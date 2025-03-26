Dark Star Initiates Exploration Program and Announces Filing of Technical Report on Ghost Lake Property Located in the Central Mineral Belt of Newfoundland and Labrador

- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
March 26, 2025
DARK STAR MINERALS INC. (CSE: BATT) (FSE: P0W) (the "Company" or "Dark Star") is pleased to announce that it has initiated its first exploration program on the Ghost Lake claims located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador ("Ghost Lake" or "Property"), which the Company holds an option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% right, title, and interest in.
This exploration program, with a total budget of approximately $150,000, designed to advance the Company's understanding of the mineral potential of the Property, and further the prospect of drill targets. The program will include systematic rock sampling of available outcrops, lake water sampling utilizing aqua regia ICP-MS analysis, and an airborne survey conducted via a Helicopter Astar SD2 to identify geophysical anomalies and additional exploration targets.
"We are excited to start exploring the potential at Ghost Lake," said Marc Branson, President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Dark Star. "Engaging Hardline Exploration has given us the ability to quickly advance the property, and we look forward to positive results"
Ghost Lake Property and Adjacent Projects
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9815/246192_1b8f0c4a5484e8d6_002full.jpg
Dark Star also announces that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report titled "43-101 Technical Report on the Ghost Lake Property, Central Mineral Belt, Newfoundland and Labrador" with an effective date of December 4, 2024 for the Property (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website at www.darkstarminerals.com.
For more information on the Option and the Property, see the Company's November 14, 2024 and March 24, 2025 news releases as well as the Technical Report filed under its profile on SEDAR+.
About Dark Star Minerals Inc.
Dark Star Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of critical mineral resources, specifically the rare earth complex.
For further information please contact:
Marc Branson – President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
E‐mail: investors@darkstarminerals.com
Telephone: 604‐816‐2555
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
BATT:CNX
The Conversation (0)
23h
Skyharbour Resources Eyes "Next Big Uranium Discovery Story’" in Athabasca Basin
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX:SYHBF,FWB:SC1P) has commenced a 2025 drill program at the Russell and Moore Lakes uranium projects in Saskatchewan.
The company’s president and CEO, Jordan Trimble, considers the 18,000 meter drill campaign the next big step to making major uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin.
23 March
Saga Metals
Investor Insight
A diversified critical minerals exploration company backed by a significant partnership with Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) paving the way for strategic exploration of both uranium and lithium, Saga Metals offers a compelling investment opportunity in the global green energy transition.
Overview
Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA,OTCQB:SAGMF,FSE:20H) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for uranium, lithium, titanium-vanadium and high purity iron ore deposits. The company has five fully owned exploration assets in top-tier mining jurisdictions in Canada. Its primary projects, Double Mer and Legacy are prospective for uranium and lithium, respectively. Its secondary assets are Radar (titanium-vanadium) and North Wind (iron ore).
The Legacy lithium project in James Bay, Quebec, is the subject of a C$44 million joint venture option agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada, signed in June 2024. Under the agreement, Rio Tinto will act as a project manager for the exploration of Legacy, with the option to acquire an initial 51 percent interest in Legacy for four years.
This JV allows Saga Metals to focus on its other primary asset, the Double Mer Uranium project, a 25,600-hectare property located 90km Northeast of Goose Bay in Labrador. In Q1 2025, Saga Metals completed the final preparations for the winterized camp at the Double Mer Uranium and commenced its maiden drill program at the Radar Ti-V projects in Labrador, Canada
Company Highlights
- Saga Metals is an exploration company with a diversified portfolio of critical minerals assets in top-tier mining jurisdictions in North America consisting of uranium, lithium, titanium-vanadium and iron ore projects.
- Saga Metals' flagship asset is the Double Mer Uranium Property with an 18km trend verified with high-resolution magnetic survey, uranium count radiometrics, consistent counts-per-second (cps) readings and rock sample assay results of up to 4,280ppm U3O8. With numerous targets validated in the 2024 summer exploration program the company is planning for its maiden drill program this winter.
