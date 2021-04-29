Quizam Announces Record Cannabis Revenue with Third Quarter up 672% and Gross profit up 463%
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire – April 29, 2021 Quizam Media Corporation (“the Company”) (CSE:QQ ) (CNSX:QQ.CN) ( OTC:QQQFF), a leading cannabis retailer thru its chain of stores Quantum 1 Cannabis, is pleased to announce record third quarter results for the period ending February 28 th 2021.
Q3 revenue in 2021 compared with the same quarter last year has increased by 672% from $169,242 to $1,305,939.
Q3 Gross Profit compared with same quarter last year increased 463% from $124,495 to $576,544.
Q3 Financial Highlights:
– Q3 2021 revenue of $1,305,939
– Increase of $1,136,697 and 672% over Q3 2020 revenue of $169,242
– Q3 2021 Cannabis Retail Gross Profit
– Grown from $24,221 to $463,366 (39% Margin)
– Q3 2021 General and Administrative of 265k or 20% of revenue
– Versus 85k or 50% of revenue Q3 2020
– Q3 2021 Wages and Contractors of $219K or 17% of revenue
– Versus $86K or 94% of revenue Q3 2020
The full financial statements are available on SEDAR.
“This has been QQ’s most successful sales quarter in history and we are seeing a rapid growth rate is increasing quarter after quarter,” stated President and CEO Russ Rossi. “We are proud of our unique consumer experience with increased traffic and repeat customers attracted to our broad product lines and unique offerings that are in high demand.”
Corporate Highlights:
– CUSTOMER TRAFFIC: High month over month sales growth coming from our flagship store in North Vancouver.
– FARM FRESH: Improving demand for specialized “cottage grown” sativa and indica products.
– EXPERTISE: Continued training and hiring of best of breed staff and management to cater to consumer inquiries and needs
– TECHNOLOGY; Expanded in-house technology for management of human resources, inventory and regulatory requirements
“In 2021, our primary goal is to open a number of new locations in high traffic areas providing a leading customer experience in addition to adding new product offerings to our chain of stores,” added Russ Rossi. “We see great opportunities in one of the fastest growing sectors in North America.”
Quizam Media and Quantum1 Cannabis Corp.
CSE: QQ
OTCQB: QQQFF
Telephone: (604) 683-0020
Email: ir@quizammedia.com
Website: www.quantum1cannabis.com
Facsimile: (604) 683-0045
Growing Together. Quizam Media and its cannabis retail chain Quantum 1, was born from our desire to cultivate great energy and interactions with our communities. Our retail stores bring together good vibes and good people, aiming to forge connections to cannabis in meaningful ways. We consider every product, every service offering in our stores as forms of energy that can heighten our own energies and in turn our collective world. That’s why everything we serve is set to the highest standards.
Quantum1 ( www.quantum1cannabis.com ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quizam Media a publically traded company.
Quizam Media Corporation
Suite 650, 609 Granville Street
PO Box 10381 Vancouver, BC
V7Y 1G6
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.
Quantum 1 Cannabis
Good Supply Expands Product Portfolio With the Introduction of Hash, Wax, and Kief
Good Ol’ Hash created from a blend of top Good Supply strains
White Rhino available in Dealer’s Pick/Grower’s Choice Wax for a limited time
Good Supply Kief available in Jean Guy and Sour Kush
Aphria Inc. (” Aphria “, ” we “, or the ” Company “) (TSX: APHA) (NASDAQ: APHA), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company, today announced that it has entered the concentrates category under the Good Supply brand with the introduction of hash, wax, and kief.
Good Supply excels in high THC products across the largest categories in cannabis – flower, vapes , and oils – and is building off this momentum by expanding into concentrates with hash, wax and kief products. Good Supply’s concentrates offer a range of formats, which provide multiple consumption experiences and potency levels. Each Good Supply concentrate follows an individual extraction process to unlock the potential of the cannabis plant, resulting in different terpene profiles and levels of THC.
“We are strategically expanding our portfolio by developing our flower into new formats. Concentrates is an exciting category that is still maturing in Canada and presents a great opportunity to offer variety to consumers,” said Irwin D. Simon , Chief Executive Officer of Aphria. “We are proud of the quality that goes into Good Supply’s hash, wax and kief, which Canadians can enjoy at a price point they expect.”
Good Supply concentrates are a natural extension of the brand, delivering on quality in three unique, complex new formats that are high potency and high value.
Good Ol’ Hash
As the first brand from Aphria’s portfolio to launch a hash product, Good Supply’s Good Ol’ Hash is a high potency (35% THC 1 ) solventless concentrate, developed from a blend of Good Supply strains and available in select Canadian markets in a 2-gram format. Hash is currently the single largest format in the concentrate’s category, with four out of the top five concentrates in Ontario being hash products 2 .
