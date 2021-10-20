“I think that the green movement globally has become far more powerful and important than it used to be,” said Simon Popple.









Uranium remains in the spotlight, and investors are keen to hone in on market drivers.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Simon Popple of the Brookville Capital Intelligence Report said he sees government action and the trend toward green energy as key.

“The more that governments embrace nuclear power, green energy (and) electric vehicles, I think the more the demand is going to be for uranium,” he explained in the interview. “The demand for electricity is going to be very high, and that electricity has to come from somewhere.”

Fossil fuels fill much of that electricity demand right now, and although they won’t be eliminated any time soon, Popple pointed out that there will have to be changes if society wants a greener future.

“I think that the green movement globally has become far more powerful and important than it used to be. And I think that is going to be a key driver for how energy is produced,” he said.

“Over the short term, society will be reasonably understanding about getting power from, let’s say non-green sources, but I think over the medium to long term there will be an insistence, even if it’s not massively cost effective, to ensure that more power is from cleaner sources such as nuclear,” Popple continued. “So I think the future’s pretty good, to be honest.”

When asked where he sees opportunity among uranium companies, Popple said in his view it’s important to have exposure across the spectrum, from juniors to developers to producers.

“You don’t want to have all your eggs in one basket, and so I think (it’s a good idea to have) perhaps a bit of something like the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.UN), where you’ve actually got physical uranium, and then having a bit of a producer, having a bit of a developer, having a bit of an explorer. Just having pockets of money in each basket is probably not a bad thing.”

Watch the video above for more of Popple’s thoughts on uranium. You can also click here to learn more about his investment strategy in the resource space.

