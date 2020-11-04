Andrew O’Donnell is excited about vanadium’s potential and about recent news on VanadiumCorp Resource’s Lac Doré project in Quebec.









Vanadium was a hot commodity a couple of years ago as prices rose and the energy storage narrative took off, but since then sentiment surrounding the metal has largely cooled.

For Andrew O’Donnell, that doesn’t mean investors should let vanadium fall by the wayside.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, O’Donnell, who is founder and managing director of SuperCharged Stocks, said the metal remains compelling despite being out of the spotlight.

He’s excited by recent news from VanadiumCorp Resource (TSXV:VRB,OTC Pink:APAFF), which released an updated resource estimate for its Lac Doré project in Quebec last week.

“(The resource is) comparable to the size and grade of a Bushveld in South Africa, so this is enormous,” he said. Bushveld Minerals’ (LSE:BMN) South African vanadium operation is made up of three mineral assets and is also home to two processing facilities.

VanadiumCorp’s news was released the same day that the Quebec government announced a plan geared at making the province a leader in the production, transformation, reclamation and recycling of critical and strategic metals. Vanadium is listed in the document as a strategic mineral, meaning the province considers it necessary for the implementation of key government policies.

While vanadium is currently used mainly as a component in stainless steel, O’Donnell emphasized that the mining industry is headed toward a major green shift that the metal will be involved in.

“It doesn’t mean that there’s not other types of energy. It just means there’s going to be such a focus on bringing this new energy through a very difficult time and transitioning to it,” he said.

Watch the interview above for more from O’Donnell on the vanadium market.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.