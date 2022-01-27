Danaher Corporation today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. All results in this release reflect only continuing operations unless otherwise noted. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021 net earnings were $1.8 billion or $2.39 per diluted common share which represents a 44.0% year-over-year increase from the comparable 2020 period. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share ...

DHR