VIDEO — Chris Marcus: I'll be Stunned if Silver is Still Under US$25 in a Year

"If you see silver above US$30 for a couple of days ... I would imagine at that point it may as well be US$50," said Chris Marcus of Arcadia Economics.

2021 kicked off on a strong note for silver, which enjoyed widespread attention and a price increase when the "silver squeeze" narrative grabbed mainstream media headlines.

What changed? Speaking to the Investing News Network, Arcadia Economics founder Chris Marcus said although it's turned out to be a historic year for silver, market manipulation has prevented further moves.

Marcus, who is also the author of the book "The Big Silver Short," pointed to comments from Jeff Currie of investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Rostin Behnam of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), saying they show how policies have been used to tamp down the price of the white metal.

"I know it's a bit shocking for people to hear, (although) some have been aware of this for a long time, when Bart Chilton, the former CFTC commissioner, detailed it quite clearly," he said.

"When you have ... all this metal purchased and the price goes down, people are wondering, 'Well, this doesn't add up, it seems like something is broken,'" Marcus added. "It's very similar to the end of 'The Big Short' ... (but) instead of mortgage defaulting, the paper silver market has already defaulted."

When asked about sentiment among silver investors, he said it can be hard to stay optimistic.

"It's tough living in a world where you see such a high level of corruption," Marcus said. "I think that's the part that's difficult for many to take — I think even the seasoned gold and silver guys are kind of (getting to the point) where it's almost hard for them to get their hopes up and imagine that (market manipulation) could be coming to an end."

Even so, he's feeling positive about 2022, and said he'd be "stunned" if the precious metal was still around the US$25 per ounce level this time next year.

"Perhaps one specific marker to look for — I think you will see the powers that be do anything ... to keep silver below US$30. If you see silver above US$30 for a couple of days — say you see silver above US$30 on a Thursday and it goes up to US$31 or US$32 on Friday, and on Monday it's still in the US$30s. I would imagine at that point it may as well be US$50," said Marcus, adding that the situation is essentially the inverse of the mortgage bubble.

"Once (silver) goes through that break point, you'll know it when you see it, and I don't think it's going to take that much longer for that to occur," he concluded.

First Majestic Prices Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

First Majestic Silver Corp. announced today that it has priced its previously announced offering of unsecured convertible senior notes due in 2027 . The Company will issue US$200 million aggregate principal amount of Notes . The Notes will be issued at par value. The Company intends to use approximately US$164.9 million of the net proceeds of the Offering to repurchase, in separate privately negotiated transactions, ...

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") announced today that it has priced its previously announced offering (the "Offering") of unsecured convertible senior notes due in 2027 (the "Notes"). The Company will issue US$200 million aggregate principal amount of Notes (or US$230 million aggregate principal amount if the over-allotment option is exercised in full). The Notes will be issued at par value. The Company intends to use approximately US$164.9 million of the net proceeds of the Offering to repurchase, in separate privately negotiated transactions, approximately US$125.2 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 1.875% convertible senior notes (the "Existing Notes"). The Company intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including strategic opportunities.

The Notes will bear cash interest semi-annually at a rate of 0.375% per annum. The initial conversion rate for the Notes will be 60.3865 common shares ("Shares") per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes, equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$16.56 per Share. The initial conversion rate represents a premium of approximately 35% relative to yesterday's closing market price of the Shares and is subject to adjustment in certain events.

MAG Silver Closes US$46 Million Common Share Offering

MAG Silver Corp. is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal financing and has issued 2,691,000 common shares including 15,700 Common Shares issued to MAG insiders and 351,000 Common Shares issued upon the full exercise of the over-allotment option, at US$17.15 per Common Share for gross proceeds of US$46,150,650 .   MAG intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund ...

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal financing and has issued 2,691,000 common shares (the " Common Shares "), including 15,700 Common Shares issued to MAG insiders and 351,000 Common Shares issued upon the full exercise of the over-allotment option, at US$17.15 per Common Share for gross proceeds of US$46,150,650 (the " Offering ").   MAG intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund exploration on Juanicipio and its other projects including Deer Trail, and to fund certain sustaining capital requirements at the Juanicipio Project not included in the initial project capital estimates, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering was led by BMO Capital Markets and Raymond James Ltd. as the joint bookrunners, together with a syndicate of underwriters consisting of Scotia Capital Inc., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, Roth Canada, ULC, National Bank Financial Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and TD Securities Inc.

First Majestic Launches Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

First Majestic Silver Corp. announces that it is offering US$200 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible senior notes due 2027 pursuant to private placement exemptions . First Majestic expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase up to an additional US$30 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. First Majestic intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to ...

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") announces that it is offering US$200 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible senior notes due 2027 (the "Notes") pursuant to private placement exemptions (the "Offering"). First Majestic expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase up to an additional US$30 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. First Majestic intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repurchase, in separate privately negotiated transactions, a portion of its outstanding 1.875% convertible senior notes (the "Existing Notes") and for general corporate purposes, including strategic opportunities.

In accordance with the terms of the Existing Notes, First Majestic intends to redeem, following a required 30 day notice period, any Existing Notes that are not converted or repurchased in conjunction with the Offering.

