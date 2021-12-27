Life Science News Investing News
Danaher Corporation announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call for the fourth quarter 2021 on Thursday, January 27, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website, under the subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available shortly ...

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call for the fourth quarter 2021 on Thursday, January 27, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website, www.danaher.com , under the subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

You can access the conference call by dialing 800-895-3361 within the U.S. or +1 785-424-1062 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 8:00 a.m. ET and notifying the operator that you are dialing in for Danaher's earnings conference call (Conference ID: DHRQ421). A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call until February 10, 2022 . You can access the replay dial-in information on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website under the subheading "Events & Presentations."

Danaher's earnings press release, the webcast slides and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Danaher's website under the subheading "Quarterly Earnings" beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential . For more information, please visit www.danaher.com .

INN Video: Ian Graham of Discovery Harbour Resources

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV:DHR) President and CEO, Ian Graham, spoke with Resource Investing News on its flagship project, Wabassi, located in northern Ontario. “We’ve put our arms around an entire Greenstone Belt hosted VMS Mineral District. This is, as far as I’m aware, Canada’s most recent discovery of a new mineral district,” states Mr. Graham. In 2013, investors can expect the mobilization of drilling on the project, with news expected to come out in July. “Based on that news, we will be financing the Company a little further in the fall,” Mr. Graham says.

Ministry of Health Grants Approval for License Transfer of IHF to JUMP

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Ontario Ministry of Health for the transfer, from the sellers to JUMP, of one of the three IHF ("Independent Health Facilities") licenses previously disclosed in a press release dated September 28th, 2021. Additionally, the Ministry has expanded the license of this IHF to include additional billing codes and procedures, which will allow the Company to offer more services to the local community as well as to increase the revenues of this IHF location.

The Company is awaiting approval of the additional two IHF's that have been purchased and with financing in place through TD Canada Trust, the Company is confident that the transaction will close in January 2022.

CMS expands diabetes Medicare coverage to include CGMs that integrate with Medtronic insulin pumps

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will expand Medicare coverage for all types of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), including adjunctive and non-adjunctive CGMs. This includes CGMs that integrate with Medtronic insulin pumps. The proposed rule was finalized on December 21, 2021 and will be effective starting 60 days after official publication.

"We commend CMS for taking action to help more people with diabetes and empowering them to choose the therapies that best meet their diabetes management needs," said Jeff Farkas , vice president of health economics, reimbursement, and government affairs for the Diabetes business at Medtronic. "This is a very important benefit expansion for our customers who have experienced significant clinical and quality of life benefits from their integrated Medtronic insulin pump systems and are now able to receive coverage for all components of their system on Medicare."

RELISTOR® DATA IS PUBLISHED IN THE JOURNAL OF EMERGENCY MEDICINE

Data from a Post-Hoc Analysis Supports the Use of Salix's RELISTOR for Patients with Opioid-Induced Constipation and Advanced Illness in the Emergency Department Setting

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) "Bausch Health" and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that The Journal of Emergency Medicine has published a new post-hoc analysis of pooled results on the safety and efficacy of a single dose of RELISTOR ® (methylnaltrexone bromide) injection in patients with severe illness and opioid-induced constipation (OIC) who had insufficient response to laxative therapy.

ALR Technologies Releases an Open Letter to Shareholders

ALR Technologies ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today releases an open letter to shareholders from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sidney Chan. A copy of the letter is presented in this press release, the original can be found at https:ALRT.cominvestors2021lettertoshareholders .

Dear Fellow Shareholders,
2021 has been a transformative year for ALRT within which we have accomplished many important milestones. Most notable is the formation of the animal health division. As discussed below, the successful launch of the GluCurve Pet CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor) should lead to revenue, earnings, and positive cashflows in the second half of 2022. We have discussed partnership opportunities on the GluCurve Pet CGM with various interested pharmaceutical companies and have selected our top candidate and are targeting to finalize a definitive agreement by May 2022. Additionally, we have brought on key additions to the ALR Technologies corporate team, and we have laid the groundwork to revolutionize diabetes care in human health. I am grateful for the support of our current shareholders, and the interest we have received from potential institutional investors, investment funds, and retail investors alike.

Leveljump Healthcare Corp. Acquires Additional 2.3% of Real Time Medical; Exercises Right to Acquire Additional 1.5% of Shaw Lens and Shaw Vision; Provides Corporate Update

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has agreed to acquire an additional 2.3% minority equity interest in Real Time Medical Inc. ("RTM"), a private Ontario company, in exchange for 392,875 units (a "Unit") of Leveljump. Each Unit will be issued at a price of $0.50 per Unit with each Unit being comprised of three (3) Leveljump common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share and one (1) share purchase warrant of Leveljump, each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of Leveljump at a price of $0.35 per common share on or before December 31, 2023.

Leveljump will now own a 16.9% interest in RTM.

Medtronic announces two executive committee changes

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, made two announcements today regarding its executive committee. Ivan Fong has been named as general counsel and secretary, succeeding Brad Lerman who will retire at the end of January. In addition, the company also announced that Rick Kuntz M.D., M.Sc., chief medical officer and chief scientific officer, has announced his intention to retire in April, at the end of the Medtronic fiscal year. Both Lerman and Kuntz will retire in line with the company's mandatory executive officer retirement age of 65 years.

Ivan Fong Named General Counsel and Secretary
Ivan Fong has been named executive vice president, general counsel and secretary for Medtronic, succeeding Brad Lerman , who is retiring at the end of January.

