Danaher Corporation announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call for the fourth quarter 2021 on Thursday, January 27, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website, under the subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available shortly ...

