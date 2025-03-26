Dark Star Minerals (CSE: BATT) (FSE: P0W)

Dark Star Initiates Exploration Program and Announces Filing of Technical Report on Ghost Lake Property Located in the Central Mineral Belt of Newfoundland and Labrador

DARK STAR MINERALS INC. (CSE: BATT) (FSE: P0W) (the "Company" or "Dark Star") is pleased to announce that it has initiated its first exploration program on the Ghost Lake claims located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador ("Ghost Lake" or "Property"), which the Company holds an option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% right, title, and interest in.

This exploration program, with a total budget of approximately $150,000, designed to advance the Company's understanding of the mineral potential of the Property, and further the prospect of drill targets. The program will include systematic rock sampling of available outcrops, lake water sampling utilizing aqua regia ICP-MS analysis, and an airborne survey conducted via a Helicopter Astar SD2 to identify geophysical anomalies and additional exploration targets.

"We are excited to start exploring the potential at Ghost Lake," said Marc Branson, President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Dark Star. "Engaging Hardline Exploration has given us the ability to quickly advance the property, and we look forward to positive results"

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9815/246192_1b8f0c4a5484e8d6_002.jpg

Ghost Lake Property and Adjacent Projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9815/246192_1b8f0c4a5484e8d6_002full.jpg

Dark Star also announces that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report titled "43-101 Technical Report on the Ghost Lake Property, Central Mineral Belt, Newfoundland and Labrador" with an effective date of December 4, 2024 for the Property (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website at www.darkstarminerals.com.

For more information on the Option and the Property, see the Company's November 14, 2024 and March 24, 2025 news releases as well as the Technical Report filed under its profile on SEDAR+.

About Dark Star Minerals Inc.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of critical mineral resources, specifically the rare earth complex.

For further information please contact:

Marc Branson – President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
E‐mail: investors@darkstarminerals.com
Telephone: 604‐816‐2555

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

cse:battfse:p0wcse stocksUranium Investing
BATT:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Resources Director, President and CEO Jordan Trimble.

Skyharbour Resources Eyes "Next Big Uranium Discovery Story’" in Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX:SYHBF,FWB:SC1P) has commenced a 2025 drill program at the Russell and Moore Lakes uranium projects in Saskatchewan.

The company’s president and CEO, Jordan Trimble, considers the 18,000 meter drill campaign the next big step to making major uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin.

Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA)

Saga Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential

Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential

Download the PDF here.

Guy Le Page, stock charts.

Guy Le Page: Copper, Uranium Top of Mind, Plus Aussie vs. Canadian Mining

As the gold price continues to trade at or near record levels, Guy Le Page, director at RM Corporate Finance, said he's seen a "big uptake" of gold stocks in Australia over the last 12 months.

Interest in lithium has dropped off, but copper, uranium and critical minerals like antimony are gaining attention.

"We’re seeing broad interest across the commodities,” Le Page told the Investing News Network (INN) at this year's Toronto-based Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.

Keep reading...Show less
Per Jander, uranium periodic symbol.

Per Jander: Uranium Still "Very Early" in Cycle, What to Watch in 2025

Per Jander of WMC shares his thoughts on uranium supply, demand and prices.

In his view, the uranium market is still "very early" in the current cycle.

Watch the interview for more, or click here for the Investing News Network's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention playlist on YouTube.

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear reactors.

US Electricity Demand to Surge — Nuclear Energy Key, but Supply Challenges Remain

The US is on the brink of an unprecedented rise in electricity demand, with projections showing a 35 to 50 percent increase by 2040, according to data from S&P Global Commodity Insights.

This surge, largely driven by artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, manufacturing expansion and mass electrification, underscores an urgent need for a diversified energy strategy.

While renewable energy and natural gas will both play vital roles, nuclear power is emerging as a key component — though its growth may be constrained by uranium supply challenges.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Discovers Further Significant Gold-Antimony Results: 2.46 g/t AuEq Over 86.9 Meters (1.11 g/t Au And 0.30% Antimony), Including 5.75 g/t AuEq Over 12.8 Meters (1.83 g/t Au And 0.87% Antimony), and Also Including 6.77 g/t AuEq Over 6.7 Meters (2.29 g/t Au And +1% Antimony) at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Kesselrun Resources Reports Surface Sample Results and New Zone

St-Georges Confirms the Presence of Niobium at Notre-Dame

Letter from the CEO: Unlocking the True Value of Electric Royalties Ltd

Related News

Gold Investing

NevGold Discovers Further Significant Gold-Antimony Results: 2.46 g/t AuEq Over 86.9 Meters (1.11 g/t Au And 0.30% Antimony), Including 5.75 g/t AuEq Over 12.8 Meters (1.83 g/t Au And 0.87% Antimony), and Also Including 6.77 g/t AuEq Over 6.7 Meters (2.29 g/t Au And +1% Antimony) at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Gold Investing

Kesselrun Resources Reports Surface Sample Results and New Zone

Critical Metals Investing

St-Georges Confirms the Presence of Niobium at Notre-Dame

Cobalt Investing

Letter from the CEO: Unlocking the True Value of Electric Royalties Ltd

Gold Investing

LaFleur Minerals: Advancing a District-scale Gold Asset and Near-Producing Mill in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Acquires the Minas Maria Norte Project in a Prolific Mining District in Southern Peru  

Base Metals Investing

Horne 5 Project Update

×