Good Supply Wax
Good Supply Wax is available in select markets under the Grower’s Choice ( ON)/ Dealer’s Pick name. Hydrocarbon extraction is used as a solvent to extract cannabinoids and terpenes from whole flower, resulting in a smooth wax texture. Grower’s Choice ( ON)/ Dealer’s Pick is currently produced using a single-strain input, White Rhino, and has a potency of 78% THC with aromas of citrus, berry and pine.
Good Supply Kief
Offered in two of its best-selling strains, Jean Guy and Sour Kush, Good Supply Kief is now available nationally ( except Quebec ) in 1-gram units. Consisting of terpene and cannabinoid-rich trichomes, Good Supply Kief can be used in conjunction with flower to increase potency.
For more information, visit: www.goodsupplycannabis.com
About Aphria Inc.
Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada , United States , Europe and Latin America , that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Aphria’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario , Aphria cultivates, processes, markets and sells medical and adult-use cannabis, cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products in Canada under the provisions of the Cannabis Act and globally pursuant to applicable international regulations. Aphria also manufactures, markets and sells alcoholic beverages in the United States.
For more information, visit: aphriainc.com
1 *Percentage may vary based on availability and lot
2 OCS Sales Data (April 2021)
Nextleaf Solutions Awarded Patent in Emerging European Cannabis Markets
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (“Nextleaf”, “OILS”, or the “Company”), the world’s most innovative cannabis extractor, announced today that it has been awarded a patent in Europe, vital to the low-cost production of cannabis distillate.
Nextleaf has developed over 70 patents globally for the extraction, purification and delivery of cannabinoids
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
“We are optimistic about the trend in Europe of governments following Canada’s lead in the legalization of cannabis,” said Paul Pedersen, CEO of Nextleaf Solutions. “We have validated our extraction and distillation technology here in Canada, the world’s largest and most well regulated federally legal jurisdiction. Nextleaf’s global IP strategy allows for speed to market by exporting our ‘Made in Canada’ technology into emerging cannabis markets,” stated Pedersen. “When you look at the companies that own the most cannabis patents throughout Europe, you find Canopy Growth, GW Pharma, Pfizer, and Nextleaf Solutions.”
According to a report by international cannabis research firm Brightfield Group, domestic cultivation and pressure on Europe’s healthcare system to allow general practitioners to prescribe cannabis as medicine will result in a compound annual growth rate of 98% from 2020-2025. The Brightfield Group expects the entire European market to grow to over $3.1bn by 2025. The report, entitled “European Cannabis 2020,” anticipates the UK, which legalized medical cannabis in 2018, to experience the largest cannabis medical market growth rate in Europe during that period.
This issued European patent pertains to a proprietary closed loop chilled solvent feed apparatus for post-extraction cannabinoid processing, and mirrors a patent previously granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office. In 2020, the Company validated patents in strategic European jurisdictions including, but not limited to: Germany; Italy; the UK; Spain; Portugal; Poland; and Denmark. Nextleaf’s patents in emerging European cannabis markets reinforce the Company’s vision of developing IP that improves CBD and THC oil economics globally through the production and standardization of cannabinoid-based products.
According to data from Prohibition Partners, medical cannabis imports to Germany grew 37% in 2020. The Prohibition Partners data also says Germany imported a record 3,264 kilos of cannabis in Q4 2020, bringing the yearly import total to 9,249 kilos.
In February 2021, plant-derived CBD was added as a legal ingredient in cosmetics by a key market regulator for trade in the European Union. The change was the result of the European Union’s high court declaration in November 2020 that CBD derived from hemp was not a narcotic under an international drug treaty and would be subject to EU law on the free movement of goods among EU members. The demand for medical cannabis and CBD products continues to increase in Europe, and Nextleaf considers its European intellectual property strategy central to the Company’s global aspirations.
“We know that medical cannabis acceptance in Europe will be a major catalyst to jump-start pharmaceutical participation because these jurisdictions collectively manufacture and export over 70% of all drugs and medicines consumed globally,” said Pedersen. “We are starting to see the value of IP come to the forefront of the industry with the largest cannabis company in the world, Canopy Growth, launching a cannabis extraction patent infringement lawsuit against GW Pharma this past December.”
On February 3, 2021 Jazz Pharmaceuticals (“Jazz”) and GW Pharmaceuticals (“GW”) entered into an agreement whereby Jazz would acquire GW for $7.2bn USD. A major reason for the transaction is GW’s patent portfolio, which includes 57 issued patents in the United States.
Nextleaf is among the global leaders in intellectual property pertaining to the extraction, purification, and delivery of cannabinoids. Nextleaf owns 13 issued US patents and over 70 issued patents globally.
