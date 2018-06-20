Orla Releases Positive Drill Results from Cerro Quema Project

Orla Mining has reported that drilling in the Caballito copper-gold zone at its Cerro Quema project in Panama continues to intersect near-surface mineralization with greater than 1 percent copper and associated gold values.











Orla Mining (TSXV:OLA)has reported that drilling in the Caballito copper-gold zone at its Cerro Quema project in Panama continues to intersect near-surface mineralization with greater than 1 percent copper and associated gold values.

As quoted in the press release:

Diamond drill hole CQDH18-163 intersected 147.7 metres at 1.25 percent copper and 0.28 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold from 42.5 to 190.2 metres. This includes a 42.0 metre interval at 3.12 percent copper and 0.36 g/t gold within a structural zone that is thought to be steep dipping and north-south striking. The wider intercept is lithologically controlled by a shallow west dipping zone of breccia. In the same hole, a near-surface oxide intercept graded 0.45 g/t gold over 13.5 metres from 4.5 to 18.0 metres. Hole CQDH18-164 had several intercepts. The upper 33.0 metres averaged 0.81 g/t gold in oxide. A 69.5 metre intersection starting at 52.5 metre is comprised of 43.8 metres averaging 0.36 g/t gold in oxide and 25.7 metre at 1.96 percent copper and 0.52 g/t gold in sulphide. This was followed by 7.5 metres of low grade material and a further 14.5 metre at 0.72 percent copper and 0.35 g/t gold. This intercept is the furthest northwest intercept to date on the Caballito zone. The third hole reported, CQDH18-162, intersected 4.6 metres at 1.38 percent copper and 0.17 g/t gold from 170.2 to 174.8 metres. Based on the geophysical model, it is interpreted that the hole might have been drilled on the edge of the main area of mineralization.

President and CEO of Orla, Marc Prefontaine said:

“Drilling at Caballito has returned numerous intercepts with greater than 1 percent copper and 0.2 to 0.6 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold in a 400 by 700 metre area. Further drilling is in progress to determine the full potential of this area. Our excitement now is getting to test the potential for additional Caballito magnitude widths and grades over the next kilometre of strike. Since hole CQDH18-116, when we first recognized the potential of the Caballito zone last September, this zone has evolved into a potential discovery that we are very excited about. We look forward to advancing this discovery over the next months.”

Click here to view the full Orla Mining (TSXV:OLA) press release.