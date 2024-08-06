Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Produced from McDermitt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Eastern Metals

Drilling Underway to Test New, High-Priority Targets

Drilling to test newly-identified targets at Kelpie Hill and Windmill Dam, along strike from the high-grade Evergreen zone on the highly prospective Woorara Fault

Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling has commenced to test newly identified high-priority targets at its Cobar Project in the southern Cobar Basin, NSW (refer to Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling is underway to test new, high-priority areas at the Company’s Cobar Project in the Cobar Basin, NSW.
  • The ‘Kelpie Hill’ and ‘Windmill Dam’ targets, located to the north and south of the high-grade Evergreen Zone within EL6321, have previously returned strongly anomalous base metal grades in surface rock chip sampling.
  • The drilling is designed to further unlock the potential along the highly prospective Woorara Fault, a key regional structure associated with mineralisation in the southern Cobar Basin.

The drilling will initially focus on the Kelpie Hill and Windmill Dam targets, located to the north and south of the high-grade Evergreen Zone at Browns Reef (EL6321), both of which returned highly anomalous grades from surface rock chip sampling. In-fill and extensional drilling is also planned at other areas within the tenement including at Evergreen (refer to Figure 2).

The drilling program, which is expected to comprise approximately 2,000 metres, will be undertaken by Drillit Consulting Pty Ltd – an experienced drilling contractor based in the Cobar Basin. The drilling is expected to take three weeks to complete (weather dependent), with initial assay results expected in September 2024.

Eastern Metals’ Chief Executive Officer Ley Kingdom said: “Strong alteration at surface and rock chip sampling across Kelpie Hill and Windmill Dam have returned anomalous copper, lead, zinc and silver results, which lie along the highly prospective Woorara Fault along strike from Evergreen. We are delighted to now be drill testing these new and exciting base metal targets.”

Figure 1: Location of the Cobar Project, southern Cobar Basin, NSW and EL6321, ‘Browns Reef’.

EL6321 Browns Reef Overview

Browns Reef (EL6321) is an advanced exploration project located 5km west of Lake Cargelligo in the southern Cobar Basin, NSW. It is a structurally controlled, polymetallic system extending along the inferred Woorara Fault and the Preston Formation and Clements Formation contact.

Assay results from recent fieldwork programs to the north and south of the known high-grade mineralisation at Evergreen have returned highly anomalous grades from surface rock chip samples.

Mapping and pXRF traverses along the Woorara Fault, a regional-scale structure related to known mineralisation at the high-grade Pineview and Evergreen zones, identified new anomalous zones north and south of Evergreen, named “Kelpie Hill” and “Windmill Dam”.

Kelpie Hill is located approximately 700 metres to the north-west of Evergreen, and Windmill Dam is 500 metres to the south-east. Refer to Figure 2.

The pXRF demonstrated that soil anomalism of lead (Pb) and arsenic (As) were readily traceable within the soil profiles and decreasing Pb results could effectively map out the basalt and Clements Formation contact zones. Rock chip samples paired with the pXRF readings were able to distinguish further prospective zones to the south and north of Evergreen.

The RC program has been designed to test whether the anomalous grades from surface rock chip samples and results from pXRF soil readings represent further zones of mineralisation between Pineview and Evergreen and, potentially, to the north of Evergreen.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Eastern Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:emscopper investingsilver investingzinc investingSilver Investing
EMS:AU
The Conversation (0)

MAG Silver Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the "Company") announces the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024"). For details of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024 Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 ("Q1 2024 MD&A"), please see the Company's filings on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus ("SEDAR+") at ( www.sedarplus.ca ) or on the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval ("EDGAR") at ( www.sec.gov ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q2 2024, Increased Silver Inventory, and Quarterly Dividend Payment

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The full version of the financial statements and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.govedgar. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eastern Metals

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Exciting new targets identified at Browns Reef, with drilling imminent; Co-funding grant awarded for IP survey at Arunta

Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report for the period ending 30 June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Announces New High-Grade Gold and Silver Discovery at Santa Elena

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the discovery of a significant new, vein-hosted gold and silver mineralized system at its Santa Elena property in Sonora, Mexico. This new high-grade discovery, the Navidad vein system ("Navidad"), was made at depth adjacent to the Company's 100%-owned and currently producing Ermitaño mine.

"We are very excited about the new high-grade gold and silver system, Navidad; this is the most promising discovery at the Santa Elena property since Ermitaño was discovered in 2016. Four drill rigs are currently focused on this area, which appears to have the potential to expand as it is open in all directions", stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. "The proximity of this new discovery to the producing Ermitaño mine is important from an operational standpoint, and very encouraging for the prospects of continued exploration success across the underexplored, +100,000-hectare Santa Elena land package. We believe that Navidad has the potential to significantly increase Santa Elena's estimated Mineral Resources and, ultimately, extend the Life of Mine at this operation."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada


Keep reading...Show less
Joe Mazumdar, open-pit mine.

Joe Mazumdar: Silver and Rare Earths Stocks, Plus Low-risk Gold Exposure

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Joe Mazumdar, editor of Exploration Insights, explained how he's getting low-risk exposure to the gold sector as the metal's price continues to move.

Given that inflation remains an issue for miners, he's focusing on small gold royalty companies. "That's what I've been trying to do to invest in a rising gold price and some growth, but without the creep of costs," he said.

Mazumdar also discussed two recent site visits, one of which was to see AbraSilver Resource's (TSXV:ABRA,OTCQX:ABBRF) Diablillos silver-gold project in Argentina. He is optimistic about the country's recent change in government, which has made it a better environment for foreign direct investment in the mining sector.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Aurum to Advance Metallurgical Studies for Boundiali Gold Project

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Altech – Entitlement Offer & Share Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Placement of Shortfall from Rights Issue

Related News

Gold Investing

Aurum to Advance Metallurgical Studies for Boundiali Gold Project

Graphite Investing

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Graphite Investing

Altech – Entitlement Offer & Share Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Gold Investing

Placement of Shortfall from Rights Issue

Lithium Investing

Key Leadership Appointments

Gold Investing

Mining to Commence at Phillips Find

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Entitlement Offer and Share Placement

×