibia.

The previously announced binding letter of intent has now been superseded by the Definitive Agreement, under which Fortress can acquire from Antler Gold Namibia (Proprietary) Limited up to a 100% interest in the Project (the "Transaction"). Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, Fortress will provide total consideration of US$5.5 million and an additional US$6.0 million for exploration expenditures on the Project over the term of the Definitive Agreement. Additionally, Antler will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on the entirety of the Project, with no buyback provisions. Antler will act as the operator for the Project during the term.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Announces Conversion of Reconnaissance License into Two New Exploration Licenses Covering 1,899 Square Kilometers in Liberia's Todi Shear Zone

Zodiac Gold Announces Conversion of Reconnaissance License into Two New Exploration Licenses Covering 1,899 Square Kilometers in Liberia's Todi Shear Zone

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the successful conversion of its reconnaissance license into two new mineral exploration licenses, covering a total of 1,899 square kilometers within the highly prospective Todi Shear Zone in Liberia. This milestone marks a significant step forward in Zodiac Gold's ongoing exploration and development efforts in the region, known for its potential to host major gold and iron ore deposits. With this conversion the Company now controls three exploration licenses totalling 2,316 square kilometers in the Todi Shear Zone.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/223440_5df48c69b4af6b6a_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF)(Frankfurt:W9F) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that Phase 1 diamond drilling has commenced at the Company's Glover Island Project where Galloper's 100%-owned claims cover most of the 40-km-long under-explored Island situated in the prolific "Four Corners" region of Western Newfoundland featuring major deposits of gold, copper and salt

Galloper's initial drilling is targeting a significant expansion of the known orogenic gold system at Glover Island, while a potential new discovery is emerging adjacent to the gold trend on the western side of the Island where a multi-kilometre-long copper anomaly has been identified through recent Galloper soil sampling combined with an historic VTEM Survey.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Dynasty Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Dynasty Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Nuclear Fuels Extends Spur Zone Mineralization Over 1,000 Feet and Reports Best Intercept to Date from the Saddle Zone at the Kaycee Uranium Project

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD WELCOMES FEDERAL FUNDING FOR B.C.-YUKON GRID CONNECT PROJECT

Related News

Uranium Investing

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Extends Spur Zone Mineralization Over 1,000 Feet and Reports Best Intercept to Date from the Saddle Zone at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD WELCOMES FEDERAL FUNDING FOR B.C.-YUKON GRID CONNECT PROJECT

Energy Investing

Baselode Defines the Significance of Massive Clay Alteration System Identified on Hook Uranium Project

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

oil and gas investing

Operations Update

Copper Investing

American West Signs Formal Agreement for A$18.8 Million Royalty Funding for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

×