Vanadium

Investing News
.

VIDEO — Andrew O’Donnell: Vanadium to Play a Role in Mining’s Major Green Shift

- November 3rd, 2020
atomic symbol for vanadium

Andrew O’Donnell is excited about vanadium’s potential and about recent news on VanadiumCorp Resource’s Lac Doré project in Quebec.

Vanadium was a hot commodity a couple of years ago as prices rose and the energy storage narrative took off, but since then sentiment surrounding the metal has largely cooled.

For Andrew O’Donnell, that doesn’t mean investors should let vanadium fall by the wayside.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, O’Donnell, who is founder and managing director of SuperCharged Stocks, said the metal remains compelling despite being out of the spotlight.

industrial metals 2020 cover

Profit from the industrial metals market in 2020
Get free stocks, market data and forecasts!


He’s excited by recent news from VanadiumCorp Resource (TSXV:VRB,OTC Pink:APAFF), which released an updated resource estimate for its Lac Doré project in Quebec last week.

“(The resource is) comparable to the size and grade of a Bushveld in South Africa, so this is enormous,” he said. Bushveld Minerals’ (LSE:BMN) South African vanadium operation is made up of three mineral assets and is also home to two processing facilities.

VanadiumCorp’s news was released the same day that the Quebec government announced a plan geared at making the province a leader in the production, transformation, reclamation and recycling of critical and strategic metals. Vanadium is listed in the document as a strategic mineral, meaning the province considers it necessary for the implementation of key government policies.

While vanadium is currently used mainly as a component in stainless steel, O’Donnell emphasized that the mining industry is headed toward a major green shift that the metal will be involved in.

“It doesn’t mean that there’s not other types of energy. It just means there’s going to be such a focus on bringing this new energy through a very difficult time and transitioning to it,” he said.

Watch the interview above for more from O’Donnell on the vanadium market.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates! 

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

battery metals outlook report 2020
 

Invest in the Battery Metals Boom Today

    
Get free access to expert analysis and market forecasts today.

Get the latest Vanadium Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Vanadium Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Vanadium Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Australis Capital Braces for Clash with Terry Booth Investor Group
5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Alamos Gold Up on Quarterly Results
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Labrador Gold Rises Nearly 40 Percent
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Village Farms Gets LP Ownership Deal

Tags

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

×