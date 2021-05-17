SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds HRVSF, XOG, SOLY, and MDP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTC: HRVSF)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTC: HRVSF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve”).  Pursuant to the merger agreement, HRVSF shareholders will receive 0.1170 shares of Trulieve common stock for each HRVSF share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $4.60 based upon Trulieve’s May 14, 2021 closing price of $39.35 .  If you own HRVSF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hrvsf/

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (“Bonanza”).  Pursuant to the merger agreement, XOG shareholders will receive 1.1711 shares of Bonanza common stock for each XOG share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $47.87 based upon Bonanza’s May 14, 2021 closing price of $40.88 .  If you own XOG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/xog/

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, SOLY shareholders will receive $22.60 in cash for each SOLY share that they own.  If you own SOLY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/soly/

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company’s Local Media Group business by Gray Television, Inc. (“GTN”), and subsequent spin-out transaction.  Pursuant to the merger agreement, MDP will sell Local Media Group to GTN for $2.7 billion in cash.  MDP’s National Media Group portfolio will be spun out to MDP shareholders, retaining the Meredith Corporation name, with MDP shareholders receiving $14.50 in cash and 1-for-1 equity share in post-close MDP.  If you own MDP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mdp/

BevCanna Signs Agreement with Leading U.S. Water Bottler, Riviera Beverages

Agreement will jump-start the launch of TRACE plant-based mineral and hemp-derived CBD bottled beverages in the U.S. and internationally

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announces today a co-packing agreement with Riviera Beverages, LLC (“Riviera”) of California. Under the agreement, Riviera will manufacture BevCanna’s TRACE plant-based and hemp-derived CBD bottled beverages for the U.S. and international markets.

HempFusion Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Pioneering CBD Brand Apothecanna

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Purchase Agreement (as defined below) to acquire 100% interest in APCNA Holdings LLC (“Apothecanna”). Established in 2009, Apothecanna pioneered cannabis-powered body care and topicals, and was the first topicals brand to expand nationally and obtain a Federal Trademark. Focused on the premium recovery, pharmacy, and spa segments, Apothecanna has established itself as an industry leader in the development of innovative, all-natural CBD products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005305/en/

4Front Ventures to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 24, 2021

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) (“4Front” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Monday, May 24, 2021 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide an update on current business trends at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time .

TransCanna Proudly Begins Cultivation at Daly Facility

TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) is pleased to announce that on Saturday, May 15th a team of dedicated cultivators from the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms’ planted 1,200 plants into the first cultivation room at its new Daly Facility.

This initial 4,500 square foot cultivation room is one of five new indoor grow rooms being constructed at the Company’s California based Daly Facility under its Phase 1 construction plan.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. – HRVSF

Juan Monteverde founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City is investigating Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (“HRVSF” or the “Company”) ( HRVSF ) relating to its proposed acquisition by Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, HRVSF shareholders will receive 0.1170 shares of Truelieve per share they own.

The investigation focuses on whether Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether the transaction is properly valued.