- The company entered a C$44 million joint venture with Rio Tinto to advance the exploration of the Legacy Lithium project in James Bay, Quebec.
- The Legacy Lithium property is dedicated to expanding North America’s newest lithium district in the prolific James Bay region.
Key Projects
Double Mer Uranium Project
The Double Mer uranium project is a 1,024 claim spanning 25,600 hectares in eastern central Labrador, 90 km north east of Happy Valley, Goose Bay. The property lies between Lake Melville and Double Mer, both inlets off the Labrador Sea. The project has seen millions of dollars worth of exploration from 1970 to 2008, and features a 10-person winterized camp. A detailed geophysical and radiometric survey, which was supported by field work, demonstrates the Double Mer property extends beyond 14 km of strike, with elevated uranium samples and CPS readings. Longer term plans include developing the project for the potential takeover by a major, similar to the recent acquisition of Fission Uranium by Paladin Energy for $1.2 billion.
Legacy Lithium
The Legacy lithium property is dedicated to expanding North America’s newest lithium district in the prolific James Bay region of Quebec. The property is subject to the Rio Tinto partnership and the Amirault lithium property acquisition. The projects span over 65,849 hectares and hosts the same geological setting along strike from Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium in the La Grande sub-province. James Bay is within Quebec’s Plan Du Nord, which earmarks millions of dollars for development of Quebec’s northern infrastructure.Legacy is the subject of a joint option agreement between Saga Metals and Rio Tinto, under which Rio Tinto will act as project manager during the first and second option periods. The optioned property contains 663 claims spanning 34,243 hectares hosting 100 km of striking paragneiss.
Saga Metals CEO Mike Stier cited the agreement as a “significant milestone in the company’s development,” providing the necessary capital for the exploration of the Legacy lithium project.
Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC), a subsidiary of the Rio Tinto Group (LSE:RIO,ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO), is advancing exploration on the optioned Legacy lithium project. In 2024, RTEC conducted geological mapping, a satellite imagery survey, and an airborne magnetics survey to assess the project’s potential. Building on these results, the company plans to expand its exploration efforts in 2025, focusing on mapping, sampling, prospecting and remainder of the airborne magnetics to refine targets.
Radar
Regional geology of the southeastern Grenville Province and the Radar property
Saga Metals owns 100 percent of this 21,750-hectare land package with road access and close proximity to a deep-water port, only 10km away from the coastal city of Cartwright, Labrador. The Radar project is prospective for titanium and vanadium, both critical minerals. In March 2025, Saga Metals announced it has successfully executed a maiden drill program at the Radar project. The program confirmed a large mineralized layered mafic intrusion, underscoring the immense untapped potential of the region for hosting critical metals, including vanadium and titanium, essential to the global green energy transition.
North Wind
Located in west central Labrador, 16 km southwest of Schefferville, Quebec within the Labrador Trough, the North Wind iron project consists of 255 claim blocks under a single license. The mineral license comprises 6,375 hectares and contains eight historical drill holes which formed part of New Millennium Iron’s resource estimate 43-101 in 2013. The average grade of the drill holes, which now sit within the North Wind Iron property, was 21 percent iron over the complete eight drill holes that totaled 590 meters. Saga Metals is conducting a small boots-on-the-ground program, which it plans to progress into a drill program after confirmation of structural measurements of a prospective deposit.
Management Team
Michael Stier – Chief Executive Officer and Director
Educated in business management and finance, Michael Stier has spent the past 15 years focused on and building expertise in capital markets. Experienced in corporate structure, finance, business development, IPOs, M&A and wealth management, Stier served as a CIBC IIROC licensed senior financial advisor, senior analyst for a private equity company and more recently holds executive and directorship roles with private companies and publicly listed issuers. He has consulted in industries including mining, oil & gas, fintech, VR, eSports, health, life sciences and biotech. In addition to Saga, Stier has acted for several public entities and currently sits on the board of Rektron Group, LaFleur Minerals, and GoldHaven Resources.