About Nextleaf®
Nextleaf is an innovative cannabis processor that owns one of the largest portfolios of US patents for the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd, a licensed processor, the Company is a low-cost producer of cannabis distillate and private label THC & CBD oils. Nextleaf’s proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilos of dried cannabis into oil per day. The Company owns 13 US patents and has been issued over 70 patents globally. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company’s proprietary RAPID Emulsion Technology by OILS™ powers differentiated ingestible cannabis products.
Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Follow OILS across social media platforms: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
For more information please contact:
Jason McBride
604-283-2301 (ext. 219)
investors@nextleafsolutions.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
Paul Pedersen, CEO
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company’s ability to capitalize on its IP portfolio, the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The CSE has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.
Nextleaf Solutions
PCT filing further strengthens the Company’s intellectual property portfolio
Lobe Sciences Ltd. (“Lobe” or the “Company”) (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) is pleased to announce the filing of a key Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) application entitled Methods, Compositions and Devices for Treating Mild Traumatic Brain Injury, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Philip Young, CEO and Director of Lobe stated, “We are committed to pursuing patent protection for our inventions as we continue with our development initiatives. It is important that our intellectual property is safeguarded as we continue on our path to drug and device development, and prepare for our clinical trials.”
The Company’s PCT filing includes details that were previously submitted in three separate US provisional patent applications filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”). The PCT is an international patent law treaty which provides a unified procedures for filing patent application to protection inventions in each of its member states. By filing one international patent application under the PCT, the Company can simultaneously seek protection for an invention in 153 countries.
The PCT application relates to methods for treating or alleviating symptoms of mild traumatic brain injury (“mTBI”), post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”) and mTBI with PTSD via administration of a psychedelic agent in combination with N-acetylcysteine (“NAC”). In addition, the application relates to the Company’s nasal mist transducer as well as methods and kits for alleviating symptoms of mTBI, PTSD and mTBI with PTSD using a psychedelic agent and NAC in combination with memory-odor imprint pairing.
About Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.
For further information please contact:
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623
THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, preparation for clinical trials, research and development using psychedelic compounds, the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness, a PCT filing providing intellectual and commercial protection, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; regulatory filings may not be filed or approved on a timely basis, or at all, that the Company’s drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; and that the Company may not be able to attain the Company’s corporate goals and objectives and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.
Lobe Sciences
Ayurcann Enters Into Supply Agreements With Cannmart and Patient Choice
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”), a Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into two separate supply agreements with medical cannabis product suppliers, Cannmart Inc. (“Cannmart”), and Empress Agri Sales Inc. d.b.a. Patient Choice (“Patient Choice”), to sell branded products directly to medical patient consumers. The agreement between Ayurcann and Cannmart was made effective April 15, 2021, and the agreement between Ayurcann and Patient Choice was entered into on December 17, 2020.
Cannmart and Ayurcann have entered into a twelve-month supply agreement with the option to renew. The terms of the agreement will see Ayurcann supplying Cannmart with manufactured products for resale into the medical cannabis market.
Patient Choice and Ayurcann have also entered into a twelve-month supply agreement with the option to renew. Patient Choice operates the Platform, under which it facilitates direct-to-patient sales of medical cannabis products to Patients on a “drop-shipped”, non-possession basis.
The products to be manufactured and supplied by Ayurcann can include but are not limited to the XPLOR Pure CBD 1000 Tincture, Fuego Vena Grad 1g Vape Cartridge, Fuego Cheri Amour 1g Vape Cartridge, Fuego La Padres 1g Vape Cartridge, and finally the Xplor Balanced 250 Tincture.
“We are thrilled by this opportunity as we believe these agreements further cement our positioning in the industry as a top quality supplier for leading cannabis brands and direct to medical patients. We have the ability to formulate, manufacture and package quality products at affordable prices and have shown an ability to work with our clients to create products that will resonate in the marketplace,” says Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann.
Each company involved in the agreements are dedicated to supplying and delivering high-quality, refined products to their medical patient consumers.
For further information, please contact:
Igal Sudman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Ayurcann Holdings Corp.
Tel: 416-720-6264
Email: igal@xtrx.ca
Investor Relations:
Ryan Bilodeau
Tel: 416-910-1440
Email: ir@ayurcann.com
About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.
Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.
About Cannmart Inc.
Cannmart provides Canadian medical customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally licensed cultivators. The Company also distributes licensed and in-house branded cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada through a number of provincial government control boards and retailing bodies.
About Patient Choice
Patient Choice’s ultimate goal is to provide consumers with convenient access to a wide variety of high quality and reasonably priced medical cannabis products to support their health and wellness goals.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company’s expansion plans and future production capacity. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain regulatory approval, ability to increase production at the Company’s facilities, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, Further, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that may adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition and/or results of operations. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.
Hill Street Expands Board Level Talent
Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (“Hill Street” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has made changes to its board of directors and has formed new board observer roles.
