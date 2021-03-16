Matt Carr from the Oxford Club chatted with INN about his excitement for the psychedelics investment market.









A new era of medicine may be on the rise thanks to growing interest in psychedelic drug development, according to one investment expert.

Matt Carr, chief trends strategist at the Oxford Club, spoke to the Investing News Network (INN) about why he’s bullish on the potential for psychedelic medicine.

“This is a great opportunity for investors to come in and get educated about the market,” Carr said, noting that there are still very few public companies out there.

Carr has spent a lot of time evaluating the investment opportunity in cannabis, which is another trendy drug market. He told INN that while the psychedelics and cannabis markets operate in very different ways, he has noticed some similarities between them.

“Right now, the psychedelic medicine market feels like the cannabis market a decade ago,” he said, describing the current crop of early stage psychedelics companies trying to get the ball rolling on the development of a new regulated drug industry.

Carr is encouraged by the medical benefits of psychedelic substances, and by the impact that refining these benefits could have. “That’s paving the way for a new era of medicine,” he said.

Carr told INN that in his view, Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) is the clear frontrunner at the moment in terms of the public psychedelics companies available.

Watch the video above to hear Carr’s full thoughts on the outlook for psychedelics investments. You can also click here for more video interviews on our YouTube page.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_LifeScience for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.