Terence Lee – Chief Financial Officer
Terence Lee is a CPA with over nine years of finance experience in reporting under International Financial Reporting Standards. Lee has worked in financial planning, analysis and reporting for companies across various industries including mining, technology, real estate, life sciences, education and private healthcare. Lee graduated with a BA from Simon Fraser University, a Diploma of Accounting from UBC’s Sauder School of Business and articled with BDO LLP. Lee is CFO of various private and publicly listed companies.
Michael Garagan – Chief Geological Officer
With a Bachelor of Science in Geology, Michael Garagan has 15 years of experience in the exploration industry with projects across the world including Africa, Asia, North and South America. He encountered a diverse experience of deposit styles from gold to base metals in porphyry, orogenic, epithermal and VMS deposits to uranium and lithium pegmatites. Notable projects include B2 Gold’s Otjikoto project in Namibia, Night Hawk’s Colomac project in NWT, Unigold’s Neita project in the Dominican Republic, as well as Hudbay’s Lalor Mine in Snowlake, Manitoba.
Michael Waldkirch – Independent Director
Michael Waldkirch is a CPA and CGA with over 25 years of professional experience. Since 1998, he has led the accounting firm of Michael Waldkirch & Company, specializing in accounting, tax and business consultancy services to a wide variety of public and private companies. He has represented a wide variety of public corporations including mining, oil and gas and technology companies listed on the TSX, TSXV, NYSE-American, NASDAQ and OTC-BB. He has served as CFO of numerous Canadian and US publicly listed companies, including Gold Standard Ventures and Barksdale Resources and is currently an independent board member of US Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU).
Harrison Pokrandt - Independent Director
With 7 years of experience in mineral exploration, Harrison Pokrandt has worked on multiple styles of geology including porphyry, VMS, orogenic, Epithermal, and Carlin-style deposits throughout countries such as Canada, Nevada, Uzbekistan, Finland, Japan, and Mali. Primarily working in gold in multiple districts, Pokrandt has experience in exploration projects and mines within all stages of project development from grassroots to development projects as well as active mines. Some flagship projects he has experience with include B2Gold’s Fekola, Skeena Resources’s Eskay Creek, as well as B2Gold’s Back River Project. Pokrandt studied earth science at Carleton University and is currently employed at Scorpio Gold Corporation as VP of Exploration.
Keep reading...Show less
19 March
Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential
19 March
Guy Le Page: Copper, Uranium Top of Mind, Plus Aussie vs. Canadian Mining
As the gold price continues to trade at or near record levels, Guy Le Page, director at RM Corporate Finance, said he's seen a "big uptake" of gold stocks in Australia over the last 12 months.
Interest in lithium has dropped off, but copper, uranium and critical minerals like antimony are gaining attention.
"We’re seeing broad interest across the commodities,” Le Page told the Investing News Network (INN) at this year's Toronto-based Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.
In terms of what his firm is focusing on right now, he highlighted copper and uranium.
"I think copper and uranium are front of our mind at the moment," Le Page said.
Why copper and uranium?
Copper's importance in Australia is growing as the country focuses on its road to net zero. The red metal is often used for renewable energy innovations such as electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar panels.
Major miner BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) is projecting a 70 percent increase in copper demand by 2050, and like other companies is working toward boosting its output of the key commodity.
BHP plans to double its copper production over the next decade via a significant expansion at its Olympic Dam deposit and by developing its Oak Dam deposit in South Australia.
Olympic Dam is among the world’s most significant deposits of copper, along with gold and uranium.
While uranium is not included in Australia’s latest critical minerals list, the country's output and reserves underline it as a key player in the nuclear energy sector. Data from the World Nuclear Association shows Australia is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, alongside Kazakhstan, Canada and Namibia.
Furthermore, the Minerals Council of Australia states that the country’s uranium reserves are the world’s largest, accounting for approximately one-third of global resources.
Where is RM Corporate Finance focusing?
Le Page also said his firm currently has a particular focus on North America.