Hill Street is pleased to further announce in conjunction with the recently finalized capital raise, the appointment of Mr. Frank Vizcarra to its board, effective immediately.
“I am excited to be joining the Hill Street Board at a pivotal time, as this next stage of development is all about leveraging their world-class assets and focusing on disciplined execution to bring their plans to life on a global scale,” said Mr. Vizcarra.
“Frank brings formidable expertise to the board of directors. His extensive experience leading global strategy and innovation for McDonald’s Restaurants, coupled with his deep entrepreneurial experience in the food service and craft beverage categories are highly relevant to our business model,” says Jack Fraser, chairman of the board. “Frank’s direct experience in global markets including the US, Mexico and Europe will add distinct operational value as we leverage our usage rights to the DehydraTECHTM technology.”
Also in conjunction with the recent capital raise, we are pleased to announce Ms. Monica Zaragoza as a board observer. The board observer role is a new resource to the company which will help in its strategic planning and governance.
“I am honored to join Hill Street as a board observer and will look to bring my B2B expertise to bear as the company augments its legacy consumer product business with progressive cannabis solutions in the commercial ingredient space,” said Ms. Zaragoza.
Mr. Fraser continued, “We are very fortunate to be able to continue to attract such a high caliber of individuals to assist Hill Street in its development. We are very excited to have Monica join us as a new major investor and also as a board observer. Ms. Zaragoza’s extensive leadership capabilities and B2B expertise as CEO of Gabza Mexico, will be a strong addition in experience and insight that will further expand the diversity of our board.”
Major shareholder Mr. Rudy Sawatzky will be stepping off from his position on the Hill Street board of directors to assume a board observer role. Mr. Sawatzky has been a major investor and board director at Hill Street for more than five years. He intends to maintain his investment and shift into the role of board observer to allow for the addition of Mr. Vizcarra to the board.
“Over the years Rudy has been a key contributor to Hill Street, mentoring and guiding the board through complex discussions. We are very fortunate to have him continue as a board observer and want to thank him for his long history of supporting Hill Street, its board and its management team,” continued Jack Fraser. “With the capital raise that we finalized in mid-April, the adjustment of the board and the creation of the new board observer roles, we are continuing to implement our strategy to create a deeper and more comprehensive team that will drive Hill Street and Hill Avenue forward. With the addition of Mr. Vizcarra and Ms. Zaragoza to our team alongside Lori Senecal and Craig Binkley as Co-CEOs, we believe our ability to continue building out the vision of Hill Street has never been stronger.”
About Frank Vizcarra
President – The Vizcarra Consulting Group LLC
President & CEO Vizcarra Enterprises LLC dba LOLA 55
- Retired from professional soccer at the end of 1983 to begin his business career with Pizza Hut where he worked for two years. He joined McDonald’s Corporation in 1985 and worked there for over 20 years. Mr. Vizcarra held several posts in field operations and at the Corporate Headquarters including: National Director of Training, Ombudsman, VP of Franchise Relations, Strategy and innovation and the Restaurant Solutions Group which oversees operations around the world. He worked closely with Sr. Management for 14 years on a variety of areas of the business.
- In 2006 he founded The Vizcarra Consulting Group (VCG) to help CEOs define their strategies and leadership platform to drive their business. In 2015 he founded Vizcarra Enterprises LLC dba LOLA 55 to build a chain of Mexican food restaurants.
- Mr. Vizcarra has served on the Board of Directors of Ensequence, Oovoo Communications, Del Taco, National Advisory Board – Salvation Army and Tender Greens, Co-founded the Barrio Logan College institute College Success Program and founded The Opportunity Foundation.
- He says “During my life, I have had the good fortune of meeting a lot of great people that unselfishly helped me, influenced and inspired much of my growth as a businessman and as a human being. I believe that God wants me to put all the gifts he has given me for the purpose of making a difference in the life of others, especially those in need.”
- He is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelors degree in Education.
About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER)
Hill Street Beverage Company is a leading and award-winning company focused on alcohol-free beer, wine, and adult-format beverages. Hill Street’s brands include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, and Vin(Zero), and have won numerous medals and accolades around the world. Hill Avenue Cannabis, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, will produce and sell Cannabis-infused adult beverages and other Cannabis products with expected distribution at licensed outlets in 2021, as well as commercializing Lexaria’s patented DehydraTECHTM fast-acting platform technology
Check out Hill Street’s award-winning alcohol-free line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home at www.hillstreetbeverages.com, and cannabis related business activities and products at www.hillavenuecannabis.com
For more information:
Jack Fraser, Chairman of the Board, Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.,
jack@hillstreetbevco.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects”, and similar expressions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances, such as future availability of capital on favourable terms, may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Not for dissemination in the United States.
Follow Hill Street on Twitter https://twitter.com/hillstreetbevco
and on Facebook http://facebook.com/hillstreetbevco