"There's some great resource opportunities. We've invested a lot of money into Newfoundland, Labrador, Nunavut," he told INN. "There's quite a few Australian companies looking for copper up in the Nunavut region."
He sees RM Corporate Finance filling a gap for companies to raise smaller amounts of money.
"It's difficult for companies to raise $1 million to $5 million in Toronto. It's actually not that hard to raise $50 million to $100 million in Canada, but that smaller end is difficult, and that's a sort of void that we're filling at the moment."
For Le Page, it makes sense for investors to consider cross-border stock opportunities.
"I'd encourage the investors (in Canada) to branch out and buy some Aussie stocks," he said.
Looking more closely at jurisdiction, Le Page said stable geographies are diminishing by the hour.
Still, he explained that choosing where to invest remains a case-to-case basis, mentioning how a few areas in Africa, such as Mozambique, are currently seeing instability when they have been quite secure for a long time.
Le Page also pointed to "headaches" in West African countries like Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.
Botswana is one African jurisdiction that remains interesting for mining companies. Recently, BHP announced plans to invest up to AU$40 million in Cobre’s (ASX:CBE) Kitlanya East and West copper projects.
In the same week, Globe Metals & Mining (ASX:GBE) signed its second offtake agreement with Myst Trading for the Phase 1 production from its Kanyika niobium project in Malawi.
Australia-Canada government partnerships
Australia and Canada are also working together at the government level.
Last year, the countries announced that they would be working together to improve supply chain transparency and advocate for robust ESG credentials in critical minerals markets.
Shared priorities by the countries include developing supply chain transparency and traceability to ensure fair market practices, supporting bilateral mining and service sector trade and investment and sharing information and best practices for reconciliation and economic inclusion for Indigenous peoples in critical minerals projects.
Even so, in his keynote at PDAC, BHP CEO Mike Henry warned that Canada and Australia could trail emerging mining nations such as Argentina if their governments don’t speed up permitting and lower costs.
Le Page also touched on permitting and approval in his interview with INN, saying that more streamlining and accelerating of these processes would be beneficial for mining and exploration companies.
Recent developments include a new trial to streamline eligible mining activities in Western Australia, and various commitments from the Canadian government to expedite project development.
Australia and recent trade tensions
As US President Donald Trump continues to impose tariffs, upsetting traditional global trade ties, analysts are saying that it could be the time for Canada to strengthen its relationship with Australia. In recent years, the countries have been regarded as “ideal partners” given that they share similar economic structures and values.
The Australian Strategic Policy Institute notes that Australia and Canada are well positioned to enhance their partnership in the Indo-Pacific region, potentially mitigating risks associated with US trade policies.
Earlier this month, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, appealed to Australian miners to invest in Ukraine’s resource sector amid heightening tensions between the US and Ukraine.
Myroshnychenko said that rare earths may be of special interest to Australian miners as the country makes moves toward rare earths supply independence.
Click here to view the Investing News Network's PDAC playlist on YouTube.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Keep reading...Show less
14 March
Per Jander: Uranium Still "Very Early" in Cycle, What to Watch in 2025
Per Jander of WMC shares his thoughts on uranium supply, demand and prices.
In his view, the uranium market is still "very early" in the current cycle.
Watch the interview for more, or click here for the Investing News Network's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
14 March
US Electricity Demand to Surge — Nuclear Energy Key, but Supply Challenges Remain
The US is on the brink of an unprecedented rise in electricity demand, with projections showing a 35 to 50 percent increase by 2040, according to data from S&P Global Commodity Insights.
This surge, largely driven by artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, manufacturing expansion and mass electrification, underscores an urgent need for a diversified energy strategy.
While renewable energy and natural gas will both play vital roles, nuclear power is emerging as a key component — though its growth may be constrained by uranium supply challenges.
Nuclear energy’s key role in electricity supply
As demand for electricity skyrockets, nuclear power is positioned as a crucial solution due to its reliability and ability to provide continuous, carbon-free energy. Industry leaders stress that without significant investment in nuclear infrastructure and uranium supply chains, the US could struggle to sustainably meet its energy needs.
John Kotek, senior vice president of policy and public affairs at the Nuclear Energy Institute, one of the groups that commissioned the S&P study, emphasized nuclear energy’s potential, stating, “The S&P Demand Growth Report highlights the tremendous growth in electricity demand and the critical gaps that must be filled to meet future needs."
He added that nuclear power is well positioned to serve power needs from the manufacturing sector, as well as AI and data center demand. Kotek also pointed to growing partnerships between nuclear energy producers and major tech firms like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which require reliable around-the-clock power for their AI data centers.
However, uranium supply constraints could present long-term challenges. The nuclear fuel cycle depends heavily on uranium market stability, and geopolitical factors could further complicate sourcing. According to the World Nuclear Association, global uranium production has struggled to keep pace with growing demand.
In 2022, uranium mines supplied only 74 percent of power utilities' annual needs, with the remainder coming from secondary sources such as stockpiled reserves and recycled materials. The depletion of these reserves over time, combined with increasing nuclear energy adoption worldwide, could stress uranium supply chains.
At the end of 2022, uranium stockpiles stood at approximately:
- 36,000 metric tons in Europe
- 40,000 metric tons in the US
- 132,000 metric tons in China
- 49,000 metric tons in the rest of Asia
China and Russia have taken steps to secure long-term uranium supply, with China investing in mines across Niger, Namibia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Canada. Russia's ARMZ Uranium Holding acquired Uranium One in 2013, ensuring a steady uranium flow for its domestic reactors. The US and Europe, by contrast, rely more heavily on market-driven supply chains, making them more vulnerable to price fluctuations and geopolitical instability.
“Facing an unprecedented increase in electricity demand, America is provided with a golden opportunity to modernize our power sector while securing domestic leadership in cutting-edge future technologies,” said Marty Durbin, president of the US Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute.
“To meet this challenge, we need policies that support both existing nuclear reactors and the development of next-generation nuclear technology,” he further emphasized.
US needs all types of energy to meet electricity demand
Against that backdrop, many policymakers and industry leaders argue that nuclear energy must be prioritized in future energy planning. The S&P report suggests that an additional 10 to 25 gigawatts of nuclear and geothermal capacity will be needed by 2040 to maintain grid reliability, along with increases in natural gas and renewable capacity.
"We must bring equal urgency to accelerate the development and deployment of new nuclear generation capacity and fossil generation with carbon capture,” said Jason Grumet, CEO of the American Clean Power Association.
This push aligns with policy efforts to streamline nuclear development.
Recent US government initiatives aim to fast track small modular reactor deployment, expand domestic uranium enrichment capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign uranium supplies. However, bringing new nuclear plants online can take a decade or longer, highlighting the need for quick action to ensure supply chain stability.
S&P notes that the US already has the technology to bridge the gap between electricity supply and demand — it sees a need for government, industry and consumers to work together on solutions.
"It is time to join together behind a true all-of-the-above energy strategy that lowers prices, creates jobs, and supports our national security," Grumet concluded.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
NevGold Discovers Further Significant Gold-Antimony Results: 2.46 g/t AuEq Over 86.9 Meters (1.11 g/t Au And 0.30% Antimony), Including 5.75 g/t AuEq Over 12.8 Meters (1.83 g/t Au And 0.87% Antimony), and Also Including 6.77 g/t AuEq Over 6.7 Meters (2.29 g/t Au And +1% Antimony) at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada
16m
Related News
NevGold Discovers Further Significant Gold-Antimony Results: 2.46 g/t AuEq Over 86.9 Meters (1.11 g/t Au And 0.30% Antimony), Including 5.75 g/t AuEq Over 12.8 Meters (1.83 g/t Au And 0.87% Antimony), and Also Including 6.77 g/t AuEq Over 6.7 Meters (2.29 g/t Au And +1% Antimony) at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada
16m
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.